Car Insurance - me and the mrs are getting a 2nd car, shes insured and i'm a named driver on car one.
Car two, i'm going to be insured with the mrs as named driver - only problem is the no claims - i've been driving 25+ years, had built up my no claims but 4 years ago got a company car and went on the companys insurance for 3 and a half years, where i left 6 months ago and haven't had a car since. When i'm looking at insurance now - the no claims part states company insurance can count where you are named on the policy except the company policy was a 'the car is insured and anyone can drive it' or being a named driver counts where you can prove it. I've been a named driver on my wifes policy for 18 years but not sure i can prove that length of time.
Anyone else been through this? Any pointers for getting the best deal??