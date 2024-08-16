« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19640 on: August 16, 2024, 09:32:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 16, 2024, 07:56:14 pm
Yeah don't spend that much it isn't worth it, can get a Eufy G10 for under £300

I've got a Eufy, and wood floors

The voices are annoying. I set mine to British Butler, set to female Spanish but it felt like I wanted a female slave pickin up my crap

So he, he's a tank. Think I've had him three years now. There's a good app, ebay does spares cheap, so does Temu even, the brush blade things and the other bits. I change his brushes every so often

To claim they mop is GENEROUS if you are familiar with the concept of mopping and it won't nor should it replace your own hard work, but...

it does feel pretty good to come back and it's hoovered and mopped - the floor will look ace

I have mine on a schedule, mon fri 10:30am after my main work calls
Saturday, noon, light
Sunday, mop, heavy

Remote control too, also I want to put dog ears on it.

Have repaired him myself a few times. With the Eufy models, they are easy to take apart with Philips head screwdrivers. Once I had to take his wheels off - a tissue got stuck under there. I dunno what if something really bad happens - the support seem OK but I'm not thick and like he's never been unwell

And it will amaze you what shit there is on the floor, the dust, my god, the dust - to me, it's the benefit of it running a daily schedule. Helps with allergies and the like, and the myriad disgusting crap that flakes off me onto the floor

You won't look back, I reckon, you soon to be lazy bastard

Don't spend a grand though
Suction is suction
Dust is dust
It ain't gonna blow ya

Listen to the man, he knows.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19641 on: August 16, 2024, 10:34:31 pm »
where's Rob?

season starts tomorrow!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19642 on: August 16, 2024, 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 16, 2024, 10:34:31 pm
where's Rob?

season starts tomorrow!

Tan line touch up.
Offline Jaska

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19643 on: Today at 10:44:57 am »
I'm planning a campaign in which we will buy one hundred £50 dining gift cards for businesses across the UK and Ireland. Do you have any recommendations on which gift cards to buy?

I've looked at Weatherspoons and https://www.thediningoutgiftcard.co.uk/ but maybe there are better options?
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19644 on: Today at 11:46:43 am »
trades who knock on your door looking for work, this is generally not a thing you want to necessarily entertain, right?

I'm looking to get some pointing done, but that's like something you can't exactly fuck up... is it? I tried contacting some firms but they're all being fucking weird so I'm tempted to just say okay here.
Offline stewil007

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19645 on: Today at 12:09:39 pm »
Car Insurance - me and the mrs are getting a 2nd car, shes insured and i'm a named driver on car one.

Car two, i'm going to be insured with the mrs as named driver - only problem is the no claims - i've been driving 25+ years, had built up my no claims but 4 years ago got a company car and went on the companys insurance for 3 and a half years, where i left 6 months ago and haven't had a car since.  When i'm looking at insurance now - the no claims part states company insurance can count where you are named on the policy except the company policy was a 'the car is insured and anyone can drive it' or being a named driver counts where you can prove it.  I've been a named driver on my wifes policy for 18 years but not sure i can prove that length of time.

Anyone else been through this?  Any pointers for getting the best deal??
Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19646 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm »
Is there a place where you can get postcards printed in small numbers? Ideally I want just one postcard for each image, though I could have for example 25 images for 25 cards. Everywhere I've found will only print the same image multiple times (like promotional postcards), but I don't need that many.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19647 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:46:43 am
trades who knock on your door looking for work, this is generally not a thing you want to necessarily entertain, right?

I'm looking to get some pointing done, but that's like something you can't exactly fuck up... is it? I tried contacting some firms but they're all being fucking weird so I'm tempted to just say okay here.

Can you ask then for examples of work done?

I'd guess its just someone unemployed, trying to make use of their skills, but I'd also be extremely careful about any scams. Like trying to get access to the house for a look, etc.
Also obviously negotiate a price in the beginning for the whole work, and only pay when it's done.
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19648 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
well, he said he'd come back cos I was busy when he first knocked and he hasn't, so failed the reliability test ;D
Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19649 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:45:14 pm
well, he said he'd come back cos I was busy when he first knocked and he hasn't, so failed the reliability test ;D

Ah well, the search continues...
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19650 on: Today at 03:53:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:33:47 pm
Is there a place where you can get postcards printed in small numbers? Ideally I want just one postcard for each image, though I could have for example 25 images for 25 cards. Everywhere I've found will only print the same image multiple times (like promotional postcards), but I don't need that many.

Have you tried max spielman?
Online redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19651 on: Today at 04:03:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:53:14 pm
Have you tried max spielman?
They don't seem to do postcards at all, unfortunately.


In the past, I've just printed a normal photo and stuck a stamp on it, but I'd really like to have these printed on thicker paper / cardboard.
Online reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19652 on: Today at 04:12:29 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:03:29 pm
They don't seem to do postcards at all, unfortunately.


In the past, I've just printed a normal photo and stuck a stamp on it, but I'd really like to have these printed on thicker paper / cardboard.

Hmmm.... seems weird that nowhere appears to do it.  Have you tried somewhere that uses your own pics to make calendars?
Online PaulF

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19653 on: Today at 04:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 10:44:57 am
I'm planning a campaign in which we will buy one hundred £50 dining gift cards for businesses across the UK and Ireland. Do you have any recommendations on which gift cards to buy?

I've looked at Weatherspoons and https://www.thediningoutgiftcard.co.uk/ but maybe there are better options?

Don't be giving Brexit Tim your money.
