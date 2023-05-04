« previous next »
Author Topic: Anime Anyone?  (Read 72090 times)

Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #720 on: May 4, 2023, 06:59:25 pm »
I doubt anyone in here has watched "Ace of Diamond," as it probably requires at least some small interest in baseball to really get into, but I am really in a bind. I have five episodes of the third (and last, so far) series left to watch, and it is going to end in the middle of everything. I know the manga went on for at least three years (and probably more) after the events depicted to this point. Because I'm desperate to avoid spoilers, I asked a friend yesterday to look on the internet and see if there were more series coming - this one ended in 2019 - but he couldn't find anything.

Do any of you have any idea if there is somewhere deeper to look than a basic search? I know that sounds daft, but I can't believe they would just end it like this. It has been a popular manga and I think it has won awards. I just thought maybe someone would know something that I am not aware of when it comes to finding these things out.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #721 on: May 4, 2023, 11:37:18 pm »
From what I can tell the anime caught up to the manga in 2019, it also has 50 odd episode seasons so they probably had to wait a while for the manga to get ahead again. Id imagine they have enough content now though.

People on reddit seem to think that there will eventually be a new season because its super popular in Japan.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #722 on: May 5, 2023, 01:51:19 am »
Quote from: leinad on May  4, 2023, 11:37:18 pm
From what I can tell the anime caught up to the manga in 2019, it also has 50 odd episode seasons so they probably had to wait a while for the manga to get ahead again. Id imagine they have enough content now though.

People on reddit seem to think that there will eventually be a new season because its super popular in Japan.

Great news. Thanks a lot, mate, I really appreciate it.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #723 on: May 5, 2023, 06:11:48 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on May  5, 2023, 01:51:19 am
Great news. Thanks a lot, mate, I really appreciate it.

No worries mate, I might check it out myself I've watched a few sports anime recently.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #724 on: June 25, 2023, 01:42:37 pm »
For anyone interested, would recommend Vinland Saga. The 1st season was batshit crazy and the second one a slow burn, but one which sets things up very very nicely.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #725 on: August 27, 2023, 12:05:22 am »
I didn't particularly like JJK season 1, it felt kinda generic and I didn't really like most of the characters but I've gotta say I loved the movie and the start of season 2, looking forward to how it shapes out. The manga readers reckon this is the best arc.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #726 on: August 27, 2023, 02:09:42 pm »
Quote from: leinad on August 27, 2023, 12:05:22 am
I didn't particularly like JJK season 1, it felt kinda generic and I didn't really like most of the characters but I've gotta say I loved the movie and the start of season 2, looking forward to how it shapes out. The manga readers reckon this is the best arc.

I'm so excited to watch it. I'm waiting until s2 finishes before watching the movie and re-watching the first season.

Quote from: Hendollama on June 25, 2023, 01:42:37 pm
For anyone interested, would recommend Vinland Saga. The 1st season was batshit crazy and the second one a slow burn, but one which sets things up very very nicely.

I would second this, definitely. The second season really establishes emotional depth in the characters. This is something that anime does quite well a lot of the time, but doesn't necessarily get much credit for.

Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #727 on: November 6, 2023, 02:07:30 pm »
Attack on Titan really shat the bed on the final stretch didn't it.



Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #728 on: November 6, 2023, 02:37:20 pm »
from anime GOAT to anime GoT
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #729 on: November 6, 2023, 02:53:51 pm »
I havent watched it but read the manga and hated it, most of the anime fans seem to have really liked it though. I know they changed and added a few things, you guys still think it was bad?
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #730 on: November 6, 2023, 04:14:24 pm »
I've had a look at the manga since finishing the show and the changes don't fundamentally change the story, there's a few lines which are better but that's it.

I think many fans of the show are just far too forgiving or just dig the power fantasy. But for me Eren's actions or the attempted justification make absolutely no sense.

Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on November  6, 2023, 02:37:20 pm
from anime GOAT to anime GoT

Right down to Eren Daenerys Targaryen.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #731 on: November 6, 2023, 04:49:40 pm »
Has anyone been watching Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #732 on: November 6, 2023, 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on November  6, 2023, 04:49:40 pm
Has anyone been watching Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Yeah I've been watching. I didn't think S1 was anything special but I'm loving this season, I'm kinda tempted to read the manga to be honest. How are you liking it?
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #733 on: November 7, 2023, 03:27:14 pm »
There's a lot to unpack from the last 20 minutes of AoT but I liked it.

Spoiler
Eren buying his friends a lifetime of peace, Mikasa taking him down and showing Ymir she can break free of her suffering, war eventually returning and wiping out Paradis/earth, then ending with someone discovering the same tree that Ymir did and potentially bringing something back (though not necessarily Titans). It was sort of a happy ending but with a bleak reminder that war never ends.

The Yaegerist's continuing muddied the water a little, but I guess Paradis needed to build strength while the rest of the world recovered in order to better protect itself.
[close]
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #734 on: November 7, 2023, 07:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November  7, 2023, 03:27:14 pm
There's a lot to unpack from the last 20 minutes of AoT but I liked it.

Spoiler
Eren buying his friends a lifetime of peace, Mikasa taking him down and showing Ymir she can break free of her suffering, war eventually returning and wiping out Paradis/earth, then ending with someone discovering the same tree that Ymir did and potentially bringing something back (though not necessarily Titans). It was sort of a happy ending but with a bleak reminder that war never ends.

The Yaegerist's continuing muddied the water a little, but I guess Paradis needed to build strength while the rest of the world recovered in order to better protect itself.
[close]

Spoiler
The plot works I just think the execution fell flat for me. I'm not sure why Eren needed to be 'redeemed' either, he sort of awkwardly regresses as a character and has no clue what he's doing. People point out that's the way he's always been which completely ignores his progression as a character. We're meant to believe the entire forth season is him putting on a front which just creates tons of holes.

I'd rather he simply went full 'Darth Vader', it's still narratively works and the fact he chose to kill his mother fits with this. He's the product of the world he was born into and the world should suffer from it. Largely it still ends the same but doesn't feel so contrived.

Again it's all how it's executed, it needed more time to breathe. Same can be said for the romance angle with Mikasa, I know in the world of AoT there was never any place for love even if it was there. But if we're doing flashbacky epilogue stuff then you have room to expand on that and make it feel more satisfying.

Also really hate the fake deaths of Conny and Jean, ruined what was an otherwise sad and fitting scene.
[close]
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #735 on: November 7, 2023, 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November  7, 2023, 07:01:29 pm
Spoiler
The plot works I just think the execution fell flat for me. I'm not sure why Eren needed to be 'redeemed' either, he sort of awkwardly regresses as a character and has no clue what he's doing. People point out that's the way he's always been which completely ignores his progression as a character. We're meant to believe the entire forth season is him putting on a front which just creates tons of holes.

I'd rather he simply went full 'Darth Vader', it's still narratively works and the fact he chose to kill his mother fits with this. He's the product of the world he was born into and the world should suffer from it. Largely it still ends the same but doesn't feel so contrived.

Again it's all how it's executed, it needed more time to breathe. Same can be said for the romance angle with Mikasa, I know in the world of AoT there was never any place for love even if it was there. But if we're doing flashbacky epilogue stuff then you have room to expand on that and make it feel more satisfying.

Also really hate the fake deaths of Conny and Jean, ruined what was an otherwise sad and fitting scene.
[close]

Spoiler
I was okay with Eren's plan. He's always been fiercely loyal to his friends so him making them out to be heroes while also significantly weakening their enemies makes sense.

I wouldn't exactly say he was redeemed either, he committed genocide and will always be remembered as a monster, and his friends may never accept that he did the right thing. Ultimately however they couldn't stop it and so Eren explaining the situation to them just gives them closure and a chance to move on. I don't know if him putting on a front creates a lot of holes, as he pretty much just executed his plan with the knowledge that it wouldn't quite succeed, which would be far-fetched except he knew the future already and so had that to guide him.

The one bit I did find messy was his ability to effect memories, he says himself he's trapped on this path but then we see multiple examples of him changing it (pointing the Titan at his mother, telling his Dad to kill the royal family). My theory is that because time is so confusing to him, given that he experiences memories as if they're really happening, he can't tell whether he's in a position to alter a memory or whether he's stuck as an observer. I don't think it's an explanation that'll reconcile perfectly, as time travel is inevitably messy, but I think it's good enough and him being a bit of an idiot makes it make a little more sense.

I'm on the fence about the fake deaths, typically they bug me but AoT has had so many important characters die that a few surviving and having a relatively happy ending is more of a shock than them dying horribly at the final confrontation.

The romance did feel a bit tacked on I'll agree on that, they've felt more like siblings than romantic for a long time, so it was all a bit awkward and out of character for both of them.
[close]
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #736 on: November 8, 2023, 07:10:43 am »
Quote from: leinad on November  6, 2023, 09:18:08 pm
Yeah I've been watching. I didn't think S1 was anything special but I'm loving this season, I'm kinda tempted to read the manga to be honest. How are you liking it?
I feel the exact same! I'll continue with the manga once this anime season is over. I have been reading recent chapters due to a certain incident which broke the internet (don't even Google it).

The fights this season are the best I've seen in anime for years.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #737 on: November 8, 2023, 10:18:33 am »
I'll have to pick Jujutsu Kaisen back up, first season took a long time to get going but ended really well, then IIRC there was a movie I haven't seen. Feels like one of those shows where I can't remember a single detail though so I might just start it again from scratch.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #738 on: November 8, 2023, 06:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November  8, 2023, 10:18:33 am
I'll have to pick Jujutsu Kaisen back up, first season took a long time to get going but ended really well, then IIRC there was a movie I haven't seen. Feels like one of those shows where I can't remember a single detail though so I might just start it again from scratch.

The movie is a prequel to season 1. But then season 2 started out with a prequel flashback (called "Hidden Inventory") which predates the movie... so the timeline of what is animated is really messed up now.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #739 on: November 9, 2023, 11:39:54 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on November  8, 2023, 07:10:43 am
I feel the exact same! I'll continue with the manga once this anime season is over. I have been reading recent chapters due to a certain incident which broke the internet (don't even Google it).

The fights this season are the best I've seen in anime for years.

I think I'm gonna do the same, pick up the manga when this season ends. I saw everyone on social media having a meltdown about whatever it was lol, people on reddit were sending the spoiler in dms but luckily  I've managed to avoid whatever it so far. I don't know how anime onlys avoided spoilers for AOT, I constantly came across them on twitter & youtube.

Yeah the fights have been class so far, Toji's particularly for me. I did see lots of people on twitter moaning about the animation, guess you can't make everyone happy!
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #740 on: Today at 03:56:33 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on August 27, 2023, 02:09:42 pm
I'm so excited to watch it. I'm waiting until s2 finishes before watching the movie and re-watching the first season.

I would second this, definitely. The second season really establishes emotional depth in the characters. This is something that anime does quite well a lot of the time, but doesn't necessarily get much credit for.



Season 2 finishes in a couple of days, you're in for a treat mate!
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #741 on: Today at 04:28:59 am »
After the Sukuna vs Jogo fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 I ended up reading all the manga. Their fight and clash of ideals created sparks in my brain that I hadn't had for a while.

I would say the Shibuya arc has some epic weight to it and great character moments. But the arc coming after this (maybe another 12-18 months away from being animated?) has the best fights. It should bring good feelings to fans that the series is going to get even better.
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #742 on: Today at 04:45:44 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 04:28:59 am
After the Sukuna vs Jogo fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 I ended up reading all the manga. Their fight and clash of ideals created sparks in my brain that I hadn't had for a while.

I would say the Shibuya arc has some epic weight to it and great character moments. But the arc coming after this (maybe another 12-18 months away from being animated?) has the best fights. It should bring good feelings to fans that the series is going to get even better.

I've just started reading from the beginning, I can't wait years to see what happens and I know something big happens because the internet went wild! I have started the manga before and watched season 1 but didn't really like it till the movie and the prequel start of season 2, now I'm dying to see what happens!
