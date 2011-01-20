CSM and Bleach are really killing it this season! I tried to get into blue lock but I think the fact that I'm an actual football fan means I can't, It's just so stupid.



Touch is supposed to be around 7-8/10 for realism in its depiction of baseball. There's a scene where the protagonist, a ferociously fast pitcher/all-rounder, lets loose at full speed at his opposite number, completely losing control and conceding a walk, but doing its intended job of intimidating the heck out of the main threat. There's a moment near its climax which contains tactical subtlety that I didn't understand until I saw a video that explained its point, where the left handedness of the pitcher and his field of vision, and the fielding side's tactic of pitching wide to avoid risking a home run all played into the protagonist stealing home base.I'd like to think that I understand cricket as well as Mitsuru Adachi evidently understands baseball.