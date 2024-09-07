« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies

Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19680 on: September 7, 2024, 02:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  7, 2024, 02:26:34 pm
Has that thread with the funny title (Bromsomspur or something) about cheap footy shirts been deleted? I can't seem to find it even using search...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279241.0
Logged



Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19681 on: September 7, 2024, 04:55:31 pm »
Logged

Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19682 on: September 7, 2024, 05:04:36 pm »
Sorry, I did that yesterday with the Twitter links and forgot to mention it. If you see anything weird with the links let me know.
Logged

PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19683 on: September 7, 2024, 07:20:54 pm »
What are those little things , often found with washers called? They are usually a bit smaller than the washer and a bit thicker and with a break in them.
Logged


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19684 on: September 7, 2024, 07:27:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  7, 2024, 07:20:54 pm
What are those little things , often found with washers called? They are usually a bit smaller than the washer and a bit thicker and with a break in them.

A dryer?
Logged

John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19685 on: September 7, 2024, 08:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  7, 2024, 01:37:42 pm
Seeing a lot of links to twitter posted since last night, but the link contains "xcancel"

What's that about?
Claire: 1 - 0 :Multi-billionaire blert
Logged

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19686 on: September 7, 2024, 08:08:03 pm »
Logged


CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19687 on: September 7, 2024, 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  7, 2024, 07:20:54 pm
What are those little things , often found with washers called? They are usually a bit smaller than the washer and a bit thicker and with a break in them.

You mean spring washers? Sometimes called split washers I think.
Logged

PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19688 on: September 7, 2024, 09:52:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  7, 2024, 08:17:25 pm
You mean spring washers? Sometimes called split washers I think.
Brilliant. Thank you. And now I know what they are. I can find out what they do!
Logged


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19689 on: September 7, 2024, 09:53:21 pm »
Logged


DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19690 on: September 7, 2024, 10:00:35 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  7, 2024, 08:06:32 pm
Claire: 1 - 0 :Multi-billionaire blert

 :champ well in Claire!
Logged

redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19691 on: September 7, 2024, 10:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  7, 2024, 05:04:36 pm
Sorry, I did that yesterday with the Twitter links and forgot to mention it. If you see anything weird with the links let me know.

:wellin

The constant links to Musks private playground were proper annoying. Much better this way!
Logged


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19692 on: September 7, 2024, 11:31:32 pm »
Logged



Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19693 on: September 7, 2024, 11:32:37 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  7, 2024, 02:00:46 pm
Craig and GT with two very good, alternately laconic and detailed, explanations...

I prefer Craig's answer

Quote from: CraigDS on September  7, 2024, 01:44:53 pm
because Musk is a c*nt.
Logged



Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19694 on: September 9, 2024, 04:38:25 pm »
Don't know if it's the same in GB, but why is it on electricity top up meters, they always steal 1p when you add credit?

Barely been in my own house for months as I basically live with my girlfriend. Just back now to wash my car and electric was out. Topped up £5 and it left me at -£0.01 so had to add another £5  :butt
Logged



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19695 on: September 9, 2024, 04:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  9, 2024, 04:38:25 pm
Don't know if it's the same in GB, but why is it on electricity top up meters, they always steal 1p when you add credit?

Barely been in my own house for months as I basically live with my girlfriend. Just back now to wash my car and electric was out. Topped up £5 and it left me at -£0.01 so had to add another £5  :butt


Not that I'm aware of, didn't used to be anyway.
Logged


Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19696 on: September 9, 2024, 06:46:10 pm »
I was driving down Old Hall Street the other day and there was a white Porsche SUV in front of me with reg "EFC 1"

Even though it's the blue shite we are talking about here, that's arguably the best Everton reg plate you can get.

Anyone famous I wonder?
Logged

PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19697 on: September 9, 2024, 06:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  9, 2024, 06:46:10 pm
I was driving down Old Hall Street the other day and there was a white Porsche SUV in front of me with reg "EFC 1"

Even though it's the blue shite we are talking about here, that's arguably the best Everton reg plate you can get.

Anyone famous I wonder?
Just had a peek , LFC 2 is currently going for about £50K.
--edit-- even I have to say, that's in the more money than sense category.
Logged


reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19698 on: September 9, 2024, 08:13:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2024, 06:57:51 pm
Just had a peek , LFC 2 is currently going for about £50K.
--edit-- even I have to say, that's in the more money than sense category.

A few years ago I followed a vauxhall saloon car eastbound along the M62 with the reg L4 LFC. 

It seemed quite strange for it to be on a normal car rather than some flash supercar.
Logged

Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19699 on: September 9, 2024, 08:54:59 pm »
LFC 2 - EFC 1?

I can see a few bitter heads exploding at this.
Logged

Jaska

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19700 on: September 11, 2024, 10:27:33 am »
Any domiciliary care workers here?
Logged

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19701 on: September 12, 2024, 01:10:20 pm »
no idea how I managed this, but yesterday I deleted a bookmark folder (I use Chrome).

any idea if I can bring it back?  it had a ton of stuff I like to use/keep handy.

I've looked online but what I found seemed tricky and I don't want to make things worse.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19702 on: September 13, 2024, 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2024, 01:10:20 pm
no idea how I managed this, but yesterday I deleted a bookmark folder (I use Chrome).

any idea if I can bring it back?  it had a ton of stuff I like to use/keep handy.

I've looked online but what I found seemed tricky and I don't want to make things worse.

Do you sign into your browser ?
Logged


Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19703 on: September 13, 2024, 05:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September  9, 2024, 06:46:10 pm
I was driving down Old Hall Street the other day and there was a white Porsche SUV in front of me with reg "EFC 1"

Even though it's the blue shite we are talking about here, that's arguably the best Everton reg plate you can get.

Anyone famous I wonder?

Quote from: reddebs on September  9, 2024, 08:13:05 pm
A few years ago I followed a vauxhall saloon car eastbound along the M62 with the reg L4 LFC. 

It seemed quite strange for it to be on a normal car rather than some flash supercar.

I went past a car with 1 KOP last week, on the A90 leaving Dundee Westbound. You'd think it would be on some flash Bentley or something, but I think it was also on a Vauxhall. Crossland I think, or maybe Mokka.
« Last Edit: September 13, 2024, 05:39:18 pm by Riquende »
Logged




SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19704 on: September 13, 2024, 05:43:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2024, 04:52:08 pm
Do you sign into your browser ?
nope.  (use Chrome)
Logged

afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19705 on: September 13, 2024, 06:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 13, 2024, 05:37:42 pm
I went past a car with 1 KOP last week, on the A90 leaving Dundee Westbound. You'd think it would be on some flash Bentley or something, but I think it was also on a Vauxhall. Crossland I think, or maybe Mokka.

Spearing out for a spin?
Logged


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19706 on: September 13, 2024, 06:49:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 13, 2024, 05:43:27 pm
nope.  (use Chrome)

Check all of your Chrome files, you might get lucky. I don't sign in but I back them up on a thumb drive.
Logged


SamLad

  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19707 on: September 13, 2024, 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2024, 06:49:21 pm
Check all of your Chrome files, you might get lucky. I don't sign in but I back them up on a thumb drive.
found them, and restored most, will do the rest later.

thanks WAP - much appreciated!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19708 on: September 30, 2024, 08:16:33 pm »
Ive got an i-phone SE and added a thumb print ID.

Is there a way of deleting the thumb print without using my thumb print first

I do have a passcode

Failing that does anyone know how to retrieve or reset my apple password without using the thumb print.

« Last Edit: September 30, 2024, 08:19:17 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,423
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19709 on: September 30, 2024, 11:01:09 pm »
Id ask why the thumb is no longer available, but Id fear for my safety.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,907
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19710 on: Yesterday at 09:16:34 am »
you should be able to use the passcode as the biometrics only act as an alternative to the passcode.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19711 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 30, 2024, 11:01:09 pm
Id ask why the thumb is no longer available, but Id fear for my safety.

Just be thankfully its not an eyeball operated phone  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19712 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:16:34 am
you should be able to use the passcode as the biometrics only act as an alternative to the passcode.


I can use the passcode to get in the phone no problem, however I cant resert my Apple password without the thumb and it is alsp a problem when using my bank card in my wallet.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,907
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19713 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 am »
it should ask for touchID but if it's not available fallback to passcode, go into settings and turn off touchID
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19714 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:39:05 am
it should ask for touchID but if it's not available fallback to passcode, go into settings and turn off touchID

Im in Touch ID now and Passcode in settings
To delete the thumb print, you need to use the thumbprint

Its got  items where you can press the green toggle to turm off the thumb print option, for iTunes and Appstore it allows me to turn it off, but to turn it off for payments and password it asks for thumb print 

I just need to get in to apple tv  :'(







Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19715 on: Yesterday at 01:04:06 pm »
Have any tenants on here been asked to take time off work to stay at home whilst work is being done on their property?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19716 on: Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:39:05 am
it should ask for touchID but if it's not available fallback to passcode, go into settings and turn off touchID

To do that you need to use the thumb ID.

Thanks for trying though Claire
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,907
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19717 on: Yesterday at 03:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:18:54 pm
To do that you need to use the thumb ID.

Thanks for trying though Claire

Kenny, why can't you use Touch ID?!
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19718 on: Today at 06:31:24 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:52:36 pm
Kenny, why can't you use Touch ID?!

Dunno, I put my thumb on the thing when I was setting it up and it accepted it. but after it was set up, it would no longer accept my thumb print.

I only have the use of one arm so when I added the print, the phoned was  lying on a table as opposed to in my hand. Maybe when I did it  I was off kilter a bit.

My mate has suggested adding more prints to it in the hope one of them works. He said you can use any prints of the ones you have stored

Ill use fingers instead of thumb for the additional prints
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
