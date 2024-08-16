Spoiler

Yeah don't spend that much it isn't worth it, can get a Eufy G10 for under £300



I've got a Eufy, and wood floors



The voices are annoying. I set mine to British Butler, set to female Spanish but it felt like I wanted a female slave pickin up my crap



So he, he's a tank. Think I've had him three years now. There's a good app, ebay does spares cheap, so does Temu even, the brush blade things and the other bits. I change his brushes every so often



To claim they mop is GENEROUS if you are familiar with the concept of mopping and it won't nor should it replace your own hard work, but...



it does feel pretty good to come back and it's hoovered and mopped - the floor will look ace



I have mine on a schedule, mon fri 10:30am after my main work calls

Saturday, noon, light

Sunday, mop, heavy



Remote control too, also I want to put dog ears on it.



Have repaired him myself a few times. With the Eufy models, they are easy to take apart with Philips head screwdrivers. Once I had to take his wheels off - a tissue got stuck under there. I dunno what if something really bad happens - the support seem OK but I'm not thick and like he's never been unwell



And it will amaze you what shit there is on the floor, the dust, my god, the dust - to me, it's the benefit of it running a daily schedule. Helps with allergies and the like, and the myriad disgusting crap that flakes off me onto the floor



You won't look back, I reckon, you soon to be lazy bastard



Don't spend a grand though

Suction is suction

Dust is dust