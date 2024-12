They're bloody good Octopus



Yeah, I rate the service there to be fair. Had such horrific service from Shell Energy that Iíd already convinced myself I was going to have to go to great lengths to prove their mistake, all while it takes forever. Great customer service.I have a bit of a conundrum somewhat similar to what Damo put in the thread about a job. My current job is good. Iím a Head of Department and the pay is alright, but my boss is fantastic, has done loads for me developmentally and has been a real shaping factor in my career. She is also probably retiring in the next two years. I have three great managers that report into me and good teams below them. I have a lot of autonomy. The industry is up and down and my mid size company isnít likely to give me a salary increase that is in line with what my level should probably be on (I reckon Iím around £10k - £20k shy of what I should be on based on location and experience). My companyís future prosperity is also based on raising significant debt in the next 6 months. Otherwise weíll stall as the SME we currently are.When my boss leaves, her Director position will become available. Iím told frequently Iím the best for the role and it should be a formality that I get it. This is the only way my pay likes becomes concomitant with what I could get elsewhere. However, the CEO loves to fill positions with people heís worked with in the past, even if they havenít industry knowledge or local knowledge. Largely theyíve been decent appointments that have been better than internal promotion candidates, but without arrogance I feel Iíve earned a chance at my bossí role when she retires, and she will heavily recommend that I take over when she retires. She cannot pick her replacement though, and whilst Iím working on impressing the CEO, thereís no guarantee heíll take the easy option of hiring me, especially if he has a crony in the woodwork somewhere.Anyway, the conundrum. I have been approached by another local company Iím acquainted with from the local area to interview for a Director position there, with indication that Iím a preferred candidate if I interview plausibly. It would be an entirely new industry for me, but itís essentially the same role Iím doing now. I donít know the pay but theyíre the UK leader in their sector and Iíd imagine it would represent 60% - 80% more than Iím on now, basing my assumptions on what I know of the other directors there.At the moment, Iím of the mind to reach out to the hiring talent manager for an informal chat about the role, the compensation etc rather than a formal interview to begin with. I value the wage rise, but Iím torn on whether just to reject. Iím maybe too comfortable in my current company, where Iíve held two positions in 5 years there (Manager then Head of) and know the role inside out. Iíve developed massively and thereís still things for me to learn, but itís not necessarily a challenge unless they give me the headline role in roughly twelve months from now. I love the autonomy I have, the trust, the belief my boss has in me and the buy in and loyalty I have from my staff, some of whom Iíd hate to leave - albeit Iíd be very happy to help one particular manager get my job to move up the ladder. I have all these good things I donít want to risk. But if I leave and take the other directorship, I forgo the chance of a directorship in something Iíve put so much into a grown into something excellent over years. Iíve shaped the culture, the departmentís direction and been given so much support in doing so.So itís immediate money now, new challenge, fresh role and a new business, or bide my time at my current role, trust Iíve shown enough to be promoted in the next 12 months and live with the fact my pay should be better because it will be *if* I get promoted and *if* the debt raising goes well. Itís the culture and people I would miss, and feeling like Iím handing over the best thing Iíve ever done to others and walking away from it. But it would also probably start to move me towards a c-suite level exec sooner to take the other role - which isnít guaranteed in itself.Conflicted.