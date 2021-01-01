Has that thread with the funny title (Bromsomspur or something) about cheap footy shirts been deleted? I can't seem to find it even using search...
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279241.0
What are those little things , often found with washers called? They are usually a bit smaller than the washer and a bit thicker and with a break in them.
Seeing a lot of links to twitter posted since last night, but the link contains "xcancel"What's that about?
A dryer?
You mean spring washers? Sometimes called split washers I think.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]