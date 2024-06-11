« previous next »
PaulF

Reply #19480 on: June 11, 2024, 09:47:55 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on June  3, 2024, 03:20:36 pm
They usually have a SIM card in them and don't connect to wifi - do you just mean they don't get a signal?

My display thing for my meter broke after a few weeks so I can't monitor live usag, never bothered to get it fixed. It's nice not having to do meter readings though.

The guy that installed ours implied they joined some kind of private network, linking local smart meters together. I'm not convinced I believe him.  I'm sure it's not using wifi though. A sim does seem most likely (do they just share a couple of 'numbers' on a standard network,eg 3)
PaulF

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19481 on: June 11, 2024, 09:48:55 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on June 11, 2024, 05:23:27 pm
You can question it but personally speaking, having dealt with a lot of accountants being self employed for 17 ish years, they normally always charge something for doing letters like that. Some def wont be arsed but most will do.

For sake of £100 or so youd maybe be best just learning a lesson in making sure anything additional like that are included or a fee.

They'll probably charge £100, to send a letter saying he has to pay the £90+Vat.
If he's really unlucky they'll send the letter by car chauffered dog too.
SamLad

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19482 on: Yesterday at 06:58:09 am
Quote from: PaulF on June 11, 2024, 09:48:55 pm
They'll probably charge £100, to send a letter saying he has to pay the £90+Vat.
If he's really unlucky they'll send the letter by car chauffered dog too.
this is the gift that keeps giving isn't it  :)
reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19483 on: Today at 03:36:24 pm
If we get local election polling cards arrive without asking do we need to register to vote? 

I can't remember having to previously but I keep seeing reminders to register so it got me questioning if I do or not.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19484 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:36:24 pm
If we get local election polling cards arrive without asking do we need to register to vote? 

I can't remember having to previously but I keep seeing reminders to register so it got me questioning if I do or not.

Pretty sure you wouldn't have got a polling card if you weren't on the register and you don't need to re-register if you're already on it.
reddebs

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Reply #19485 on: Today at 03:41:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:40:10 pm
Pretty sure you wouldn't have got a polling card if you weren't on the register and you don't need to re-register if you're already on it.

Cheers mate 👍
