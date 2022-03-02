« previous next »
Author Topic: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?  (Read 19025 times)

Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #160 on: March 2, 2022, 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on March  2, 2022, 10:10:02 am
I had my first ever trip to Wembley on 13th August 1977. It was Kenny's first ever game in a Liverpool shirt, Charity Shield against United. The two older lads I was watching the game with, who knew a lot more about football than me at the time said, "the lad from Celtic is good". That was some understatement.
It's difficult to compare players from different eras, due to lifestyle and training/fitness level differences but Kenny would have made it in any era. He was probably the most football intelligent player I've witnessed. He had it all, especially guile. In my mind he's comfortably in the top five players of all time to wear our jersey.

I think the only argument people have is whether he is #1 or #2 (Gerrard)?
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #161 on: March 2, 2022, 12:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Ronsared on March  1, 2022, 11:11:24 pm
Seriously sums it up. When Bob bought him(£440,000) as I recollect(not checked) the vast majority of Scottish football watchers knew he would be a star. I absolutely loved Kevin Keegan. He was magnificent for us. Amazing to get someone who could genuinely up the ante - and how!

I was 10 in 1977 and was absolutely gutted when Keegan left. I used to go and get my Dads paper and I went the paper shop one morning to get the Mirror, read the back page and saw we'd signed Kenny and I legged it all the way home, dying to tell my Dad. I can't remember why I knew he was so good, I had seen him nutmegging Clem at Wembley and seen him playing for Scotland and just knew he was special.

Could have all been different if Shanks had known he was homesick when he first came to us and had convinced him to stay.

Quote from: newterp on March  2, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
I think the only argument people have is whether he is #1 or #2 (Gerrard)?

Kenny was better than Gerrard. For me, the best midfielder I've seen for us is still Souness.  As for best ever, Older people than me will throw Billy Liddell into the mix, my City supporting neighbour saw him play in the 50's and said he was brilliant.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #162 on: March 2, 2022, 12:33:35 pm »
Im not old enough to have seen Souness and Dalglish in their pomp. Caught the last few seasons of Dalglish.

In my time watching the Reds the best 3 players are Gerrard, Barnes and Rush. I dont think anyone else is better. I think Suarez  had 1 season as good as Barnes in 1987-88. But not on the same level of consistency as the other 3. Potential argument in a few years that Salah, VvD and Mane could get close to Gerrard et al.

My Dad, older uncles etc would all say Kenny trumps the lot. A fair few would have Souness in the Top3 players that theyve seen play for us (along with Gerrard). Weve had so many good players play for the club and been one of the most successful European clubs in last 50 years. The fact that Kenny is the best, or very worst 2nd best, player to have donned the famous red shirt in that period tells you all you need to know about how good and influential he was.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #163 on: March 2, 2022, 05:29:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March  2, 2022, 12:13:58 pm
I think the only argument people have is whether he is #1 or #2 (Gerrard)?

I'm 50.  I wouldn't rank Gerrard as being above VVD or Mo.  I've got those 3 on a par.  Snarky sod though he was Suarez and also briefly Alonso, who in terms of his passing and skill was quite exceptional are in the discussion in my era as well.  Plus Jocky Hansen, Rush, Clem and certainly Barnes going back.

I'm certainly not giving you Gerrard as definitely being in our 2 best players inspirational though he was.  My top two though are the King and Souness probably in that order.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #164 on: March 2, 2022, 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: mike777 on March  2, 2022, 05:29:24 pm
I'm 50.  I wouldn't rank Gerrard as being above VVD or Mo.  I've got those 3 on a par.  Snarky sod though he was Suarez and also briefly Alonso, who in terms of his passing and skill was quite exceptional are in the discussion in my era as well.  Plus Jocky Hansen, Rush, Clem and certainly Barnes going back.

I'm certainly not giving you Gerrard as definitely being in our 2 best players inspirational though he was.  My top two though are the King and Souness probably in that order.

As another aging gracefully - I think we suffer from TV exposure.
I have seen every single kick and minute of VVD and Salahs careers at LFC. From almost every angle too.
A lot less of Gerrard and Alonso
Even less of Dalglish Rush Hansen and Souness

Football on TV has gone from 3 hours a week to 24hrs a day.

I would rank Rush, Dalglish, Gerrard and Hansen as my equal top four.
Purely to make sure VVD and Salah don't stop trying!
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #165 on: March 2, 2022, 06:06:01 pm »
Ive been watching the Reds since 1954 and Dalglish is, in my opinion, the best player to have worn the red shirt in the last 67/68 years. His guile, technical ability and consistency make him my standout choice.
There have been so many incredible Liverpool players during this time from Billy Liddell right through to the current day players like Mo and Virgil. Gerrard is a Liverpool great but, for example, he is no better than Barnes, Rush, Souness, Keegan, Hansen, Hunt etc.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #166 on: March 2, 2022, 06:06:14 pm »
never saw Billy Liddell but my elders tell me he was the best they had seen - till Dalglish arrived

Kenny is the best I've seen in nearly 60 years then Stevie

but of course Kenny played in better teams than Stevie did

plenty have run them close though - souness rush barnes Salah &  VVD  is the best defender I've seen slightly edging out Alan Hansen
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #167 on: March 2, 2022, 06:09:06 pm »
Should read .. but for me
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #168 on: March 2, 2022, 06:45:53 pm »
Quote from: oldman on March  2, 2022, 06:06:14 pm
never saw Billy Liddell but my elders tell me he was the best they had seen - till Dalglish arrived

Kenny is the best I've seen in nearly 60 years then Stevie

but of course Kenny played in better teams than Stevie did

plenty have run them close though - souness rush barnes Salah &  VVD  is the best defender I've seen slightly edging out Alan Hansen

My views exactly......same vintage I guess. I would add Luis Suarez to the list of those running them close and I still think that Torres in his early days with us was possibly one of the most exciting to watch.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #169 on: March 2, 2022, 06:54:31 pm »
World Class player along with Graeme Souness said Emlyn Hughes.

World Class person said by me.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #170 on: March 2, 2022, 07:14:07 pm »
Quite simply our best player ever. His brain set him apart from mere mortals. And his unrivalled skill allowed him to manifest the impossible scenarios that his brain conjoured up. Then, there was his arse - I refer back to a tribute from a few years ago.

Re: Shanklyboy's auld arse thread.
« Reply #37193 on: October 13, 2014, 03:12:12 pm »
QuoteModifyRemove

Not forgetting Kenny's arse of course.
Now that would be impossible. Whereas Thommo's arse was like grease lightening. Kenny's arse was an autonomous, thinking footballers arse, graced with the qualities of a heavyweight boxing champion, a matador, and a Massey Ferguson bulldozer. And whereas Thommo's arse was lithe and lissome, Kenny's arse was Titanic, neigh Brobdingnagian, causing all who saw it to prostrate themselves before it. When his arse came onto the pitch at the start of the game, I felt like Brezhnez witnessing the ultimate nuclear weapon on a drive past in Red Square. His shorts were crafted at Cammell Lairds by the same team of top welders that built our nuclear subs and as Kenny's arse stood over the ball at kickoff, his arse's presence was like that of Gort in The Day The Earth Stood Still - and we were invincible. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, cometh the arse.

Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #171 on: March 2, 2022, 07:15:13 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on March  2, 2022, 06:06:01 pm
Ive been watching the Reds since 1954 and Dalglish is, in my opinion, the best player to have worn the red shirt in the last 67/68 years. His guile, technical ability and consistency make him my standout choice.
There have been so many incredible Liverpool players during this time from Billy Liddell right through to the current day players like Mo and Virgil. Gerrard is a Liverpool great but, for example, he is no better than Barnes, Rush, Souness, Keegan, Hansen, Hunt etc.

Wow. Fair dues. I'm 60, been watching (listening and reading about initially due to geography and lack of tv) since around the end of the 60's but that's some stint sir. 1954 !
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #172 on: March 3, 2022, 02:55:51 pm »
Quote from: seenitall on March  2, 2022, 06:06:01 pm
Ive been watching the Reds since 1954 and Dalglish is, in my opinion, the best player to have worn the red shirt in the last 67/68 years. His guile, technical ability and consistency make him my standout choice.
There have been so many incredible Liverpool players during this time from Billy Liddell right through to the current day players like Mo and Virgil. Gerrard is a Liverpool great but, for example, he is no better than Barnes, Rush, Souness, Keegan, Hansen, Hunt etc.
Wow, do you know if you are the longest surviving fan on RAWK?. Are you still a matchgoer?. If you aren't, you must be close on that 1st one.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #173 on: March 3, 2022, 11:20:19 pm »

Wow, do you know if you are the longest surviving fan on RAWK?. Are you still a matchgoer?. If you aren't, you must be close on that 1st one.

No idea if I am but Ive been going to Anfield since I was 6 years old (Im 74 now). I was at a reserve game at Anfield when you the score came through that the Reds had lost 9-1 to Birmingham City and cried all the way home to Edge Lane. Saw Jimmy Melias debut against Notts Forest, Ian Callaghans against Bristol Rovers and was at the Shanks first game in charge when we lost 4-0 at home to Cardiff.
Attended most of our FA and European Cup Finals . Currently a season ticket holder in the main stand and will continue to go to the match to watch my beloved Reds until I am no longer able to.
Watching the boys during those bleak years pre Shankly only makes me realise how privileged I have been to witness so many great Liverpool managers, players and teams including Jurgen and the current side.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:15:21 am »

You really have seen it all. Excellent stuff!
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:03:06 am »
I remember an old football coach of mine saying to me as a young lad that he judges players on how well, & how often, he brings other players into the game. For me, Kenny totally epitomised that philosophy. His awareness of what was going on was incredible, he saw a defence splitting pass that no mere mortal could ever see. We played Crystal Palace at Anfield back in the early 80's, & there was an occasion during the match when Kenny had his back to the Kop goal somewhere on the edge of the 18 yard box. He was surrounded by 4 or 5 Palace lads all marking him tightly, then out of nowhere he managed to turn & chip the ball past the keeper. Incredible player.

Edit: This is the match. Kenny's goal is about 5 minutes in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vObeZhw1bI
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 am »
Thats frankly amazing, made my day (even though its early)... nice one

Quote from: seenitall on March  3, 2022, 11:20:19 pm
Wow, do you know if you are the longest surviving fan on RAWK?. Are you still a matchgoer?. If you aren't, you must be close on that 1st one.

No idea if I am but Ive been going to Anfield since I was 6 years old (Im 74 now). I was at a reserve game at Anfield when you the score came through that the Reds had lost 9-1 to Birmingham City and cried all the way home to Edge Lane. Saw Jimmy Melias debut against Notts Forest, Ian Callaghans against Bristol Rovers and was at the Shanks first game in charge when we lost 4-0 at home to Cardiff.
Attended most of our FA and European Cup Finals . Currently a season ticket holder in the main stand and will continue to go to the match to watch my beloved Reds until I am no longer able to.
Watching the boys during those bleak years pre Shankly only makes me realise how privileged I have been to witness so many great Liverpool managers, players and teams including Jurgen and the current side.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:22:42 am »
Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness.

Long may he reign over us.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 02:02:38 pm »
Mad how many people aren't mentioning Digger in their top 3 or 5s, I was only young when he was in his pomp but my god he was an artist

Just had a read through and found more people than I initially realised, he was boss though wasn't he 😄
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:02:38 pm
Mad how many people aren't mentioning Digger in their top 3 or 5s, I was only young when he was in his pomp but my god he was an artist

Just had a read through and found more people than I initially realised, he was boss though wasn't he 😄

Digger deffo gets in my top 5. Kenny, Souey, Jockey, Digger and Rush make my current top 5. Its hard to make a top 10 though, Gerrard gets in it, but then I can't choose from Clem, Hughes, Ali Virg, Mo, Bobby, Mane, Torres, Alonso, Torres, Terry Mac, Ray Kennedy, Whelan, Beardsley, Neal, Aldo and all the rest ;D

Thiago for example won't be here long enough, but fuck me, he is one of the best players I've seen in a red shirt.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 03:49:18 pm »
The game is so different now, it's becoming hard to compare. The input of technology and research on training, the clubs involvement in players diets, the pitches these days and probably loads of other things make it hard to compare players somewhere around the 90s to the new century I guess. I remember that thing with Jimmy White the snooker player where he started to get coached, but I think it was a bit too late, but he did well despite being on the piss for days, never practicing and eating what he liked. His trainers said, what are your core values, and got him to focus on doing well for his family, which inspired him to start to act professionally. It at least kept him in the game for a good few more years, where maybe starting earlier would have raised his game no end. The modern culture is such that we would probably look down on players smoking and drinking, clubbing the night before and crashing cars etc.  The peak of athleticism that we take for granted in our current squad would have required individual initiative to be achieved in the Kenny as player era squad, with most of the innovations not even in existence.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: La Vecchia Magpie on April 22, 2009, 05:21:09 pm
As a player...

Forgive me, and my innocent 17 year old ways, but as someone who was brought up amongst the Man United wankfest, I truthfully didn't know about Kenny's acomplishments as a player until I joined this forum. I knew he was succesful and such, but what was his playing style, how many goals did he score etc...

Hopefully this might help mate



KENNYS FROM HEAVEN


Glasgows miles better

The smiling logo on the subway wall was no stranger to eighties billboards up and down the country. It was an ingenious riposte to a belligerent drunken image borne of countless years misrepresentation of the true nature of Glaswegians and their city. And what better way to jettison such a myth than to meet it head on with a more accurate representation of what it is youre really about. The underlying concept was eagerly adopted by Glaswegians everywhere and was to spearhead a revival in the citys fortunes that has lasted to this very day. Indeed, it was rumoured that for a moment or two it even succeeded in quelling the fighting in the citys pubs.

Meanwhile, for the red-shirted inhabitants of that equally notorious provincial city some 200 miles due south - Glasgows English counterpart both spiritually and culturally not to mention in terms of being so frequently and so gratuitously misrepresented - the words of that logo could not have been more apt. Or true. Nor the irony of their sentiment so accurate. As far as Liverpudlians were concerned, the indelible beaming grins of their own particular adopted son of Glasgow were certainly a million miles better than anything else this planet could offer. Not even a spot of raping and pillaging down Greatee Market came close.

Fact was, for us, no one ever smiled quite like Kenneth Matthieson Dalglish.


In due course,  the Dalglish smile was to become as inspiring a sight and as much a fixture of the Anfield scene as any of the boundless trophies glinting from the open topped victory bus. Radiant. Unbridled. An explosion of innate boyish glee that not only formed a welcoming bridge between those flushed scarlet cheeks of his but also lent a sense of blue collar fulfilment to his sweated brow and matted fringe. It was to become Kennys trademark. It would become, also, our touchstone; our rising sun. One that would, in turn, come to symbolise an era of excellence without peer in British footballing history; a time to be cherished by every Red. Even those of us with blue collars.

I say every Red rather presumptuously I suppose. After all, how can anybody simply presume the existence of any such consensus? Lets be honest, its not as if theres ever been any opinion poll on the subject. I for one certainly dont ever recall coming across Peter Snow brandishing his massive swingometer outside the Kop. I mean the poor guy used to have enough trouble explaining votes for William Hague let alone registering one for Torben Piechnik.

Still, official opinion polls aside, the fact is I have yet to come across a solitary Liverpudlian who witnessed Kenny Dalglish in the flesh and fails to put him at the very top of their personalised pantheon of Liverpool footballers. If he does have any rival for top spot it would have to be the legendary Billy Liddell who commands a corresponding reverence especially - and predictably - amongst more elderly Reds who were able to share Billys particular greatness. In the main, though, it is Kenny who seems to reign supreme.

Ostensibly, the extent of Kennys popularity is in recognition of his outstanding ability. Part, however, must also have derived from the wider social and economic context in which he found himself ensconced as well as the innate empathy he had with it. Kenny Dalglish strutted his stuff in a Liverpool reeling from widespread degeneration courtesy of early eighties Thatcherism, monetarism, Reaganomics or whatever the hell name it answers to these days. The bleakness of that Merseyside landscape in which he found himself performing contrasted so sharply with the sweetness and light of his talent it quite possibly had the effect of amplifying it in the eyes of those of us it beguiled. Meantime, coming as he did from a kindred city and background, he understood precisely the implications of what he was witnessing. He knew what many Liverpudlians were going through. Via what he did on the pitch he was to make a quite profound connection with them.

Of course, for anyone not from the city or unfamiliar with it at that time, it might be difficult to align with such an empathy or to conceive quite how desolate the economic and social fabric of the city became during those years. The starkness of Alan Bleasdales tour de force television drama of those life and times, The Boys from the Blackstuff, was invention purely from a literary definition. The sense of despair and desperation it conveyed was actually chillingly real. The fact was industries were dismantled, factories were closed, lives were ruined, bitterness and a sense of isolation and abandonment were rife. The words of a popular Liverpool folk song of the time are revealing and lend this scenario a palpable perspective:

The curtain closes on an empty day
A man is staring at his last days pay
So turn your heads and then walk away

The young men waiting for years or more
Washed up driftwood on a citys shore
So wipe your hands and churn out some more

A mother watches her children play
No money left so no food today
So whos to blame and whos gonna pay

Their clothes are ragged their shoes are worn
Second class from the day theyre born
Whats that you say  thought those days were gone

I daresay some really did think those days were gone; long gone along with the likes of Queen Victoria, Florence Nightingale and Ron Moody. For those not ever directly exposed to such adversity - even from within the city itself - there can be a tendency to develop an out of sight, out of mind indifference towards such wretchedness. Not so much a case of callously ignoring it but certainly of being blissfully unaware of its everyday existence. Today much the same situation is found with that disadvantaged swathe of the population referred to as the underclass who in similar convenient fashion can find themselves brushed under the mat by the majority. Ironically, the origins of the underclass are largely intertwined with the devastation inflicted by monetarist dogma on towns and cities like Liverpool. The bottom line is many places in our industrial heartlands suffered badly. Its just that Liverpool got it twice as bad as anywhere else. And it showed.   

Against such a backdrop the role of Kenny Dalglish and his team-mates was probably of rather more significance to the people of the city than either of these principal protagonists may have realised at the time. Football and the distraction it offered to ordinary people with weighty problems confronting them really did present at the very least a respite, however makeshift in real terms such respite might have been. A blinding goal may only be a goal but if it helps you get through a right bastard of a day then perhaps spiritually at the end of that day it is a little bit more than just a goal.

On a personal level Kenny Dalglishs smile and what it represented was also there for me through a difficult time. Not so much a crutch as a welcome refuge. Within eighteen months of Dalglishs arrival at Anfield both my father and father-in-law had contracted what transpired to be terminal cancers. In my fathers case it was marked by a prolonged and agonising illness. His cancer was a particularly insidious strain. As anybody who has experienced such ordeals will be aware one of the most distressing aspects for the loved ones as well as the unfortunate victim is the absence of anywhere to escape to. That sense of no hiding place can be lonely and dispiriting.

I am unsure whether professional footballers are aware of their impact upon ordinary working people like my father. Of course they know about their influence on younger fans. Such influence is manifest and tangible. Yet perhaps they go about their everyday football business oblivious to how they are perceived by more elderly aficionados of theirs. The fact is they do have an influence. They can sometimes provide a degree of comfort. To an existence nearing its end a tiny spark of inspiration is no small matter.

My fathers suffering was constant for two long years. For much of that time a combination of his television set, gritted teeth and regular doses of the pain-killing drug Pethadene would keep his pain and discomfort under some semblance of control. A fireside chat about the exploits of King Kenny and his team-mates would invariably provide some alleviation, too. Occasionally, he would enjoy my demonstrations of one particular brand of that Dalglish magic.

Ed - come and see soft lad doing this

His wracked voice would beckon my mother to come and watch me give my impersonation of Kenny Dalglish poking his backside in the face of his marker. I would play along in the faintest hope that it would provide him with even the minutest degree of succour. To me even his weakest smile at my efforts to please him counted enormously.

And Mick Millsd be like this dad

I would hold my arms out wide to mimic the exasperated gesture of the poor defender who Id seen so frustrated by Dalglishs antics earlier that afternoon that with his RAF moustache hed reminded me of a forlorn Battle of Britain pilot unable to get his Spitfire off the ground.

 And Kennyd be like this

Again Id thrust out my rear end as far as it would go, twisting and wiggling it in that peculiar Dalglish fashion.

But isnt that a foul, Bert?

My mother having formed a watching crowd of two would display inimitable fair play by asking the acting referee for his judgement.

Kenny, foul? Dont be daft, pet.

My father loved Kenny amost as much as Billy Liddell and would have forgiven him virtually anything. Anything, that is, short of Kenny actually stealing his precious television set. Certainly it would have taken far more than a slight hint of obstruction for him to have awarded Squadron Leader Michael Mills the free kick that was no doubt rightfully his.

I daresay in the light of such overwhelming bias it is easy for fanatics such as myself to get carried a tadge too far away with the influence wielded by a hero as endearing as Kenny Dalglish. I must therefore stress from the outset that it would be misleading to attribute to Kenny alone Liverpools dominance on the field of play during those heady days. Clearly this was far from the case with so many others of such breathtaking class playing - or for that matter managing - alongside him.

What it is true to say is that Kenny it was who was at the vanguard of a group of footballers destined to become world-beaters. He it was who led from the front. He it was who pulled most of the strings and epitomised what the team was all about. He it was, too, who embodied the silken style of play that Liverpudlians had hitherto only dreamed of. With Kenny at the helm those dreams were soon to become reality.

And as for that smile?

Well lets just say that when Kenny Dalglish raised those arms towards the heavens and flashed his own unmistakable logo no one could ever be in any doubt as to the significance of what had just taken place. Boy, would he smile. Boy, would he enjoy his hard-earned moment. So too would his team-mates. We all would. More often than not so, too, would anyone else who truly held dear the grace and beauty of this game we love. The simple fact was a Kenny Dalglish goal demanded no less. Invariably, it would carry some essence of that quintessential majesty for which such universal acclaim is reserved.

Me? Carried away? Never! 

Id walk a million miles for one of your goals

The Dalglish goals themselves would come tried and trusted. Like vintage wines. Each different enough to provide that necessary exquisiteness to withstands the test of time and transcend mere earthly standards. Yet each also imbued with sufficient Dalglishness to betray their origins. 

Naturally, we each had our personal favourites. Whether we be fan or adversary.  Humble manager or humble Kopite. Whether the goals dripped with glory or were merely the bread and butter of everyday football. Be it that FA cup semi-final goal at Maine Road against United - the one where Kenny beat what seemed from our vantage point on the Kippax to be the entire United team in their box before squeezing it into the corner of the net. Or one of a host of simple affairs at Anfield. Whether it be that glorious League Cup Final replay moment at Villa Park against West Ham when he so consummately caressed the ball into the net as it dropped over his shoulder. Or one of a legion of other stunning executions for club and country.

Which of them ranks highest matters not - unless, that is, you happen to be one of those fussy so and sos who has to have every loose end tied up. If that is the case I suspect you are in for a long deliberation.

My own personal favourites came at Wembley in 1979.  A nigh perfect goal scored against Arsenal in that summers Charity Shield.

Now my leaning towards it could be simply because it was such a superbly executed goal. Alternatively, it could be because it represented so fittingly the consummation of what turned out to be a very special team performance that day - indeed, as special as any I have ever witnessed from the Reds. Or perhaps on a more mercenary note it was that it heralded yet another season of unbridled pleasure. Whatever the real reason, one thing was beyond question. The strike epitomised most emphatically the art of a supreme footballer performing at his peak. A cameo of rare aplomb. And - as those of us old enough will recall only too well - things certainly dont come any rarer than a quick snatch of good old-fashioned aplomb.

When on each occasion the ball fell to Kenny, there was only ever one destination he had in mind for it; one place where that ball was going to be despatched. That said, it was not a simple chance. Only a footballer of the highest calibre could have guaranteed a goal would ensue. Dalglish, like only those relatively few others of similar standing, was such a player. How blessed he was and - more pertinently - we were, to have him. That Holy Water indeed worked overtime during the Dalglish era.

The goal involved outfoxing opposing defenders to fashion a clear opening out of what was in effect merely a remote possibility. What we were privileged to witness as he set about achieving this was not just an artist but a true predator at work. The instincts summoned were calls from the wild. A hungry cat stalking its prey. A shark homing in on some bemused fish. It was as if some innate Neanderthal impulse was being invoked from a time before football was even contemplated. For the first time in football history something was about to pre-date Jimmy Hill. 

First off would come the confrontation with his adverseries. Eyeball to eyeball. Close enough to exchange Christmas cards if not quite to whip out the sprig of mistletoe. Virtually a serving of notice of what was about to unfold. Next would follow the intricate yet crucial manoeuvring routine. The cat readying itself to pounce. The barely perceptible dropping of a shoulder, the shuffling feet, feinting until the opposition and the opportunity had literally been prised open. All the time zealously guarding what he regarded as rightly his. Shielding the ball with that deceptive animal strength. As if it really did belong to him and him alone. Never mind anybody else around him. It was HIS ball. And his it would remain for as long as he so deemed it. The calling card of a covetous spoilt brat? Perhaps so, but who amongst us cared a jot?

Throughout this elaborate extravaganza, always Kenny would remain one step ahead of his opponents. As he remorselessly engineered their downfall, it was him who called the shots. Even such an unyielding rearguard as Arsenals represented merely another obstacle to be removed. A skin to be peeled aside. Inside lay the delicious fruit that was Dalglishs quarry. His goal. Our goal, too. Meantime, wed watch with baited breath. In awe of his art and that innate stone-age armoury.

Then, with his quarry reeling, its defences disarmed and dishevelled, finally would arrive the killing blow. The delivery of a deadly shot. Struck with a concealed power, an unerring accuracy and a breathtaking finesse. It ensured the bemused keeper stood not an earthly chance of sniffing, let alone saving the ball as it flew towards its target. As the net bulged you just knew you had witnessed the mark of a genius. In a red shirt to boot.

Though that was not all, of course.

For instantly would ensue that magical sunrise. That smile streaming through the prevailing London gloom to brighten up our day. Our lives too. The real clincher.

For the likes of us Reds reared on a childhood diet of The Tiger, The Victor and The Valiant, each time Kenny hit these heights it was like being treated to a reincarnation of our comic book sporting heroes. Roy Race, Limpalong Leslie and Ted Legge would be brought miraculously to life on the footballing canvasses of Britain and Europe.

Yet Kennys delivery of that winning smile eclipsed even their most outlandish fictional efforts. As wed dance and cavort with those around us on those packed terraces, screaming forth an ecstasy that would cascade from us so instinctively, always there was one thing we would never dare to do. That was ever to take more than one eye off Kennys grin.

Throughout all the bedlam, all the madness and delirium, all the jumping around and hugging and kissing that enveloped us, that grin remained our focus. That grin gave us our connection with those on the pitch, our link to the heartbeat of the team. That grin became a major part of our life; indeed, a symbol of the very thing to which we had devoted our lives. Meagre as they might have been. The fact was his smile was our vehicle to a life of vicarious and dependant glory. Our ticket to Valhalla. Somehow it seemed to signify that he had scored specially for us. On our behalf. Not even for one fleeting moment could we ever dream of letting it out of our sight and breaking the magical spell.

Girl theres a better life for me and you

Whether the fixation that seemed to afflict us was as all-consuming an affair as it might on the face of it have appeared is a moot point. Our adulation may well have been unconditional and our glory indeed dependent on what our hero did on the pitch. However, the celebration was hardly a wholesale vicarious experience. On the contrary, we were heavily involved in what was taking place. What we partook in was very real.

A fan may never actually kick a ball in anger for his or her team. However, the fact that they have invariably lived that team for infinitely longer than most of the players who actually don the jersey provides all the entitlement such a fan needs to enjoy such occasions every bit as rapturously as any player. In fact it could be argued that in many ways the players themselves are merely a conduit for the fans pleasure or displeasure. A means to an end with the fans the real incumbents; happy or unhappy, satisfied or dissatisfied as the case may be. Daft as it may seem, perhaps the players count only in as far as they represent that lifeblood of the club they play for.

Us.

True, they may actually be living out what many of us dream. That, however, is as far as the vicarious element of such fandom extends.

All that said, none of this could ever make the likes of myself any less of a hopeless case. Whether involuntarily or not I was steeped in adoration of my own blessed hero. The one I followed like some besotted blind disciple. I was up to my red neck in Kenny Dalglishness. I was a complete and utter Dalglish nut if ever there was one.

The adoration I felt went back to the day he signed. I can recall dancing an impromptu jig of joy on hearing the news of his arrival. The prospect of possessing a player like him had stimulated me like no other up to then. His capture really did seem to carry a special significance. For me there seemed to be personal ramifications too. Kenny was my age almost to the day. In itself that possibly caused me to reflect on where we both fitted into the overall scheme of things. Indeed, the fact that I identified with him so much may well have said as much about my aspirations still to make it as a footballer as it did about my hero-worshipping of him.

Who knows, perhaps there was even a tinge of envy. Like many other lads reared on a daily diet of footy morn, noon and night I was not exactly devoid of talent. Clearly nowhere near so much as Kenny possessed in a single clipping from one of his golden toenails. Yet given the amount of games I had under my belt it would have meant something was inherently wrong if I had not been at least a weeny bit proficient. The fact is that as utterly ridiculous as it may sound, many of us do secretly harbour delusions that with the right coaching, training and breaks the opportunity of making it as a footballer could still arise. Psychoanalysts term it the Napoleon Bonaparte syndrome if Im not mistaken. Good night Josephine, girl!

Still, by the late seventies with a growing family - and with those other more daunting commitments I mentioned earlier about to hit me firmly between the eyes - I was finally beginning to acquire some sense of reality. Scoring the winner every night at Wembley was no longer on the agenda. My football sorties now tended to be restricted to watching my beloved Reds and playing five-a-sides. Indeed if the truth be known I suppose I had begun to believe there was not much more to life per se.
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 05:02:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2022, 12:17:33 pm


Kenny was better than Gerrard. For me, the best midfielder I've seen for us is still Souness.

Agree with this 100%
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Not old enough to have watched the king live, although I love watching old tape. He had plenty of magic in his boots. So much composure, so strong for his size, and the audacity of the man.

I can't think of an individual who has had more of an impact on the club as a player, but combine what he did as a manager. His place is untouchable.

Gerrard was the player I fell in love with as I was falling in love with football and Liverpool, and for me he was the greatest, but I don't think I can say he was better than Kenny. That's for people who got to watch both.

Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:08:11 am »
Jeez seenitall you really have seen it all, hats off.

Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 03:49:18 pm
The game is so different now, it's becoming hard to compare. The input of technology and research on training, the clubs involvement in players diets, the pitches these days and probably loads of other things make it hard to compare players somewhere around the 90s to the new century I guess. I remember that thing with Jimmy White the snooker player where he started to get coached, but I think it was a bit too late, but he did well despite being on the piss for days, never practicing and eating what he liked. His trainers said, what are your core values, and got him to focus on doing well for his family, which inspired him to start to act professionally. It at least kept him in the game for a good few more years, where maybe starting earlier would have raised his game no end. The modern culture is such that we would probably look down on players smoking and drinking, clubbing the night before and crashing cars etc.  The peak of athleticism that we take for granted in our current squad would have required individual initiative to be achieved in the Kenny as player era squad, with most of the innovations not even in existence.

King Kenny on today's diet and coaching would break football.

I'm all for people's opinions but I do find it strange that players like Torres are getting mentioned but Fowlers not  :o
Re: Just how good was Kenny Dalglish?
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:20:42 am »
For me he is still the greatest player to play for this club
