Bear with me...



I used to love anime when younger.

Me and a couple of mates used to get as many on VHS as we could afford and watch between us - we camped out that little anime section of the HMV store (and they used to show some late nights on channel 4 and then later on sci-fi channel if some on here remember!)



Ones that I remember from that time, i'd say by mid/late 90s i stopped - Akira, Ghost in the shell, ninja scroll, streetfighter 2, fist of the north star, guyver, cyber city, legend of the 4 kings, vampire hunter D, 3x3 eyes, dragonball Z, maccross plus, wicked city



Seems to be a gazillion anime these days on netflix and the like, but I am not sure where to start. Wanted to see if there are any worth watching. I have a couple in mind from some limited research - Perfect Blue, Princess Mononoke, Paprika - but havent watched yet...

Pretty sure how I take anime will be different too compared to when I was a kid .....but any other suggestions?