Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.



I've watched it up to where it has stopped. I thought it was fun, but it's not really near the top tier for me. Still, I wouldn't tell anyone not to watch it, particularly if you like bloodsports or fighting.