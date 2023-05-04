I doubt anyone in here has watched "Ace of Diamond," as it probably requires at least some small interest in baseball to really get into, but I am really in a bind. I have five episodes of the third (and last, so far) series left to watch, and it is going to end in the middle of everything. I know the manga went on for at least three years (and probably more) after the events depicted to this point. Because I'm desperate to avoid spoilers, I asked a friend yesterday to look on the internet and see if there were more series coming - this one ended in 2019 - but he couldn't find anything.



Do any of you have any idea if there is somewhere deeper to look than a basic search? I know that sounds daft, but I can't believe they would just end it like this. It has been a popular manga and I think it has won awards. I just thought maybe someone would know something that I am not aware of when it comes to finding these things out.