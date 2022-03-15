

My daughters have been watching it in subtitles as they are released in Japan, then re-watching them with me once the English dubbed version comes out.



After last night's episode, they took me back to watch something in season 2 Spoiler and the Ymir (Jaws Titan) backstory



The world-building and huge story arcs are superb.



Yeah I remembered enough of the broad strokes of that story, but it'll be good to go back and see the details again.Watched the first episode of Dorohedoro, another show animated by MAPPA so of course it looks pretty amazing. Really good start to it, pretty violent from the outset and seems more on the "show rather than tell" side of things, which is unusual for an anime.