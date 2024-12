A moral conundrum:



I've applied for a job at a defense equipment manufacturer. Without going into too much detail, I've been doing a bit of background reading and they have contracts with a country involved in a "conflict" that must not be mentioned on this forum. The level of equipment sales is unclear but I know for certain they have partnered with this country on certain initiatives. I wouldn't be involved directly with the manufacture of this equipment but I would have a role in the pricing of the contracts for them. They do also manufacture equipment for Ukraine which is a positive...



I had interviews and got a really good feel for the team and the role itself and the money would be a good bump on what I have now. The other side of the coin is I'd feel a bit like I'm selling my soul and I'd have a hard time explaining it to some of my mates who's moral compasses are something I value. I'm currently in a stable job so I'm not desperate but the opportunity would really open some doors.



Any RAWKites have advice or had similar dilemmas when looking for work?