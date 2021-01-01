Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Hillsborough Memorial Board
»
Topic:
A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
272
273
274
275
276
[
277
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words! (Read 583291 times)
Shady Craig
'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 24,795
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11040 on:
Today
at 10:22:11 am »
.
Logged
Dam
Believer
Posts: 2,418
Rush scored 1, Rush scored 2,...
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11041 on:
Today
at 10:30:24 am »
.
Logged
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 26,089
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11042 on:
Today
at 10:41:53 am »
.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Fiasco
Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 20,212
JFT96.
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11043 on:
Today
at 10:45:39 am »
.
Logged
Clint Eastwood
The man with no name
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 7,782
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11044 on:
Today
at 11:04:00 am »
.
Logged
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Believer
Posts: 24,308
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11045 on:
Today
at 11:05:35 am »
.
Logged
OsirisMVZ
Believer
Posts: 5,064
Picaro
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11046 on:
Today
at 11:10:57 am »
.
Logged
jonnypb
Believer
Posts: 1,512
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11047 on:
Today
at 11:13:36 am »
.
Logged
LanceLink!!!!!
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,470
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11048 on:
Today
at 11:19:52 am »
.
Logged
Yorkykopite
Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
RAWK Writer
Believer
Posts: 26,720
The first five yards........
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11049 on:
Today
at 11:40:38 am »
.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Bob in Sydney
Main Stander
Posts: 80
'Half a football team compared to the boys in red
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11050 on:
Today
at 11:54:04 am »
.
Logged
Kekule
Not fussy.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 8,804
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11051 on:
Today
at 11:56:15 am »
.
Logged
bird_lfc
Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
Believer
Posts: 3,794
JFT96
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11052 on:
Today
at 12:04:31 pm »
.
Logged
Andypandimonium
Anny Roader
Posts: 343
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11053 on:
Today
at 12:23:11 pm »
.
Logged
Agent99
Believer
Posts: 3,885
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11054 on:
Today
at 12:31:09 pm »
.
Logged
ABZ Rover
Believer
Posts: 2,354
Hates Poodles
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11055 on:
Today
at 01:05:06 pm »
.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night
12/09/12 Truth Day! Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
gomez
Believer
Posts: 1,579
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11056 on:
Today
at 01:16:30 pm »
.
Logged
Thepooloflife
Believer
Posts: 2,118
Justice for the 96
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11057 on:
Today
at 01:18:25 pm »
.
Logged
Elliemental
Main Stander
Posts: 160
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11058 on:
Today
at 01:24:27 pm »
.
Logged
liversaint
Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
Believer
Posts: 4,430
Settle down Beavis
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11059 on:
Today
at 01:33:11 pm »
.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.
You dont win friends with Salad
There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Shaneee.
Siannn's alter ego
Anny Roader
Posts: 347
Y N W A
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11060 on:
Today
at 01:46:54 pm »
.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 47,139
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11061 on:
Today
at 02:09:48 pm »
.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
smithy
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 1,907
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11062 on:
Today
at 02:17:11 pm »
.
Logged
Coolie High
bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Believer
Posts: 9,918
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11063 on:
Today
at 02:38:36 pm »
.
Logged
No666
Married to Macca.
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 15,496
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11064 on:
Today
at 02:42:32 pm »
.
Logged
Adz LFC
Kopite
Posts: 537
Believer. 19 & 6
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11065 on:
Today
at 02:47:26 pm »
.
Logged
JFT96
PaulF
-.-- -. .-- .-
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 14,048
Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11066 on:
Today
at 02:51:15 pm »
.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........
......
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Red4Life1978
Justice Rottweiler
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 1,708
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
«
Reply #11067 on:
Today
at 02:52:31 pm »
.
Logged
"it was not a failure of the system in operation, but a failure of the Police to operate the system at all."
Print
Pages:
1
...
272
273
274
275
276
[
277
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Hillsborough Memorial Board
»
Topic:
A silent thread to pay my respects to the 96! I have no words!
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2