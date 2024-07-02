« previous next »
« Reply #19560 on: July 2, 2024, 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July  2, 2024, 10:59:32 am
I always see this one recommended, Debs: https://www.entitledto.co.uk

Thanks Claire I'll have a look then send her the link.

She's done the government one but it just gives you a total rather than a breakdown.  She's also increased her hours at work and just guessed at the possible rent she'd pay if going private.
« Reply #19561 on: July 2, 2024, 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  2, 2024, 01:05:05 pm
Thanks Claire I'll have a look then send her the link.

She's done the government one but it just gives you a total rather than a breakdown.  She's also increased her hours at work and just guessed at the possible rent she'd pay if going private.

Is there a reason she has to move home?  Just that her being the one with the childen, why isn't the partner moving instead.  Usually, if the Law is involved, judges like to keep children in the family home, if at all possible.
« Reply #19562 on: July 2, 2024, 01:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  2, 2024, 01:19:01 pm
Is there a reason she has to move home?  Just that her being the one with the childen, why isn't the partner moving instead.  Usually, if the Law is involved, judges like to keep children in the family home, if at all possible.

I guess because it's her decision to leave and the house and mortgage are in his name.  She's also not the type to go into battle for something she doesn't think is fair to the other person.
« Reply #19563 on: July 2, 2024, 01:40:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  2, 2024, 01:32:33 pm
I guess because it's her decision to leave and the house and mortgage are in his name.  She's also not the type to go into battle for something she doesn't think is fair to the other person.

Ah OK.

That website Claire recommended is pretty good.  Also she should get, at the very least, a 25% discount on Council Tax.  Hopefully she will get much more than that.
« Reply #19564 on: July 2, 2024, 05:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  2, 2024, 01:40:01 pm
Ah OK.

That website Claire recommended is pretty good.  Also she should get, at the very least, a 25% discount on Council Tax.  Hopefully she will get much more than that.

I just hope she can afford everything without getting into debt but she seemed optimistic last night.  The improved contract at work has helped put her mind at rest anyway.
« Reply #19565 on: Today at 11:27:38 am »
I have a question! Everyday during the week I make a sandwich for my lunch using two slices of bread from a Warburtons thick sliced loaf of bread, although I appreciate other brands are available. Every now and then when I get to the end of the loaf there is only one slice available to make a sandwich from and I have to break into a new loaf to make up the other half of the sandwich. So the question is do they make these loaves with an even number of slices or is the number random or is something else going here?
« Reply #19566 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:27:38 am
I have a question! Everyday during the week I make a sandwich for my lunch using two slices of bread from a Warburtons thick sliced loaf of bread, although I appreciate other brands are available. Every now and then when I get to the end of the loaf there is only one slice available to make a sandwich from and I have to break into a new loaf to make up the other half of the sandwich. So the question is do they make these loaves with an even number of slices or is the number random or is something else going here?

Go to the offish.

https://www.warburtons.co.uk/products/bread/
« Reply #19567 on: Today at 11:58:07 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:47:32 am
Go to the offish.

https://www.warburtons.co.uk/products/bread/

Ah - 17 slices! But why is there sometimes 2 slices left at the end and sometimes 1 slice left?
 :-\
« Reply #19568 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:58:07 am
Ah - 17 slices! But why is there sometimes 2 slices left at the end and sometimes 1 slice left?
 :-\

Because every other time you are using the carry over from the previous loaf?
« Reply #19569 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:58:07 am
Ah - 17 slices! But why is there sometimes 2 slices left at the end and sometimes 1 slice left?
 :-\

Maybe it's connected to how thick the crusts are so if the slicer isn't set at the correct measure.

Sometimes the crusts are like mega doorsteps and other times, thin as a cig paper 🤷
« Reply #19570 on: Today at 12:03:34 pm »
Probably for Rob...

When did we stop using the hazard lights for letting us out , either at junctions or into another lane of traffic, and start flicking the left and right indicator alternately?  Is there a correct number of left and rights?
« Reply #19571 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:02:22 pm
Maybe it's connected to how thick the crusts are so if the slicer isn't set at the correct measure.

Sometimes the crusts are like mega doorsteps and other times, thin as a cig paper 🤷

One day a guy is acting kinda weird after work and his wife notices it.She asks him, ‟Honey, whats wrong?. ‟Oh....nothing.Dont worry about it he replies, but she keeps persisting to find out whats bothering him.

Finally he says, ‟Ok, ok....at work today, I had this sudden urge to stick my....my dick...into the pickle slicer. ‟WHAT!? his wife said, ‟Thats...thats....not normal! I think you need to see a therapist or someone to talk about this. No, no‟ said the husband, Ill be ok.I just...it was a one time thing.It will be fine.‟

A few weeks go by.One day the husband comes home from work in the middle of the day. His wife greets him at the door.Hes ashen-faced and she can tell that somethings very wrong.

Honey, whats wrong?‟ she asked him.Well....remember a few weeks ago when I told you about the pickle slicer?‟ Ya,‟ she replies ...wait, NO! No you did not!!?‟ Yes‟ he replies, Yes....I did.I stuck my dick in it.‟ Oh my god!‟ his wife says, What happened!?!?‟ ....I got fired‟ he sheepishly replies.

No, no.I mean, what happened with the pickle slicer?‟ she asked him.

Oh.Well, she got fired too‟
« Reply #19572 on: Today at 12:45:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:02:22 pm
Maybe it's connected to how thick the crusts are so if the slicer isn't set at the correct measure.

Sometimes the crusts are like mega doorsteps and other times, thin as a cig paper 🤷

Yes I've noticed that. If its not always 17 then maybe a QA issue in the bakery.
 ;D
« Reply #19573 on: Today at 01:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:45:17 pm
Yes I've noticed that. If its not always 17 then maybe a QA issue in the bakery.
 ;D

If I still did her hair I'd ask Mrs Warburton what the hell's going on 😊

I do like a mega thick crust of bread though with loads of butter and homemade strawberry jam 🥰
