I think what Samís said is very pertinent. Like you Rob, Iíve worked in certain environments where things like that would have been considered very tame. I worked in logistics for years and some of the shit the drivers used to do to each other for a laugh - and admittedly some of it was funny - would be shocking in other work environments, especially corporate office ones.Whilst Iíd absolutely never do it, if Iíd smacked someoneís arse - and someone hierarchically above, not that that should matter - Iíd expect minimum a final written warning and to have to give an apology and undergo training on workplace harassment, professional boundaries etc.Iíll hear out his reasoning, why he did it - if he admits it, Iím expecting him to say thereís a conspiracy against him by staff who have previously complained about him - and then speak with the owner of the slapped arse and the witness. Itís hard to believe he hasnít done it, this guy is very in peopleís personal space and Iíve personally seen him walk up to someone unsolicited and start massaging their shoulders, as well as poke someoneís belly and grab legs, arms etc. He just doesnít perceive normal workplace boundaries. Then weíll go from there.