« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vernon Arms to reopen  (Read 3646 times)

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,046
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Vernon Arms to reopen
« on: March 28, 2009, 11:10:16 pm »
Due to open this coming Friday if they get the place cleaned up in time.

Another good ale pub back in the fold.
« Last Edit: March 28, 2009, 11:24:37 pm by Jonathan Hall »
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Ars to reopen
« Reply #1 on: March 28, 2009, 11:20:18 pm »
Mmmmmmm !

Or just one ' M', will do  8)
Logged

Offline Shazz

  • Boutros Boutros Shazz, negotiator of world peace. Got the hump. Looking forward to 1,500 pennies from 24/7.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • Super Title: Happy Hump Day
Re: Vernon Ars to reopen
« Reply #2 on: March 28, 2009, 11:22:17 pm »

Good news indeed!

It looked as though it was open last Saturday when I went past maybe they were just doing a clean up.
Logged
http://www.voteswap.org/     

Get them out!

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,046
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #3 on: March 28, 2009, 11:25:35 pm »
Still cleaning the place up. Been shut since 2004.
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #4 on: March 28, 2009, 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall on March 28, 2009, 11:25:35 pm
Still cleaning the place up. Been shut since 2004.
There's an article on the Echo website, but I can't paste it for some reason.

See if you can lift it.
Logged

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,046
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #5 on: March 28, 2009, 11:31:40 pm »
Can't be arsed. Opening for Ladies Day, and since loads come out of Moorfields it could be a cracking start for them if they do open on time.

Oh and i've put the M in for you...
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #6 on: March 28, 2009, 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall on March 28, 2009, 11:31:40 pm

Oh and i've put the M in for you...
Cheers, but I didn't need my clothing altered by a taylor............... M?  M? ( hem?)

........... OK.          I'll get my coat!
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #7 on: March 29, 2009, 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on March 28, 2009, 11:36:16 pm
Cheers, but I didn't need my clothing altered by a taylor............... M?  M? ( hem?)

........... OK.          I'll get my coat!

Get a good night's sleep. Then come back and apologise.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #8 on: March 29, 2009, 12:25:46 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on March 29, 2009, 12:17:36 am
Get a good night's sleep. Then come back and apologise.
Ouch !    :D
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,411
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #9 on: March 29, 2009, 02:07:19 am »
If only walls could talk. There's been some trade union agreements, Japanese bank deals and council officer promotions conceived, contrived and conspired within those walls in years gone by.
Logged

Offline ianfb25

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • KK7
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #10 on: March 30, 2009, 09:30:51 pm »
Awesome, hadnt realised it was reopening, have to make sure I get along at some point for a pint, cheered me up reading this!!
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #11 on: March 31, 2009, 04:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall on March 28, 2009, 11:25:35 pm
Still cleaning the place up. Been shut since 2004.
I'd never have said it had been closed that long.

I remember the last time i was in there and it doesn't seem that long.Where does the time go?
Logged

Offline Ryde-On

  • Kicks off down Mathew Street if he hasn't managed to pull a clap-ridden whore on a Saturday
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • Aye.
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #12 on: March 31, 2009, 05:25:32 pm »
Got a few mates interested in this now....can't wait for Friday!
Logged

Offline Ryde-On

  • Kicks off down Mathew Street if he hasn't managed to pull a clap-ridden whore on a Saturday
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • Aye.
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #13 on: March 31, 2009, 05:25:55 pm »
I know it's no longer the same owners, but they used to do dead nice food in there too.
Logged

Offline Veinticinco de Mayo

  • Almost as nice as Hellmans and cheaper too! Feedback tourist #57. President of ZATAA.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,467
  • In an aeroplane over RAWK
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #14 on: March 31, 2009, 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Ryde-On on March 31, 2009, 05:25:55 pm
I know it's no longer the same owners, but they used to do dead nice food in there too.

Too right.  Was our regular stop for pre-match scran for midweek games.

I walked past on Saturday and it looked derelict mind.  Some serious work to be done there.
Logged
Tweeting shit about LFC @kevhowson Tweeting shit about music @GigMonkey2
Bill Shankly - 'The socialism I believe in is not really politics; it is humanity, a way of living and sharing the rewards'

Offline Ryde-On

  • Kicks off down Mathew Street if he hasn't managed to pull a clap-ridden whore on a Saturday
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • Aye.
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #15 on: April 2, 2009, 04:51:30 pm »
Apparently gonna be Tuesday now....they haven't got the water turned on yet!
Logged

Offline ianfb25

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • KK7
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #16 on: April 4, 2009, 01:50:07 am »
Thought it still looked fucked this morning like!!
Logged

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #17 on: April 23, 2009, 09:24:24 pm »
I was in the Vernon earlier today.
Looks ok, although I was never one of it's regular patrons before it closed in 2004 ( ? ) so I can't remember what the interior looked like before it's previous demise.

The ale was fine enough though.
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,208
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #18 on: April 23, 2009, 10:43:56 pm »

I only came in to reprimand you in the case of any horrendous puns.

Ok. As you were.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #19 on: April 23, 2009, 10:50:20 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on April 23, 2009, 10:43:56 pm
I only came in to reprimand you in the case of any horrendous puns.

Ok. As you were.
Jeez. It's like being watched by the bouncers.

Stop staring will ya.     Ya putting me off me pint.
Logged

Offline Ben J

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
  • You Win or You Die
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #20 on: April 24, 2009, 02:32:58 pm »
Walked past the Vernon last week, looked nice inside but they only had 1 pump on which put us off going in.  Ended up in the Railway (which has also been done up) and had a lovely pint of Hobgoblin.

Will definately check the Vernon out next chance I get.  Probably won't have a choice really seeing as my mate used to drink there before it closed and never stops banging on about it.
Logged

Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #21 on: April 25, 2009, 12:06:41 pm »
Was in there last nite with the inlaws, its been what three years since it shut. Exellent little pub in town, had some dark matter ale. spot on. Nice to get away from the whoppers about that part of town.
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,660
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #22 on: October 19, 2009, 02:31:21 pm »
Finally got round to going yesterday. Drinking Oragnic IPA which was nice. There again for 3.00 a pint I should fuckin think so.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #23 on: October 21, 2009, 05:24:10 pm »

Not a fan of the place, ale too expensive and cant get used to that wonky floor - plus if you sit at a table, everytime a train goes past underneath the place it feels like your having convulsions! Best place on Dale Street is the Ship & Mitre!
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline FinnishRed

  • Frog in a liquidiser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,836
  • Possibilities...
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #24 on: October 22, 2009, 05:02:05 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 21, 2009, 05:24:10 pm
Best place on Dale Street is the Ship & Mitre!

Top pub, loads of good real ales always available. The Ship was also the winner of Camra's Liverpool & districts pub of the year 2009.
Logged

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,046
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #25 on: October 22, 2009, 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: kesey on October 19, 2009, 02:31:21 pm
Finally got round to going yesterday. Drinking Oragnic IPA which was nice. There again for 3.00 a pint I should fuckin think so.

If it's the Liverpool Organic IPA then it is due to being 6.5% and not the average 4% most beers are. Costs a shed load more of excise duty.
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Offline Lenin.

  • Rita out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,922
  • "We All Shine On"
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #26 on: October 25, 2009, 09:10:58 pm »
Gang of Mancs in there when the match was on, apparently.
Logged
Oh you English are SO superior aren't you? Well, would you like to know where you'd be without US the good old U.S. of A. to protect you? I'll tell you. The smallest fucking province in the Russian Empire, that's where! If it wasn't for us, you'd all be speaking German, singing, "Deutschland, Deutschland Uber Alles!"

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,946
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #27 on: October 6, 2023, 10:59:37 pm »
Been told its closing down January 6th.

Terrible news.

« Last Edit: October 6, 2023, 11:02:23 pm by CHOPPER »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,260
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #28 on: October 6, 2023, 11:58:49 pm »
This is the one on Dale Street yeah? I thought it had already closed down and reopened in the past few years? Will be a shame to lose it, and rather odd too - it's a fairly active area for pubs.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,616
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #29 on: October 10, 2023, 11:54:59 pm »
Oh no, was in there bank holiday weekend when in town and it's always one of the pubs we go to, always got a great welcome in there.

A real shame
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #30 on: October 11, 2023, 09:18:46 am »
Shame that, its always busy in there, decent little boozer and quirky with that sloping floor.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,546
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #31 on: November 15, 2023, 07:30:17 pm »
A confusingly sloped wooden floor and a high ceiling. The counter itself is dead level, but your table slopes with the floor. The excellent ales include a wide range of guests, with six available when I visited. After being closed for five years, they re-opened in April 2009 with almost no changes apart from a good redecorating job. The food, basic pub fare, looks good.
Having noted the place boarded up during the first lockdown I was pleased to find it open again in July 2020.
Last visited December 2022.

https://www.merseypub.com/pubmap.html
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,340
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #32 on: November 20, 2023, 01:29:45 pm »
I was in there the other day. Shame it's shutting again :(
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,138
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #33 on: December 8, 2023, 08:48:00 am »
I was chatting to the man behind the bar last night. HOPEFULLY not closing now. They always have looked after the beer well and pull a nice pint.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,242
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:07:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December  8, 2023, 08:48:00 am
I was chatting to the man behind the bar last night. HOPEFULLY not closing now. They always have looked after the beer well and pull a nice pint.

Hope that's right....mad that it's even under threat...always been - and still is - one of the most popular boozers in the business side of town
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,204
Re: Vernon Arms to reopen
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 21, 2009, 05:24:10 pm
Not a fan of the place, ale too expensive and cant get used to that wonky floor - plus if you sit at a table, everytime a train goes past underneath the place it feels like your having convulsions! Best place on Dale Street is the Ship & Mitre!

Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 11, 2023, 09:18:46 am
Shame that, its always busy in there, decent little boozer and quirky with that sloping floor.

Is it a sign of getting old, growing to like wonky floors? ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 