I think what Sams said is very pertinent. Like you Rob, Ive worked in certain environments where things like that would have been considered very tame. I worked in logistics for years and some of the shit the drivers used to do to each other for a laugh - and admittedly some of it was funny - would be shocking in other work environments, especially corporate office ones.
Whilst Id absolutely never do it, if Id smacked someones arse - and someone hierarchically above, not that that should matter - Id expect minimum a final written warning and to have to give an apology and undergo training on workplace harassment, professional boundaries etc.
Ill hear out his reasoning, why he did it - if he admits it, Im expecting him to say theres a conspiracy against him by staff who have previously complained about him - and then speak with the owner of the slapped arse and the witness. Its hard to believe he hasnt done it, this guy is very in peoples personal space and Ive personally seen him walk up to someone unsolicited and start massaging their shoulders, as well as poke someones belly and grab legs, arms etc. He just doesnt perceive normal workplace boundaries. Then well go from there.