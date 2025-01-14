The wedding's booked for 20th November 2028 at the Sea Breeze so just doing some early research really Rob.



What days do Virgin fly? Is it every day or just a couple of times a week? Any idea?



That time of the year yes they fly every day. Aer Lingus also fly there, they're a couple of hundred cheaper than Virgin for this November, lots of their flights sold out already for this November. I know the hotel we stayed in was rammed last November, loads of complaints.They should have picked Hurricane season. I was talking to a Scot who lived there and he said to us they've not had a hurricane sonce the 1960's, but the airlines stop flying, you can get there from London and its dirt cheap and the hotels are quiet.