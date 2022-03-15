« previous next »
Anime Anyone?

Re: Anime Anyone?
It's utterly mad. There's new strands emerging as quickly as ends are tied up. It does explain an awful lot, too - but I find myself thinking "I'm going to have to rewatch the entire thing from S1E1.



Yeah I'm looking forward to a full rewatch at some point, we're so deep into the show yet it's still referencing things all the way back at the start.
Re: Anime Anyone?
Yeah I'm looking forward to a full rewatch at some point, we're so deep into the show yet it's still referencing things all the way back at the start.


My daughters have been watching it in subtitles as they are released in Japan, then re-watching them with me once the English dubbed version comes out.

After last night's episode, they took me back to watch something in season 2
and the Ymir (Jaws Titan) backstory
that made it make a lot more sense than first time around.

The world-building and huge story arcs are superb.
Re: Anime Anyone?
My daughters have been watching it in subtitles as they are released in Japan, then re-watching them with me once the English dubbed version comes out.

After last night's episode, they took me back to watch something in season 2
and the Ymir (Jaws Titan) backstory
that made it make a lot more sense than first time around.

The world-building and huge story arcs are superb.

Yeah I remembered enough of the broad strokes of that story, but it'll be good to go back and see the details again.

Watched the first episode of Dorohedoro, another show animated by MAPPA so of course it looks pretty amazing. Really good start to it, pretty violent from the outset and seems more on the "show rather than tell" side of things, which is unusual for an anime.
Re: Anime Anyone?
No love for One Piece ? the last few chapters are crazy.
Been following One Piece since I was a kid and I reached a point where I just want it to end. Anyhow looks like the live action will be great.






Re: Anime Anyone?
I've just caught up with AOT, only one episode left so I'm guessing they are going the movie route to finish it.
Re: Anime Anyone?
I've just caught up with AOT, only one episode left so I'm guessing they are going the movie route to finish it.


Nope.

They're doing a Season 4, part 3.

Starting next January, apparently.  :no

They announced some time ago that Season 4 would be the last, and as all the previous seasons had been split into 2 parts, everyone assumed before the start of season 4 that it would conclude the story. When it became clear that the story couldn't be squeezed into a 2-part season 4, the assumption was that they'd finish it with a film. But no, they're adding a third part to season 4.

Re: Anime Anyone?
What'd they end the season on? I've finished the manga, cbf with the anime, chuck it in a spoiler
Re: Anime Anyone?
What'd they end the season on? I've finished the manga, cbf with the anime, chuck it in a spoiler


Dunno

My kids are watching the subtitles (which finished last night); I'm watching the dub (5 weeks behind)

Re: Anime Anyone?
What'd they end the season on? I've finished the manga, cbf with the anime, chuck it in a spoiler

End of S4 part 2 spoiler in case anyone isn't paying attention.
The rumbling just hit the first city.
I haven't read the manga.

Sucks to have to wait so long for the final part now, but at the end of the day it means more episodes to enjoy.
Re: Anime Anyone?
Nope.

They're doing a Season 4, part 3.

Starting next January, apparently.  :no

They announced some time ago that Season 4 would be the last, and as all the previous seasons had been split into 2 parts, everyone assumed before the start of season 4 that it would conclude the story. When it became clear that the story couldn't be squeezed into a 2-part season 4, the assumption was that they'd finish it with a film. But no, they're adding a third part to season 4.



Damn, must be frustrating for anime onlys but it's probably better off it being another season rather than movie.

What'd they end the season on? I've finished the manga, cbf with the anime, chuck it in a spoiler

Chapter 130 when he just arrives at Marley but the used the flashback from chapter 131 in the first part of the ep
