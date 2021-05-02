My daughters (17 & 13) have massively got into Anime, stemming from the youngest. The Promised Neverland and, especially, Attack on Titan, are their absolute favourites.What I find sad, though, is that the youngest won't talk to her friends about liking anime, as they would rip the piss out of her. I find that weird.
Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]