It's utterly mad. There's new strands emerging as quickly as ends are tied up. It does explain an awful lot, too - but I find myself thinking "I'm going to have to rewatch the entire thing from S1E1.
Yeah I'm looking forward to a full rewatch at some point, we're so deep into the show yet it's still referencing things all the way back at the start.
My daughters have been watching it in subtitles as they are released in Japan, then re-watching them with me once the English dubbed version comes out.After last night's episode, they took me back to watch something in season 2 Spoilerand the Ymir (Jaws Titan) backstory[close] that made it make a lot more sense than first time around.The world-building and huge story arcs are superb.
I've just caught up with AOT, only one episode left so I'm guessing they are going the movie route to finish it.
What'd they end the season on? I've finished the manga, cbf with the anime, chuck it in a spoiler
Nope.They're doing a Season 4, part 3.Starting next January, apparently. They announced some time ago that Season 4 would be the last, and as all the previous seasons had been split into 2 parts, everyone assumed before the start of season 4 that it would conclude the story. When it became clear that the story couldn't be squeezed into a 2-part season 4, the assumption was that they'd finish it with a film. But no, they're adding a third part to season 4.
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.86]