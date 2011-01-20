« previous next »
Author Topic: Anime Anyone?

OsirisMVZ

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 8, 2022, 10:05:57 pm
Chainsaw Man #5 today...

Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 8, 2022, 10:41:02 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on November  8, 2022, 10:05:57 pm
Chainsaw Man #5 today...

Much slower and hornier than I was expecting. I've been chatting to one of the girls in work about the latest Bleach and Chainsaw Man episodes each week, and each week it gets more awkward to discuss the latter.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 8, 2022, 11:04:27 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November  8, 2022, 10:41:02 pm
Much slower and hornier than I was expecting. I've been chatting to one of the girls in work about the latest Bleach and Chainsaw Man episodes each week, and each week it gets more awkward to discuss the latter.

I've been finding them both quite fast paced. Have you read the Chainsaw man manga?
Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 8, 2022, 11:11:23 pm
Quote from: leinad on November  8, 2022, 11:04:27 pm
I've been finding them both quite fast paced. Have you read the Chainsaw man manga?

I haven't. I don't have a problem with it being slow for the record, just surprised as everything I had heard about the manga suggested it was pretty nuts, plus a guy with a chainsaw for a face doesn't exactly scream slow and subtle.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 8, 2022, 11:19:58 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November  8, 2022, 11:11:23 pm
I haven't. I don't have a problem with it being slow for the record, just surprised as everything I had heard about the manga suggested it was pretty nuts, plus a guy with a chainsaw for a face doesn't exactly scream slow and subtle.

It's one of the fasted paced manga that I have read, it doesn't really dwell on things that happen in the story. Now that the Mcs and world have been established it will pick up the pace, from what I've seen in the trailers it's gonna cover quite a bit.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 25, 2022, 01:09:37 am
 :puke2 Chainsaw man really turns up from here and doesn't stop! I'm gutted it's been split up because we might have to wait a while for part 2 with Mappa doing AOT and JJK.
Armand9

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 25, 2022, 02:20:12 am
i always wait for dubs (yeah i know sacrilegious to the nerds but my set up means i need big fucking subs and often they aint, so i wait), but i quickly looked on youtube to see if i might like it and lol some fucking chick dont like flushing but is happy with a feel up - now call me fussy but those two dont go together for me  ;D

i might come back to it when dubs are around
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 25, 2022, 02:30:25 am
Quote from: Armand9 on November 25, 2022, 02:20:12 am
i always wait for dubs (yeah i know sacrilegious to the nerds but my set up means i need big fucking subs and often they aint, so i wait), but i quickly looked on youtube to see if i might like it and lol some fucking chick dont like flushing but is happy with a feel up - now call me fussy but those two dont go together for me  ;D

i might come back to it when dubs are around

Can I ask why you wait for dubs? You do know you can increase the size of the subtitles yes? I wouldn't say sacrilegious but the majority of the time you lose a lot of meaning and emotion with a dub. Of course you have exceptions, Cowboy Bebop and YYH being notable ones. I don't really know what you mean with the youtube point to be honest, maybe you could expand?
Armand9

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 25, 2022, 04:12:02 pm
Quote from: leinad on November 25, 2022, 02:30:25 am
Can I ask why you wait for dubs? You do know you can increase the size of the subtitles yes? I wouldn't say sacrilegious but the majority of the time you lose a lot of meaning and emotion with a dub. Of course you have exceptions, Cowboy Bebop and YYH being notable ones. I don't really know what you mean with the youtube point to be honest, maybe you could expand?

yes i realise you can increase subs etc but in reality, they often dont, you scale them up and even put in a black background but something to do with the coding i assume doesn't actually work

the youtube point was simply i searched chainsaw man for a quick look at it to see if it was something i'd be into and the first thing i clicked on was a chick sat on a toilet getting felt up by a guy complaining about her sticky turds
OsirisMVZ

Re: Anime Anyone?
November 30, 2022, 10:11:16 pm
CSM Episode 08, wow!
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 14, 2022, 12:40:09 am
Quote from: Armand9 on November 25, 2022, 04:12:02 pm
yes i realise you can increase subs etc but in reality, they often dont, you scale them up and even put in a black background but something to do with the coding i assume doesn't actually work

the youtube point was simply i searched chainsaw man for a quick look at it to see if it was something i'd be into and the first thing i clicked on was

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oyj7biyhrFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oyj7biyhrFU</a>

Ah yeah I get you, sometimes the subs are terrible and blend into the background if they have no border.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 14, 2022, 12:41:38 am
CSM and Bleach are really killing it this season! I tried to get into blue lock but I think the fact that I'm an actual football fan means I can't, It's just so stupid.
red mongoose

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 14, 2022, 03:04:07 pm
Quote from: leinad on December 14, 2022, 12:41:38 am
CSM and Bleach are really killing it this season! I tried to get into blue lock but I think the fact that I'm an actual football fan means I can't, It's just so stupid.

I have been told by a non-footie fan that it is awesome, but I am waiting until the whole series is out before I start. I'm not a diehard volleyball fan the way I am with football, so watching "Haikyuu!" is an endless joy (and they seem to be really giving the sport an accurate treatment, so maybe it's different). I'd recommend that to anyone - it is so fucking good.

I'm making my way through the original "Bleach" before I start the new one. I'm on ep. 127, so still a ways to go  ;D
Sangria

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 14, 2022, 10:16:55 pm
Quote from: leinad on December 14, 2022, 12:41:38 am
CSM and Bleach are really killing it this season! I tried to get into blue lock but I think the fact that I'm an actual football fan means I can't, It's just so stupid.

Touch is supposed to be around 7-8/10 for realism in its depiction of baseball. There's a scene where the protagonist, a ferociously fast pitcher/all-rounder, lets loose at full speed at his opposite number, completely losing control and conceding a walk, but doing its intended job of intimidating the heck out of the main threat. There's a moment near its climax which contains tactical subtlety that I didn't understand until I saw a video that explained its point, where the left handedness of the pitcher and his field of vision, and the fielding side's tactic of pitching wide to avoid risking a home run all played into the protagonist stealing home base.

I'd like to think that I understand cricket as well as Mitsuru Adachi evidently understands baseball.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 17, 2022, 01:05:06 am
Quote from: red mongoose on December 14, 2022, 03:04:07 pm
  "Haikyuu!" is an endless joy (and they seem to be really giving the sport an accurate treatment, so maybe it's different). I'd recommend that to anyone - it is so fucking good. I'm making my way through the original "Bleach" before I start the new one. I'm on ep. 127, so still a ways to go  ;D

Haikyuu is probably my favourite sports anime along with slam dunk, it made me want to start playing volleyball lol. Idk if you are past it or not but make sure you skip the bount filler arc!

Quote from: Sangria on December 14, 2022, 10:16:55 pm
Touch is supposed to be around 7-8/10 for realism in its depiction of baseball. There's a scene where the protagonist, a ferociously fast pitcher/all-rounder, lets loose at full speed at his opposite number, completely losing control and conceding a walk, but doing its intended job of intimidating the heck out of the main threat. There's a moment near its climax which contains tactical subtlety that I didn't understand until I saw a video that explained its point, where the left handedness of the pitcher and his field of vision, and the fielding side's tactic of pitching wide to avoid risking a home run all played into the protagonist stealing home base.

I'd like to think that I understand cricket as well as Mitsuru Adachi evidently understands baseball.

I've never heard of touch I might check it out. Ao Ashi is one I have heard is a good realistic football one.
red mongoose

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 21, 2022, 04:43:46 pm
Quote from: leinad on December 17, 2022, 01:05:06 am
Haikyuu is probably my favourite sports anime along with slam dunk, it made me want to start playing volleyball lol. Idk if you are past it or not but make sure you skip the bount filler arc!

Yeah, I endured it already. I tried to skip it, but there was never any chance really - I'm not strong enough to do that. Once I start something, I have to finish it all the way through - it drives me crazy when I don't know what happens.

The worst case of this ever was when I watched the premier of the series "E.R." - I hated it, a lot, but 15 years later I was finally done watching it.
Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 21, 2022, 09:33:05 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on December 21, 2022, 04:43:46 pm
Yeah, I endured it already. I tried to skip it, but there was never any chance really - I'm not strong enough to do that. Once I start something, I have to finish it all the way through - it drives me crazy when I don't know what happens.

The worst case of this ever was when I watched the premier of the series "E.R." - I hated it, a lot, but 15 years later I was finally done watching it.

I'd say a "no filler" guide is essential when watching either Bleach or Naruto, you don't have to worry about missing anything as the point of filler is to not change anything.
red mongoose

Re: Anime Anyone?
December 24, 2022, 03:27:23 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December 21, 2022, 09:33:05 pm
I'd say a "no filler" guide is essential when watching either Bleach or Naruto, you don't have to worry about missing anything as the point of filler is to not change anything.

I trust you, mate, and others have told me the same - the problem is inside my head. I may try to give it a go again, though, because I'm not sure I feel like slogging through 200+ more episodes before getting to Thousand Year War.

I've also been watching "Arknights Animation: Prelude to Dawn," which is absolutely stunning to look at and quite decent overall, and "The Eminence in Shadow," which doesn't make a lot of sense just yet, but which I am enjoying for the most part. And "One Piece," obviously.
GinKop

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 28, 2023, 03:47:57 pm
Found some of my old Manga comics and tapes while doing a clearout. Ahhh the fucking nostalgia blast was a hit.

Got me to wondering, can anyone recommend me some movies/series/shows? My top 3 favourite from around the era of my childhood were;

1) Akira
2) Cyber City Oedo 808
3) Street Fighter

If anyone knows of others that were similar in style to the above from around that era, that would be great. Even if it's more modern but in the same style of above would be awesome.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 28, 2023, 05:35:29 pm
Quote from: GinKop on January 28, 2023, 03:47:57 pm
Found some of my old Manga comics and tapes while doing a clearout. Ahhh the fucking nostalgia blast was a hit.

Got me to wondering, can anyone recommend me some movies/series/shows? My top 3 favourite from around the era of my childhood were;

1) Akira
2) Cyber City Oedo 808
3) Street Fighter

If anyone knows of others that were similar in style to the above from around that era, that would be great. Even if it's more modern but in the same style of above would be awesome.

Some older ones with a similar style are;

Ghost in the Shell
Evangelion
Metropolis
Ninja Scroll
Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

A couple of modern ones you might like are;

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Psycho-Pass


GinKop

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 28, 2023, 10:49:26 pm
Quote from: leinad on January 28, 2023, 05:35:29 pm
Some older ones with a similar style are;

Ghost in the Shell
Evangelion
Metropolis
Ninja Scroll
Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

A couple of modern ones you might like are;

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Psycho-Pass

Thank you mate, will be checking these out asap!

Also remembered another one called Guyver which I need to add to the list.

Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 29, 2023, 10:42:55 am
Quote from: GinKop on January 28, 2023, 10:49:26 pm
Thank you mate, will be checking these out asap!

Also remembered another one called Guyver which I need to add to the list.



I love Guyver, they remade and extended it a bit around 2005 too, both versions are pretty good but the newer one tells a lot more of the story IIRC.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 29, 2023, 04:27:06 pm
Quote from: GinKop on January 28, 2023, 10:49:26 pm
Thank you mate, will be checking these out asap!

Also remembered another one called Guyver which I need to add to the list.



No worries mate. There is a few different genres in there so you mightn't like some but they all have that older animation style, which I personally preferred, it was much more dark and gritty compared to how bright and colourful everything is today, even the themes were darker with a bit more of an edge.

Devilman Crybaby is another more recent one that is based off the Devilman manga that is worth a watch.
GinKop

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 29, 2023, 04:49:33 pm
Quote from: leinad on January 29, 2023, 04:27:06 pm
No worries mate. There is a few different genres in there so you mightn't like some but they all have that older animation style, which I personally preferred, it was much more dark and gritty compared to how bright and colourful everything is today, even the themes were darker with a bit more of an edge.

Devilman Crybaby is another more recent one that is based off the Devilman manga that is worth a watch.

Thank you and Schmidt too, this should keep me busy.

I love that old animation style too. Just watched the first 10 mins of Cyber City and hooked already.
Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
January 29, 2023, 06:34:02 pm
Trigun might be my favourite anime from that era, Cowboy Bebop too.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 11:18:48 am
I see the makers of Attack on Titan are splitting the second half of the final season into two parts, with part 2b only showing next spring.

FFS  :no

Wonder if we'll get Season 4 part 2b (i) and (ii). You know... to drag it out even more.  :-\

Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 11:52:30 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:18:48 am
I see the makers of Attack on Titan are splitting the second half of the final season into two parts, with part 2b only showing next spring.

FFS  :no

Wonder if we'll get Season 4 part 2b (i) and (ii). You know... to drag it out even more.  :-\



I remember watching season 4 part 2 thinking that the finale would be the end of the whole show, I don't think they even announced there would be another part until after the part 2 finale aired!

That said, the quality is so incredible that it's hard to be annoyed, they obviously know what they're doing.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 03:41:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:52:30 am
I remember watching season 4 part 2 thinking that the finale would be the end of the whole show, I don't think they even announced there would be another part until after the part 2 finale aired!

That said, the quality is so incredible that it's hard to be annoyed, they obviously know what they're doing.

Sorry, I said part 2 would be split.

I meant part 3.

So the last season split into 4 separate parts, with months between them.
Schmidt

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 03:54:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:41:08 pm
Sorry, I said part 2 would be split.

I meant part 3.

So the last season split into 4 separate parts, with months between them.

Well, fuck.
spartan2785

Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on January 29, 2023, 06:34:02 pm
Trigun might be my favourite anime from that era, Cowboy Bebop too.

I feel like Trigun gets overlooked now, hopefully the new one will get people revisit it, the manga was really good too. 

Another good one from that era that gets forgotten about is Outlaw Star.

Looking forward to watching the new season of Vinland Saga, excellent anime, and this arc is a great one that they're doing.
leinad

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 12:33:08 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:18:48 am
I see the makers of Attack on Titan are splitting the second half of the final season into two parts, with part 2b only showing next spring.

FFS  :no

Wonder if we'll get Season 4 part 2b (i) and (ii). You know... to drag it out even more.  :-\



Mappa take on way to many projects, this year alone they have JJK S2, AOT final season the final part part 52, Vinland Saga S2, Hell's Paradise and Tondemo. Ironically I reckon Studio WIT would of had it out by now.
Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 12:48:13 am
Quote from: spartan2785 on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
I feel like Trigun gets overlooked now, hopefully the new one will get people revisit it, the manga was really good too. 

Another good one from that era that gets forgotten about is Outlaw Star.

Looking forward to watching the new season of Vinland Saga, excellent anime, and this arc is a great one that they're doing.

Outlaw Star just wasn't very memorable, I watched it a ton back in the day when it was on CNX along with Bebop and I can't recall a single thing about it - bar the fantastic intro. ;D
Sangria

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 12:48:26 am
Quote from: spartan2785 on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
I feel like Trigun gets overlooked now, hopefully the new one will get people revisit it, the manga was really good too. 

Another good one from that era that gets forgotten about is Outlaw Star.

Looking forward to watching the new season of Vinland Saga, excellent anime, and this arc is a great one that they're doing.

Which reminds me. I doubt Hitoshi Iwaaki will ever finish Historie, an interesting manga about one of the most interesting characters of the Alexandrian age. He's already been releasing new chapters at a Martin-esque pace, and just like Martin, he's now started a new project.
Kashinoda

Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 01:59:11 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:18:48 am
I see the makers of Attack on Titan are splitting the second half of the final season into two parts, with part 2b only showing next spring.

FFS  :no

Wonder if we'll get Season 4 part 2b (i) and (ii). You know... to drag it out even more.  :-\



There's 2 feature length episodes left and that's it (:(), both released this year - albeit months apart.

https://www.reddit.com/r/ShingekiNoKyojin/comments/10e8wem/japanese_fan_here_the_final_season_is_not_2_cours/
