I've just caught up with AOT, only one episode left so I'm guessing they are going the movie route to finish it.
Nope.
They're doing a Season 4, part 3.
Starting next January, apparently.
They announced some time ago that Season 4 would be the last, and as all the previous seasons had been split into 2 parts, everyone assumed before the start of season 4 that it would conclude the story. When it became clear that the story couldn't be squeezed into a 2-part season 4, the assumption was that they'd finish it with a film. But no, they're adding a third part to season 4.