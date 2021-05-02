My daughters (17 & 13) have massively got into Anime, stemming from the youngest. The Promised Neverland and, especially, Attack on Titan, are their absolute favourites.What I find sad, though, is that the youngest won't talk to her friends about liking anime, as they would rip the piss out of her. I find that weird.
Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.
Finished Attack on Titan up to season 4 and then read the remainder of the manga. Fucking hell.
Haven't watched the 4th season yet and haven't spoiled meself with the Manga either. But have heard that the ending of the Manga is absolutely terrible. Subjective? Or is it more like GOT?
Where are you guys watching AOT? Netflix still only has the first season and Crunchy Roll does my head in.
Bear with me...I used to love anime when younger. Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]