« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anime Anyone?  (Read 39704 times)

Online leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #520 on: May 2, 2021, 04:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 30, 2021, 04:14:20 pm
My daughters (17 & 13) have massively got into Anime, stemming from the youngest.

The Promised Neverland and, especially, Attack on Titan, are their absolute favourites.

What I find sad, though, is that the youngest won't talk to her friends about liking anime, as they would rip the piss out of her. I find that weird.


I thought Anime was a lot more mainstream nowadays, I would never of mentioned liking it when I was younger but it seems popular with the TikTok/Twitter crowd now
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #521 on: May 7, 2021, 06:29:38 pm »
Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.

Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,436
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #522 on: May 8, 2021, 01:25:20 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on May  7, 2021, 06:29:38 pm
Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.

I've watched it up to where it has stopped. I thought it was fun, but it's not really near the top tier for me. Still, I wouldn't tell anyone not to watch it, particularly if you like bloodsports or fighting.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,825
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #523 on: Today at 01:17:00 am »
Finished Attack on Titan up to season 4 and then read the remainder of the manga. Fucking hell.

Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #524 on: Today at 01:26:13 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:17:00 am
Finished Attack on Titan up to season 4 and then read the remainder of the manga. Fucking hell.
Haven't watched the 4th season yet and haven't spoiled meself with the Manga either. But have heard that the ending of the Manga is absolutely terrible. Subjective? Or is it more like GOT?
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #525 on: Today at 01:54:33 pm »
Where are you guys watching AOT?  Netflix still only has the first season and Crunchy Roll does my head in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,825
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #526 on: Today at 04:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 01:26:13 pm
Haven't watched the 4th season yet and haven't spoiled meself with the Manga either. But have heard that the ending of the Manga is absolutely terrible. Subjective? Or is it more like GOT?

I don't think it's terrible by any means but I did expect better. I feel that they rushed it in the end, and while I don't like series to go too long, there is a certain aspect that they could have expanded on. Ultimately I'm not against the biggest factor of the ending, but I think its fair to say that ita not up to the standard that the series has been leading up to it.

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,825
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #527 on: Today at 05:01:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:54:33 pm
Where are you guys watching AOT?  Netflix still only has the first season and Crunchy Roll does my head in.

If you live in the US, Hulu has 4 seasons ( part 1 of season 4 obviously), that particular season is subbed only. The dubbed version you can find on Funimation.com

If you live elsewhere then VPN is your best bet if you dont like Crunchyroll
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,473
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:13:37 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on March 17, 2021, 09:43:10 am
Bear with me...

I used to love anime when younger.
Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)

Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city

Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...
Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?

Daughter toid me that Attack on Titan is unreral.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 