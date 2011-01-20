« previous next »
Anime Anyone?

Re: Anime Anyone?
February 10, 2021, 09:56:39 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 10, 2021, 02:41:19 am
Hammered podcasts so much so fancied a change whilst working. Gave DBZ a revisit for the first time in 20 years and have done it all within 2 weeks or so ;D

Obviously some crap filler in there but it really holds up well for the most part, really nails the charm whilst having those crazy high Infinity War level stakes.

Is Dragonball Super worth a go? Never really watched much Anime outside Bebop and DBZ.

Funnily enough I'm in the middle of watching Dragonball Kai right now (cut down version of Z), there are probably better shows I could be watching but it was one of the first anime I ever saw so it's nice to revisit it. I don't remember Super getting great reviews but if it's some light background entertainment you want then go for it, I also remember enjoying some of the DBZ movies, the Bardock and Brolli ones in particular.

I've been catching up on Attack on Titan, the second half of season 3 and this final season have been amazing so far, it's nice to watch something where you genuinely don't know what's going to happen. I might watch Re:Zero next, I started it a long time ago but it's one of those shows I dropped for no particular reason despite really enjoying it.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 17, 2021, 01:16:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on February 10, 2021, 09:56:39 am
Funnily enough I'm in the middle of watching Dragonball Kai right now (cut down version of Z), there are probably better shows I could be watching but it was one of the first anime I ever saw so it's nice to revisit it. I don't remember Super getting great reviews but if it's some light background entertainment you want then go for it, I also remember enjoying some of the DBZ movies, the Bardock and Brolli ones in particular.

I've been catching up on Attack on Titan, the second half of season 3 and this final season have been amazing so far, it's nice to watch something where you genuinely don't know what's going to happen. I might watch Re:Zero next, I started it a long time ago but it's one of those shows I dropped for no particular reason despite really enjoying it.

I tried to watch Kai originally but I find DBZ hard without the Faulconer Productions music, even if they do overuse it.

Couldn't get into DBS until I skipped straight to the Future Trunks saga - which I now rate higher than the Buu saga. ;D
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 17, 2021, 07:30:49 pm
Kai is filth. The American score will always be better in my eyes.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 02:32:44 am
Quote from: Hendollama on December 28, 2020, 07:31:47 am
Have been watching. The first episode of the new season confused me in the beginning, but it's been brilliant. Probably the best show (anime or non-anime) I have ever watched in terms of story, world-building and character development.

The weekly release is not ideal for this show though. Thinking of picking it back up before the last episode.

Yeh i think it's going to go down as a anime classic! I love how it makes you sympathise with both sides. I've read the manga so know what's going to happen but Mappa have done a brilliant job! Have you been keeping up with it?
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 02:37:07 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 17, 2021, 07:30:49 pm
Kai is filth. The American score will always be better in my eyes.

SSJ3 Bruce Faulconer  ;D
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 08:51:16 am
I was absolutely dismissive of anime until I stumbled upon Attack on Titan which my son was watching. Amazing!! Have now binged all season 1&2
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 12:05:20 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on February 17, 2021, 01:16:30 pm
I tried to watch Kai originally but I find DBZ hard without the Faulconer Productions music, even if they do overuse it.

Couldn't get into DBS until I skipped straight to the Future Trunks saga - which I now rate higher than the Buu saga. ;D

The Kai music hasn't bothered me but then it's been so long since I watched Z I don't remember the music too well, Z just had so much filler I wanted to avoid rewatching at all costs! I think I'll give Super another try at some point, but there's so much other new stuff I haven't watched that I think I'll wait a bit.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 01:01:52 pm
Quote from: leinad on February 19, 2021, 02:32:44 am
Yeh i think it's going to go down as a anime classic! I love how it makes you sympathise with both sides. I've read the manga so know what's going to happen but Mappa have done a brilliant job! Have you been keeping up with it?
Exactly. Very well done that.

The manga still has a few chapters left, isnt it? Will the anime be covering everything as per the manga or will there be a different ending?

I stopped watching after 3rd episode. Will pick it up again a day or two before the final episode. Been difficult to avoid spoilers because of google news feed though.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 01:36:15 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on February 19, 2021, 08:51:16 am
I was absolutely dismissive of anime until I stumbled upon Attack on Titan which my son was watching. Amazing!! Have now binged all season 1&2

Watch Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 01:38:12 pm
Still haven't seen the second season of AOT.  Will it ever turn up on Netflix?
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 01:43:54 pm
Quote from: leinad on February 19, 2021, 02:37:07 am
SSJ3 Bruce Faulconer  ;D

I can still hear Goku screaming  :D
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 19, 2021, 01:44:22 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 19, 2021, 01:38:12 pm
Still haven't seen the second season of AOT.  Will it ever turn up on Netflix?

It's on Hulu. [ I believe]
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 20, 2021, 10:25:40 pm
Quote from: Hendollama on February 19, 2021, 01:01:52 pm
Exactly. Very well done that.

The manga still has a few chapters left, isnt it? Will the anime be covering everything as per the manga or will there be a different ending?

I stopped watching after 3rd episode. Will pick it up again a day or two before the final episode. Been difficult to avoid spoilers because of google news feed though.

It finishes in April so two chapters left. The anime will end on chapter 119 so there is going to be 20 chapters worth of stuff left to cover, there will have to be a second part to finish it, or there is talk that they might do a movie.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 20, 2021, 10:47:13 pm
I got into the first season of AoT, but then I saw the manga in Waterstones and realised it had gone Full Bleach - seemed to take about four pages to do what could have been done in one.

I've been hesitant to go back to it as a result. I really enjoyed Bleach but quickly got tired of the padding and just ended up reading the manga online until it abruptly finished several years ago.
Re: Anime Anyone?
February 23, 2021, 05:34:19 am
Quote from: leinad on February 20, 2021, 10:25:40 pm
It finishes in April so two chapters left. The anime will end on chapter 119 so there is going to be 20 chapters worth of stuff left to cover, there will have to be a second part to finish it, or there is talk that they might do a movie.
Ooh nice. I am glad that its not ending just yet.

Quote from: Red Berry on February 20, 2021, 10:47:13 pm
I got into the first season of AoT, but then I saw the manga in Waterstones and realised it had gone Full Bleach - seemed to take about four pages to do what could have been done in one.

I've been hesitant to go back to it as a result. I really enjoyed Bleach but quickly got tired of the padding and just ended up reading the manga online until it abruptly finished several years ago.
I can understand that. Though I genuinely think, based on the 3 and bit seasons I have watched so far, this show has reached number 1 on my list. So, I really hope you give it a shot again.
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 12, 2021, 11:26:57 pm
Been catching up with Bleach lately, I saw some of it back when it first came out but stopped during the near endless filler and never got back into it. Not sure how I feel about it now, it can be really good at times but even the main story seems to be full of filler, and the main character Ichigo seems to take big strides forward and then big strides backwards because they're planning for him to get good again 50 episodes from now.
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 12, 2021, 11:54:31 pm
Has anyone heard of Touch? It's the seminal sporting manga/anime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bm1n0zF0yEk
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 16, 2021, 08:04:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on March 12, 2021, 11:54:31 pm
Has anyone heard of Touch? It's the seminal sporting manga/anime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bm1n0zF0yEk
Is this anything like Haikyuu!?

I have really enjoyed Haikyuu! So far. Among the best animes for me.
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 17, 2021, 05:54:56 am
Demon Slayer is on Netflix, and it's actually very good. There's a minimum (if any to be honest) of filler the action is very well choreographed.

I would probably watch a lot more anime if more of it was a bit more plot driven and not weighed down by padding.
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 17, 2021, 09:43:10 am
Bear with me...

I used to love anime when younger.
Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)

Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city

Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...
Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 17, 2021, 10:24:41 am
Quote from: just redk84 will do on March 17, 2021, 09:43:10 am
Bear with me...

I used to love anime when younger.
Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)

Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city

Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...
Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?

One Punch Man is hilarious, and Attack on Titan is grim but also excellent.

In other news, I wasn't all that into Cowboy Bebop, don't get the hype around that show.
Re: Anime Anyone?
March 17, 2021, 02:58:17 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on March 16, 2021, 08:04:49 pm
Is this anything like Haikyuu!?

I have really enjoyed Haikyuu! So far. Among the best animes for me.

Haven't watched Haikyuu. But Touch set in place many of the tropes of the highschool sports manga/anime, with life and growing up as much a part of the story as the actual sport. And unlike many that came after, it was noted as being pretty realistic. I actually learned a bit about baseball from reading the manga.

A Guardian article about the summer highshool baseball tournament that's the focus of Touch. As the article notes, the resident professional team, the Hanshin Tigers, gets kicked out of the stadium for the duration of the tournament. A bit like Middlesex getting sent to the sticks whenever the MCC want to play a game at Lord's.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/22/japans-field-of-dreams-school-baseball-teams-vie-for-koshien-glory

"The exploits of Koshiens young stars over the decades have been immortalised in film, on television and in manga comics."
Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 01:13:14 pm
Quote from: just redk84 will do on March 17, 2021, 09:43:10 am
Bear with me...

I used to love anime when younger.
Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)

Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city

Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...
Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?

Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood, is imo one of the best ever made [note there are two versions on Netflix, watch Brotherhood specifically as the other version is crap].

Unlike Tubby, I enjoy Cowboy Bebop, it's aged well, it's a quality anime, quality soundtrack, story as well.

Trigun is another one, hasn't aged as well, but the characters are entertaining and there are some great episodes.

Samurai Champloo is  well done too.

Death Note is a must.
Re: Anime Anyone?
Yesterday at 01:26:15 pm
Quote from: just redk84 will do on March 17, 2021, 09:43:10 am
Bear with me...

I used to love anime when younger.
Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)

Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city

Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...
Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?
Perfect Blue and Paprika are both wonderful movies. Satoshi Kon was a master - RIP. I'd highly recommend any of his works - Millennium Actress and Paranoia Agent are both great too.

I agree with the shouts before for FMA Brotherhood, Cowboy Bebop, and Samurai Champloo. Brotherhood got me hooked back into anime after a few years away. All of these shows have cool fights and don't have excessive fan service that many animes have.

Studio Ghibli movies are targeted towards younger audiences, but there's still enjoyment to be had. Spirited Away is my favorite.
Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 02:46:10 am
I'm somehow watching HOTD again.....fucking lockdown!!!

The bath scene is fucking hilarious ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: Anime Anyone?
Today at 02:55:38 am
Quote from: Sangria on March 17, 2021, 02:58:17 pm
Haven't watched Haikyuu. But Touch set in place many of the tropes of the highschool sports manga/anime, with life and growing up as much a part of the story as the actual sport. And unlike many that came after, it was noted as being pretty realistic. I actually learned a bit about baseball from reading the manga.

A Guardian article about the summer highshool baseball tournament that's the focus of Touch. As the article notes, the resident professional team, the Hanshin Tigers, gets kicked out of the stadium for the duration of the tournament. A bit like Middlesex getting sent to the sticks whenever the MCC want to play a game at Lord's.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/22/japans-field-of-dreams-school-baseball-teams-vie-for-koshien-glory

"The exploits of Koshiens young stars over the decades have been immortalised in film, on television and in manga comics."
I liked Touch. It made me interested in baseball too. Major is another baseball one that I remember liking (which I probably started on the back of Touch). I don't think I ever finished it though as there's 150 odd episodes
