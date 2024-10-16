« previous next »
Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19760 on: October 16, 2024, 12:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 14, 2024, 08:50:14 pm
They were not able to give specific places close enough really. They did suggest to try hotels and Im waiting on an email from the Hilton in Chester.

I hadnt thought about hotels until now





I always thought Chinese restaurants were the traditional ones open at Xmas
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19761 on: October 16, 2024, 01:00:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 16, 2024, 11:48:46 am
Our local curry shop is usually open Christmas day.
I've yet to convince the wife it's a good idea mind.

Better than slaving all day making Xmas dinner. Missus used to go to one of the local curry houses for Xmas Day with her family, just far easier

Since we got married, we've done a few at home when the kids were little, the local pub twice, but as the lads just wanna get off after feeding and its a shit load of effort for 15 minutes of eating, we now go to a local Italian - I usually get Sea Bass, but I'm going for Steak this year.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19762 on: October 16, 2024, 01:26:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 16, 2024, 11:51:25 am
I know of loads of people who get a takeaway on Xmas Day as they can't be arsed with all the traditional food stuff normally eaten in the UK.

So long as the kids have their pressys to unwrap who cares what you eat!


Exactly.  Cant convince my family of that though.

My millennial sister is obsessed with creating Instagram moments.  Drives me mad
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19763 on: October 17, 2024, 05:19:36 pm »
Has anyone eaten at the Pump house or Bread street kitchen recently and what did you think of it ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19764 on: October 18, 2024, 09:22:09 am »
Does anyone here like Ed Sheeran (or have a person in their life who does) and would like a signed CD single I found in my house? I dunno why I have it cos I'm not a fan.

It's The Joker and The Queen ft. Taylor Swift - which I don't think I've ever heard.

any way, if you want it, PM me an address to send it to.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19765 on: October 21, 2024, 04:46:11 pm »
Why is the A580 called the East Lancashire Road, when it goes across what was South West Lancashire?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,134
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19766 on: October 21, 2024, 04:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 21, 2024, 04:46:11 pm
Why is the A580 called the East Lancashire Road, when it goes across what was South West Lancashire?

It goes across SW Lancs and culminates in East Lancs?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19767 on: October 21, 2024, 04:57:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 21, 2024, 04:50:27 pm
It goes across SW Lancs and culminates in East Lancs?

Yep

I asked a teacher once why was Scotland Rd named that and he said "that would have been the road of of town to set off for Scotland"
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,844
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19768 on: October 21, 2024, 05:00:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 21, 2024, 04:50:27 pm
It goes across SW Lancs and culminates in East Lancs?


Well it doesn't really. It stops at Pendlebury, west of Manchester (where it meets the A6)

But, if your theory was true, would Mancs not call it 'The West Lancashire Road"?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19769 on: October 21, 2024, 05:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 21, 2024, 05:00:20 pm

Well it doesn't really. It stops at Pendlebury, west of Manchester (where it meets the A6)

But, if your theory was true, would Mancs not call it 'The West Lancashire Road"?
maybe they did /do but no one gives a shit.  :)
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19770 on: Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm »
I've found out that one of my house plants should be watered with distilled water due to the chemical content of tap water. 

Will I be ok using normal bottled water or does that still contain chemicals?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19771 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
I've found out that one of my house plants should be watered with distilled water due to the chemical content of tap water. 

Will I be ok using normal bottled water or does that still contain chemicals?

Mineral Water doesn't, spring water does have chemicals, but it doesn't have Chlorine and I'd have thought that's likely the issue for the plants.

If you buy water from Tesco or Aldi, that comes from Roxanes plant at Eden Valley in Armathwaite in Cumbria. They sell mineral water under the AquaPura brand, but as far as I know the cheap water is the same stuff.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19772 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm
Mineral Water doesn't, spring water does have chemicals, but it doesn't have Chlorine and I'd have thought that's likely the issue for the plants.

If you buy water from Tesco or Aldi, that comes from Roxanes plant at Eden Valley in Armathwaite in Cumbria. They sell mineral water under the AquaPura brand, but as far as I know the cheap water is the same stuff.

It's chlorine, floride and limescale that they don't like in tap water and yes I've got some Aldi bottled water that I keep for emergencies when the water goes off.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,617
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19773 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm
It's chlorine, floride and limescale that they don't like in tap water and yes I've got some Aldi bottled water that I keep for emergencies when the water goes off.

The Aldi water comes from under sandstone rocks, so nothing the plants don't like, so reckon you'll be OK with it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19774 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
The Aldi water comes from under sandstone rocks, so nothing the plants don't like, so reckon you'll be OK with it.

Great stuff I'll give it a go see if it picks up.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,626
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19775 on: Today at 06:33:25 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:39:38 pm
I've found out that one of my house plants should be watered with distilled water due to the chemical content of tap water. 

Will I be ok using normal bottled water or does that still contain chemicals?

Do they really mean destilled water? Destilled water doesn't have salts. It'll actually leach salts out of the plant to create an equilibrium. I can't imagine that being good for the plant. (Same as for us - don't drink it).

If the water is too "hard" for the plants, you could try running it through a water filter or boiling it. (Maybe just tip whatever is left in the kettle after making a cuppa into an extra pot, and use that to water the plant.)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19776 on: Today at 07:19:00 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:33:25 am
Do they really mean destilled water? Destilled water doesn't have salts. It'll actually leach salts out of the plant to create an equilibrium. I can't imagine that being good for the plant. (Same as for us - don't drink it).

If the water is too "hard" for the plants, you could try running it through a water filter or boiling it. (Maybe just tip whatever is left in the kettle after making a cuppa into an extra pot, and use that to water the plant.)

It says distilled, filtered or rain water but we don't have water butts so the only rainwater I can use is from the pond.  The plants in question need misting so pond water is no good.

I'll use bottled water seeing as I've got some to see if they pick up before deciding if it's worthwhile keeping it.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19777 on: Today at 08:33:02 am »
what kind of plant are they, Debs?
Logged
