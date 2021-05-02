« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anime Anyone?  (Read 39601 times)

Offline leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #520 on: May 2, 2021, 04:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 30, 2021, 04:14:20 pm
My daughters (17 & 13) have massively got into Anime, stemming from the youngest.

The Promised Neverland and, especially, Attack on Titan, are their absolute favourites.

What I find sad, though, is that the youngest won't talk to her friends about liking anime, as they would rip the piss out of her. I find that weird.


I thought Anime was a lot more mainstream nowadays, I would never of mentioned liking it when I was younger but it seems popular with the TikTok/Twitter crowd now
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #521 on: May 7, 2021, 06:29:38 pm »
Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.

Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,436
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #522 on: May 8, 2021, 01:25:20 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on May  7, 2021, 06:29:38 pm
Started Baki on Netflix. Ridiculously hard overly muscled martial arts masters from death row kicking arse. Loved it so far although the lead character Baki hasnt done a lot yet apart from court a girl. Anyone seen it?.

I've watched it up to where it has stopped. I thought it was fun, but it's not really near the top tier for me. Still, I wouldn't tell anyone not to watch it, particularly if you like bloodsports or fighting.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,810
Re: Anime Anyone?
« Reply #523 on: Today at 01:17:00 am »
Finished Attack on Titan up to season 4 and then read the remainder of the manga. Fucking hell.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 