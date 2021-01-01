« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1228578 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,520
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19960 on: Today at 01:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:18:34 pm
OK - sack the c*nt then ;D

Merry Christmas you filthy animal ;D
I think what Sams said is very pertinent. Like you Rob, Ive worked in certain environments where things like that would have been considered very tame. I worked in logistics for years and some of the shit the drivers used to do to each other for a laugh - and admittedly some of it was funny - would be shocking in other work environments, especially corporate office ones.

Whilst Id absolutely never do it, if Id smacked someones arse - and someone hierarchically above, not that that should matter - Id expect minimum a final written warning and to have to give an apology and undergo training on workplace harassment, professional boundaries etc.

Ill hear out his reasoning, why he did it - if he admits it, Im expecting him to say theres a conspiracy against him by staff who have previously complained about him - and then speak with the owner of the slapped arse and the witness. Its hard to believe he hasnt done it, this guy is very in peoples personal space and Ive personally seen him walk up to someone unsolicited and start massaging their shoulders, as well as poke someones belly and grab legs, arms etc. He just doesnt perceive normal workplace boundaries. Then well go from there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19961 on: Today at 01:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:18:34 pm
OK - sack the c*nt then ;D

Merry Christmas you filthy animal ;D

same to you you arse-slapping, fight-starting, obnoxious workplace gobshite.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19962 on: Today at 01:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:25:11 pm
I think what Sams said is very pertinent.

steady now - you been at the Christmas booze already?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,520
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:29:44 pm
steady now - you been at the Christmas booze already?
Nursing a hangover from my annual childhood-friends meet up, so am presently relentlessly in the real world. Come back to me around 12:00 tomorrow  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:38:05 pm
Nursing a hangover from my annual childhood-friends meet up, so am presently relentlessly in the real world. Come back to me around 12:00 tomorrow  ;D
Im just recovering from the same hangover

Anyone in his position should be looking for a new job anyway, Sack him before an innocent person feels they have to resign

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:41:09 pm
Im just recovering from the same hangover

Anyone in his position should be looking for a new job anyway, Sack him before an innocent person feels they have to resign
and they end up suing you!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 