Getting a bit frustrated with 7 Deadly Sins. Too many people getting mortally wounded or dying and then coming back to life straight away, and other people being bad guys but then good guys but then bad guys but not really they're a good guy now.It's a fun show, but it feels a little cheap and I just don't buy it when someone gets messed up anymore. About midway through the third season.
I've always wanted to watch Evangelion but never quite got around to it. Noticed there's a set of four films which is supposedly a retelling of the story. Should I go straight to these and skip the TV version and the original two films?
