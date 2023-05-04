« previous next »
Anime Anyone?

red mongoose

Re: Anime Anyone?
May 4, 2023, 06:59:25 pm
I doubt anyone in here has watched "Ace of Diamond," as it probably requires at least some small interest in baseball to really get into, but I am really in a bind. I have five episodes of the third (and last, so far) series left to watch, and it is going to end in the middle of everything. I know the manga went on for at least three years (and probably more) after the events depicted to this point. Because I'm desperate to avoid spoilers, I asked a friend yesterday to look on the internet and see if there were more series coming - this one ended in 2019 - but he couldn't find anything.

Do any of you have any idea if there is somewhere deeper to look than a basic search? I know that sounds daft, but I can't believe they would just end it like this. It has been a popular manga and I think it has won awards. I just thought maybe someone would know something that I am not aware of when it comes to finding these things out.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
May 4, 2023, 11:37:18 pm
From what I can tell the anime caught up to the manga in 2019, it also has 50 odd episode seasons so they probably had to wait a while for the manga to get ahead again. Id imagine they have enough content now though.

People on reddit seem to think that there will eventually be a new season because its super popular in Japan.
red mongoose

Re: Anime Anyone?
May 5, 2023, 01:51:19 am
leinad
From what I can tell the anime caught up to the manga in 2019, it also has 50 odd episode seasons so they probably had to wait a while for the manga to get ahead again. Id imagine they have enough content now though.

People on reddit seem to think that there will eventually be a new season because its super popular in Japan.

Great news. Thanks a lot, mate, I really appreciate it.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
May 5, 2023, 06:11:48 pm
red mongoose
Great news. Thanks a lot, mate, I really appreciate it.

No worries mate, I might check it out myself I've watched a few sports anime recently.
Hendollama

Re: Anime Anyone?
June 25, 2023, 01:42:37 pm
For anyone interested, would recommend Vinland Saga. The 1st season was batshit crazy and the second one a slow burn, but one which sets things up very very nicely.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 27, 2023, 12:05:22 am
I didn't particularly like JJK season 1, it felt kinda generic and I didn't really like most of the characters but I've gotta say I loved the movie and the start of season 2, looking forward to how it shapes out. The manga readers reckon this is the best arc.
red mongoose

Re: Anime Anyone?
August 27, 2023, 02:09:42 pm
leinad
I didn't particularly like JJK season 1, it felt kinda generic and I didn't really like most of the characters but I've gotta say I loved the movie and the start of season 2, looking forward to how it shapes out. The manga readers reckon this is the best arc.

I'm so excited to watch it. I'm waiting until s2 finishes before watching the movie and re-watching the first season.

Hendollama
For anyone interested, would recommend Vinland Saga. The 1st season was batshit crazy and the second one a slow burn, but one which sets things up very very nicely.

I would second this, definitely. The second season really establishes emotional depth in the characters. This is something that anime does quite well a lot of the time, but doesn't necessarily get much credit for.

Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 02:07:30 pm
Attack on Titan really shat the bed on the final stretch didn't it.



Ultimate Bromance

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 02:37:20 pm
from anime GOAT to anime GoT
