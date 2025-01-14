« previous next »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 14, 2025, 12:37:05 pm
Council ones are a c*nt and they never get challenged successfully.

I have defeated Manchester City Council a few times, but never won against a private company
What's people's experiences of Barbados I need info on the best/cheapest airlines and airports please?

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:21:33 am
What's people's experiences of Barbados I need info on the best/cheapest airlines and airports please?



Its bloody ace, went last October and loved it. What's the dates that you're going to be there? This makes a lot of difference to how busy the island and hotels are.

Don't fly with TUI, they've rammed the Dreamliner with too many seats and its crammed as fuck I've been told - we flew with Virgin direct from Manchester, stayed in the Sands hotel which is in Bridgetown.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:01:10 pm
Its bloody ace, went last October and loved it. What's the dates that you're going to be there? This makes a lot of difference to how busy the island and hotels are.

Don't fly with TUI, they've rammed the Dreamliner with too many seats and its crammed as fuck I've been told - we flew with Virgin direct from Manchester, stayed in the Sands hotel which is in Bridgetown.

The wedding's booked for 20th November 2028 at the Sea Breeze so just doing some early research really Rob.

What days do Virgin fly?  Is it every day or just a couple of times a week?  Any idea?
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:06:16 pm
The wedding's booked for 20th November 2028 at the Sea Breeze so just doing some early research really Rob.

What days do Virgin fly?  Is it every day or just a couple of times a week?  Any idea?

That time of the year yes they fly every day. Aer Lingus also fly there, they're a couple of hundred cheaper than Virgin for this November, lots of their flights sold out already for this November. I know the hotel we stayed in was rammed last November, loads of complaints.

They should have picked Hurricane season. I was talking to a Scot who lived there and he said to us they've not had a hurricane sonce the 1960's, but the airlines stop flying, you can get there from London and its dirt cheap and the hotels are quiet.
I've booked a one way flight to India for March. My plan is to book the return at the end of the month and then my visa and insurance at the end of February. I feel it maybe cutting it fine with the visa as I fly on the 19th. I don't honestly know when I'll be coming back but big shiney things in May does dictate things somewhat. My question is . Do you need to have proof of your return flight to apply for your visa ?
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:58:20 pm
I've booked a one way flight to India for March. My plan is to book the return at the end of the month and then my visa and insurance at the end of February. I feel it maybe cutting it fine with the visa as I fly on the 19th. I don't honestly know when I'll be coming back but big shiney things in May does dictate things somewhat. My question is . Do you need to have proof of your return flight to apply for your visa ?

Doesn't mention anything about getting out other than make sure the passport is stamped on entry for visa overstays https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/india/entry-requirements

They have an ESTA system like the states, have a look on that or contact the embassy?
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:58:20 pm
I've booked a one way flight to India for March. My plan is to book the return at the end of the month and then my visa and insurance at the end of February. I feel it maybe cutting it fine with the visa as I fly on the 19th. I don't honestly know when I'll be coming back but big shiney things in May does dictate things somewhat. My question is . Do you need to have proof of your return flight to apply for your visa ?

flying on a British passport usually negates theses issues.
I don't know anything about India but isn't it normally that you apply for the visa/ESTA and then book the travel, and you just need to have the return booked for the day you enter the country? I don't remember putting travel stuff on the ESTA cos it lasted two years iirc.
Thanks to all you .

I've got 16 hours in Istanbul ( have a guess where Iam going  ;D ) and four hours in Kuwait and staying in the airport for that and no visas are needed only a vaild passport for six months either side of your travel and proof of an ongoing journey.

Thanks again.
Quote from: tubby on January 14, 2025, 12:34:06 pm
Yeah this is the council so I'm not holding out much hope, but I thought it was worth a shot.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 14, 2025, 12:37:05 pm
Council ones are a c*nt and they never get challenged successfully.
Yep, parking notice challenges are often about signage which is something Councils rarely get wrong.
I parked in a bay outside the office, them went to the pub to watch that Southampton away game on a Friday night. Went to pick my car up next morning and the bays were suspended as they were filiming there.

I took great joy in pointing out that as I was parked there at 8am I didnt see the signs go up at 6pm.

They quashed the ticket, it was very satisfying

Good luck Tubs 
Anyone know the name of the cleaner for the runners on sliding doors?
