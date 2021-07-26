« previous next »
Getting a bit frustrated with 7 Deadly Sins.  Too many people getting mortally wounded or dying and then coming back to life straight away, and other people being bad guys but then good guys but then bad guys but not really they're a good guy now.

It's a fun show, but it feels a little cheap and I just don't buy it when someone gets messed up anymore.  About midway through the third season.

A lot of that gets explained as it goes. And some don't always make it...
I've always wanted to watch Evangelion but never quite got around to it. Noticed there's a set of four films which is supposedly a retelling of the story. Should I go straight to these and skip the TV version and the original two films?
I've always wanted to watch Evangelion but never quite got around to it. Noticed there's a set of four films which is supposedly a retelling of the story. Should I go straight to these and skip the TV version and the original two films?

I read the wikipedia summaries (having watched the original). I probably wouldn't go there, because it goes off the deep end just as much (if not even more) than the original series.
