I've been working my way through Bleach, I watched the first arc a long time ago but then it fell into filler hell for months so I dropped it. It has its moments but it gets very repetitive and goes hard on the anime cliches. One of those shows where they make the main character way too good too early then spend the rest of the show coming up with excuses for why they can't fight properly until the last moment.



Bleach is probably the worst for how good it starts to how bad it goes. The writer admits himself he just wanted to draw interesting characters and wasn't arsed about developing the plot. Started so well with the shinigami arc aswell.Most of the longer shonen style anime have some sort of problems, except one piece for me. Naruto needs to be watched with a filler guide to skip the filler, fairytail reaches a point where it goes a bit shit but it's well down the line. Hunter x hunter has barely had any new material in ages but I'd still say to anyone watch them. Whereas Bleach I'd actively encourage to bin it off after the shinigami arc or not bother with it at all.