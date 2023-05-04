The plot works I just think the execution fell flat for me. I'm not sure why Eren needed to be 'redeemed' either, he sort of awkwardly regresses as a character and has no clue what he's doing. People point out that's the way he's always been which completely ignores his progression as a character. We're meant to believe the entire forth season is him putting on a front which just creates tons of holes. I'd rather he simply went full 'Darth Vader', it's still narratively works and the fact he chose to kill his mother fits with this. He's the product of the world he was born into and the world should suffer from it. Largely it still ends the same but doesn't feel so contrived. Again it's all how it's executed, it needed more time to breathe. Same can be said for the romance angle with Mikasa, I know in the world of AoT there was never any place for love even if it was there. But if we're doing flashbacky epilogue stuff then you have room to expand on that and make it feel more satisfying. Also really hate the fake deaths of Conny and Jean, ruined what was an otherwise sad and fitting scene.

Spoiler

I was okay with Eren's plan. He's always been fiercely loyal to his friends so him making them out to be heroes while also significantly weakening their enemies makes sense.



I wouldn't exactly say he was redeemed either, he committed genocide and will always be remembered as a monster, and his friends may never accept that he did the right thing. Ultimately however they couldn't stop it and so Eren explaining the situation to them just gives them closure and a chance to move on. I don't know if him putting on a front creates a lot of holes, as he pretty much just executed his plan with the knowledge that it wouldn't quite succeed, which would be far-fetched except he knew the future already and so had that to guide him.



The one bit I did find messy was his ability to effect memories, he says himself he's trapped on this path but then we see multiple examples of him changing it (pointing the Titan at his mother, telling his Dad to kill the royal family). My theory is that because time is so confusing to him, given that he experiences memories as if they're really happening, he can't tell whether he's in a position to alter a memory or whether he's stuck as an observer. I don't think it's an explanation that'll reconcile perfectly, as time travel is inevitably messy, but I think it's good enough and him being a bit of an idiot makes it make a little more sense.



I'm on the fence about the fake deaths, typically they bug me but AoT has had so many important characters die that a few surviving and having a relatively happy ending is more of a shock than them dying horribly at the final confrontation.



The romance did feel a bit tacked on I'll agree on that, they've felt more like siblings than romantic for a long time, so it was all a bit awkward and out of character for both of them.