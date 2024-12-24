« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1240782 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19960 on: December 24, 2024, 01:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 24, 2024, 01:18:34 pm
OK - sack the c*nt then ;D

Merry Christmas you filthy animal ;D
I think what Sams said is very pertinent. Like you Rob, Ive worked in certain environments where things like that would have been considered very tame. I worked in logistics for years and some of the shit the drivers used to do to each other for a laugh - and admittedly some of it was funny - would be shocking in other work environments, especially corporate office ones.

Whilst Id absolutely never do it, if Id smacked someones arse - and someone hierarchically above, not that that should matter - Id expect minimum a final written warning and to have to give an apology and undergo training on workplace harassment, professional boundaries etc.

Ill hear out his reasoning, why he did it - if he admits it, Im expecting him to say theres a conspiracy against him by staff who have previously complained about him - and then speak with the owner of the slapped arse and the witness. Its hard to believe he hasnt done it, this guy is very in peoples personal space and Ive personally seen him walk up to someone unsolicited and start massaging their shoulders, as well as poke someones belly and grab legs, arms etc. He just doesnt perceive normal workplace boundaries. Then well go from there.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19961 on: December 24, 2024, 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 24, 2024, 01:18:34 pm
OK - sack the c*nt then ;D

Merry Christmas you filthy animal ;D

same to you you arse-slapping, fight-starting, obnoxious workplace gobshite.

 ;D ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19962 on: December 24, 2024, 01:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2024, 01:25:11 pm
I think what Sams said is very pertinent.

steady now - you been at the Christmas booze already?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19963 on: December 24, 2024, 01:38:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 24, 2024, 01:29:44 pm
steady now - you been at the Christmas booze already?
Nursing a hangover from my annual childhood-friends meet up, so am presently relentlessly in the real world. Come back to me around 12:00 tomorrow  ;D
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19964 on: December 24, 2024, 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2024, 01:38:05 pm
Nursing a hangover from my annual childhood-friends meet up, so am presently relentlessly in the real world. Come back to me around 12:00 tomorrow  ;D
Im just recovering from the same hangover

Anyone in his position should be looking for a new job anyway, Sack him before an innocent person feels they have to resign

Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19965 on: December 24, 2024, 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 24, 2024, 01:41:09 pm
Im just recovering from the same hangover

Anyone in his position should be looking for a new job anyway, Sack him before an innocent person feels they have to resign
and they end up suing you!
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19966 on: December 24, 2024, 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 24, 2024, 01:42:50 pm
and they end up suing you!
Good point, just make sure you have your ducks in a row before you do
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19967 on: December 24, 2024, 01:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 24, 2024, 01:25:11 pm
owner of the slapped arse

Yess lesser known follow up?
Online bradders1011

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19968 on: January 2, 2025, 08:41:13 pm »
The garage hasn't got lights but has got plug sockets and rafters - I want to get some plug-in lights that I can hang up on the rafters, but have no idea what to search for. Do they have a name?
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19969 on: January 2, 2025, 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  2, 2025, 08:41:13 pm
The garage hasn't got lights but has got plug sockets and rafters - I want to get some plug-in lights that I can hang up on the rafters, but have no idea what to search for. Do they have a name?

You could get LED work lights. I just bought some flourescents and some cable and linked them together with the cable and ran them from the sockets
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19970 on: January 2, 2025, 10:09:14 pm »
what shops sell a tape measure?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19971 on: January 2, 2025, 10:10:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January  2, 2025, 10:09:14 pm
what shops sell a tape measure?
hardware stores.  DIY stores.  pound (dollar) shops.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19972 on: January 2, 2025, 10:12:39 pm »
Yeah, was in town today, either shut or missed em - Wilko shut, Home and Bargains didn't have em (!)
Same Asda

Maybe I am blind or

Maybe it is a speciality item :D

I want to measure space for an online purchase; I don't wanna use online to... use online...
Offline John C

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19973 on: January 2, 2025, 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January  2, 2025, 10:09:14 pm
what shops sell a tape measure?
Walk up to the chandlers on Allerton Rd mate.
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19974 on: January 3, 2025, 08:20:36 am »
B&M sell them cos I've bought one in there before, was near paint and stuff like that.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19975 on: January 3, 2025, 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January  2, 2025, 10:12:39 pm
Yeah, was in town today, either shut or missed em - Wilko shut, Home and Bargains didn't have em (!)
Same Asda

Maybe I am blind or

Maybe it is a speciality item :D

I want to measure space for an online purchase; I don't wanna use online to... use online...

Pinch a paper one from Ikea ;D


In town, there's machine mart on London Rd. They should have them.

Closer to home for you, there's a small shop selling building stuff on Aigburth road, sort of one of the last shops coming from the Vale.

If it's a one-off, you could also just measure with a piece of string and compare against a ruler or even just against a known length, such as a piece of A4 paper
Online duvva

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19976 on: January 3, 2025, 10:06:26 am »
Back when I first got taken to footie as a kid I recall driving past cars with scarves out the windows, with fans travelling up and down the country

Does this still happen? I never see it whenever I drive up for a game now
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19977 on: January 3, 2025, 10:21:30 am »
Quote from: duvva on January  3, 2025, 10:06:26 am
Back when I first got taken to footie as a kid I recall driving past cars with scarves out the windows, with fans travelling up and down the country

Does this still happen? I never see it whenever I drive up for a game now

I still see that on the M6, usually lower league clubs
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19978 on: January 3, 2025, 11:23:23 am »
Quote from: duvva on January  3, 2025, 10:06:26 am
Back when I first got taken to footie as a kid I recall driving past cars with scarves out the windows, with fans travelling up and down the country

Does this still happen? I never see it whenever I drive up for a game now

Learnt the hard way you needed to tie a knot in the scarf!

Saw a car with blue and yellow scarves out the window a few weeks back as we got onto the M1, then we realised we knew the family from school. We looked the fixtures up and they my were driving up to see AFC Wimbledon away at Notts County on a random Saturday afternoon. Fair play.
Online duvva

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19979 on: January 3, 2025, 01:38:01 pm »
Good to hear the tradition is alive and well.

I think it was probably easier to spot them back in the day because all games were at 3pm on a Saturday. Most of the games I travel to arent
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19980 on: January 7, 2025, 03:00:03 pm »
do any of you have a vacuum sealer for food storage/saving? considering one and I'm wondering if they're as good as advertised and what the plastic recycling situation is like, cos I don't want to go from one shit plan to another more expensive but equally shit plan.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19981 on: January 7, 2025, 03:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January  7, 2025, 03:00:03 pm
do any of you have a vacuum sealer for food storage/saving? considering one and I'm wondering if they're as good as advertised and what the plastic recycling situation is like, cos I don't want to go from one shit plan to another more expensive but equally shit plan.
We have one, works well, I dont use it but my wife loves it.
Not sure what option other than plastic there is for freezing / storing small portions, maybe I'm missing something.
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19982 on: January 7, 2025, 03:06:10 pm »
it's not that it uses plastic, I think it's kind of unavoidable but how recyclable is it or even reusable.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19983 on: January 7, 2025, 03:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January  7, 2025, 03:06:10 pm
it's not that it uses plastic, I think it's kind of unavoidable but how recyclable is it or even reusable.
Ah, sorry.  As far as I've seen the plastic is 100% non-reusable.
Online stewil007

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19984 on: January 7, 2025, 03:08:33 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January  2, 2025, 10:09:14 pm
what shops sell a tape measure?

In my considered opinion, if buying a tape measure - go for a 10m one instead of the usual 5m.
Offline S

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19985 on: January 7, 2025, 04:01:43 pm »
Got a strange one.

How do I steal a copy of The Sun?

Its a long story, but Im doing teacher training and need to show my students all the most popular newspapers from the day of the lesson. Ive been given money to buy them all but refuse to pay for that one.

Is there some kind of trickery I can pull at self service? Failing that I wonder if I can get a scanned version?
Online ELMO!

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19986 on: January 7, 2025, 04:06:31 pm »
Quote from: S on January  7, 2025, 04:01:43 pm
Got a strange one.

How do I steal a copy of The Sun?

Its a long story, but Im doing teacher training and need to show my students all the most popular newspapers from the day of the lesson. Ive been given money to buy them all but refuse to pay for that one.

Is there some kind of trickery I can pull at self service? Failing that I wonder if I can get a scanned version?

At self service, scan one of the other (better) papers twice instead of the sun.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19987 on: January 7, 2025, 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: S on January  7, 2025, 04:01:43 pm
Got a strange one.

How do I steal a copy of The Sun?

Its a long story, but Im doing teacher training and need to show my students all the most popular newspapers from the day of the lesson. Ive been given money to buy them all but refuse to pay for that one.

Is there some kind of trickery I can pull at self service? Failing that I wonder if I can get a scanned version?

Try scanning a Daily Mirror, put the rag on the scales and then leave the Mirror on the side? Or rob one from a cafe or Wetherspoons, I'm sure Spoons has free papers for the alkis to read and fume about while they have a 9am pint

The Rag does have an online version but I'd expect they'd get advertiser income from the clicks
Online Ghost Town

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19988 on: January 7, 2025, 04:14:53 pm »
Just take some used bog roll in, it's the same thing. Your students won't notice any difference
Offline S

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19989 on: January 7, 2025, 04:40:41 pm »
Thanks both, will try that self scanning technique.

Quote from: Ghost Town on January  7, 2025, 04:14:53 pm
Just take some used bog roll in, it's the same thing. Your students won't notice any difference
Heres the thing, theyre a very astute and sensible group of teenagers. Im looking forward to hearing what they say because I think their views will chime with my own. As long as I dont buy the thing, it will be an uplifting morning.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19990 on: January 7, 2025, 05:03:30 pm »
Quote from: S on January  7, 2025, 04:40:41 pm
Thanks both, will try that self scanning technique.
Heres the thing, theyre a very astute and sensible group of teenagers. Im looking forward to hearing what they say because I think their views will chime with my own. As long as I dont buy the thing, it will be an uplifting morning.

You should try and get the "Truth" front page and the Belgrano one, the one when they said Turn the lights off if Foot won the GE, plus the lies about Elton John and how the military were supposed to salute the two Diana kids when they were babies, all lies. All examples of what a fucking rag it is and has always been
Online tubby

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19991 on: Today at 11:27:49 am »
I just challenged a parking ticket.  What odds will you give me?
