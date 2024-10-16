Our local curry shop is usually open Christmas day.

I've yet to convince the wife it's a good idea mind.



Better than slaving all day making Xmas dinner. Missus used to go to one of the local curry houses for Xmas Day with her family, just far easierSince we got married, we've done a few at home when the kids were little, the local pub twice, but as the lads just wanna get off after feeding and its a shit load of effort for 15 minutes of eating, we now go to a local Italian - I usually get Sea Bass, but I'm going for Steak this year.