I'm very much of the view that I need to enjoy my work, respect my colleagues and employers and be proud of where I work so couldn't and wouldn't take it. If I did it would eat away at me to the point of not doing my job properly, leaving anyway or worse, being sacked.



Stick to your principles mate, you'll feel better for it and if you're thinking maybe it's time for something new then see what else is going that doesn't involve despotic regimes 👍