« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1059565 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,243
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19400 on: May 13, 2024, 11:30:52 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 10, 2024, 06:58:27 pm
I told you so, Debs...

If anyone on here was going to have a Samurai Sword it was always going to be Rob :)

Barney a close second to be fair.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19401 on: May 13, 2024, 11:34:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 13, 2024, 11:30:52 am
If anyone on here was going to have a Samurai Sword it was always going to be Rob :)

Barney a close second to be fair.

:thumbup

I'll have to ask our kid if he's still got my compound bow, I'll have that back if he's no longer using it.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,243
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19402 on: May 13, 2024, 11:48:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2024, 11:34:46 am
:thumbup

I'll have to ask our kid if he's still got my compound bow, I'll have that back if he's no longer using it.

I wouldn't bet against you having one of those high-powered catapults too, Rob. :)
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,538
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19403 on: May 13, 2024, 11:54:49 am »
UPDATE . . . .

My Pigeon posts were in jest, I have no desire to catch one, kill one or eat one.

 . . . . . . and if I did do you think I would type it out on here, ehh?

NO, I would get on the phone to that bloke who squared up to the Police Horse, I reckon he could sort a Pigeon out, no bother.    :wave
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19404 on: May 13, 2024, 12:06:50 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 13, 2024, 10:47:40 am
Sorry for all these questions but i'm just wondering what would you say is the best way to cook Pigeon, I was thinking of Pigeon Pie but there's not a lot of meat on them so looks like i'm going to have to catch and throttle at least another half dozen of the bird brained, flying shit machines.     :P

You're correct not much meat, you could try adding some cat meat, its much more filling and tasty plus you will be assisting humanity - Good luck
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19405 on: May 13, 2024, 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 13, 2024, 11:48:33 am
I wouldn't bet against you having one of those high-powered catapults too, Rob. :)

I've had in my time (and some I still own) :-

Fencing foil
Compound Bow
Samurai Sword
Wooden Bokken
Shinaii training swords
Throwing Stars
Nunchaku
Genuine 1855 French sword bayonet, issued to the french Army
Diana .177 air rifle
Weirauch HW77K .22 Air Rifle
Armi Jaeger .22 Semi automatic rim fire rifle
Colt King Cobra revolver .357 Magnum
CZ75 9mm semi automatic pistol

and

A Black Widow Catapult ;D
 
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19406 on: May 13, 2024, 01:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 12:06:50 pm
You're correct not much meat, you could try adding some cat meat, its much more filling and tasty plus you will be assisting humanity - Good luck

Woodys are too gamey for me.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19407 on: May 13, 2024, 01:39:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2024, 01:31:11 pm
I've had in my time (and some I still own) :-

Fencing foil
Compound Bow
Samurai Sword
Wooden Bokken
Shinaii training swords
Throwing Stars
Nunchaku
Genuine 1855 French sword bayonet, issued to the french Army
Diana .177 air rifle
Weirauch HW77K .22 Air Rifle
Armi Jaeger .22 Semi automatic rim fire rifle
Colt King Cobra revolver .357 Magnum
CZ75 9mm semi automatic pistol

and

A Black Widow Catapult ;D
No Spud gun ?
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,672
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19408 on: May 13, 2024, 02:04:27 pm »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,415
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19409 on: May 13, 2024, 02:05:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2024, 01:31:11 pm
I've had in my time (and some I still own) :-

Fencing foil
Compound Bow
Samurai Sword
Wooden Bokken
Shinaii training swords
Throwing Stars
Nunchaku
Genuine 1855 French sword bayonet, issued to the french Army
Diana .177 air rifle
Weirauch HW77K .22 Air Rifle
Armi Jaeger .22 Semi automatic rim fire rifle
Colt King Cobra revolver .357 Magnum
CZ75 9mm semi automatic pistol

and

A Black Widow Catapult ;D
 

You forgot Manc Wife. Unless that what you call the last one.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19410 on: May 13, 2024, 02:17:10 pm »
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,672
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19411 on: May 13, 2024, 02:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?
Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,415
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19412 on: May 13, 2024, 02:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?

I imagine theyll announce it once the midweek games are done so they leave it until they know whats still at stake (top 4 maybe). But now whatever happens the top two could both conceivably win the title on Sunday so theyre definitely going to show both those games arent they?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19413 on: May 13, 2024, 02:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 13, 2024, 02:19:21 pm
Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?

Im not sure?

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19414 on: May 13, 2024, 02:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2024, 02:20:35 pm
I imagine theyll announce it once the midweek games are done so they leave it until they know whats still at stake (top 4 maybe). But now whatever happens the top two could both conceivably win the title on Sunday so theyre definitely going to show both those games arent they?

Oh yeah I forgot about top 4. Spurs can still get it.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19415 on: May 13, 2024, 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on May 13, 2024, 01:39:20 pm
No Spud gun ?

No, never had one of them, I got an air rifle when is was 12, so that did for me.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 13, 2024, 02:04:27 pm
Or peashooter?

yeah I did have one of them

Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2024, 02:05:20 pm
You forgot Manc Wife. Unless that what you call the last one.

Fuck knows what category she comes under ;)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,140
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19416 on: May 13, 2024, 03:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 13, 2024, 02:19:21 pm
Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?

There were only 4 games broadcast on the final day last season, 3 on Sky with 1 on BT

Sky had Villa v Brighton, Everton v Bournemouth, Leicester v West Ham.
BT had Leeds v Spurs

3 of those were relegation games with Villa v Brighton the only other game that had any meaning (Final European spot between Villa and Spurs)

Based on that, Arsenal and 115 FC games will definitely be broadcast. Top 4 will probably be settled already. So Chelsea and Saudi Arabia games will probably be the others if 4 games are shown again.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19417 on: May 13, 2024, 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 13, 2024, 03:49:19 pm
There were only 4 games broadcast on the final day last season, 3 on Sky with 1 on BT

Sky had Villa v Brighton, Everton v Bournemouth, Leicester v West Ham.
BT had Leeds v Spurs

3 of those were relegation games with Villa v Brighton the only other game that had any meaning (Final European spot between Villa and Spurs)

Based on that, Arsenal and 115 FC games will definitely be broadcast. Top 4 will probably be settled already. So Chelsea and Saudi Arabia games will probably be the others if 4 games are shown again.

I was thinking they'd show Jurgens last ever game, but that would kill the viewing figures for the other two games, so highly doubtful they will. I'll just watch a stream
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19418 on: May 13, 2024, 04:25:56 pm »
I wonder if that's why they cancelled that do in Aintree
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,140
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19419 on: May 13, 2024, 04:30:35 pm »
I saw it mentioned elsewhere we'd be on TNT, but just idle gossip at this stage.

Arsenal and Abu Dhabi are certainties. It appears there will only be 3 games across the 2 broadcasters. So Sky will take those 2.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,538
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19420 on: May 13, 2024, 10:38:50 pm »
Where do Buskers play in Liverpool?

I will be there for a day in a few weeks time and want to record some of the local talent.  :)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19421 on: May 15, 2024, 04:27:57 pm »
What's with all this political shit about NGOs?  In fact wtf is/are NGOs?

I've seen it connected with Georgia now this Fico fella. 
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19422 on: May 15, 2024, 05:05:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 15, 2024, 04:27:57 pm
What's with all this political shit about NGOs?  In fact wtf is/are NGOs?

I've seen it connected with Georgia now this Fico fella.

A Non Govermental Organisation. Examples would be Amnesty International, Greenpeace, The Red Cross.


Has an NGO been blamed for shooting Fico?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,325
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19423 on: May 15, 2024, 06:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 15, 2024, 05:05:39 pm
A Non Govermental Organisation. Examples would be Amnesty International, Greenpeace, The Red Cross.


Has an NGO been blamed for shooting Fico?

Well..

No the kick off is because Georgia wants to follow the example of Russian legislation requiring NGOs to give details of foreign funding.

Actually maybe we should introduce a law to investigate foreign funding of political institutions in this country.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19424 on: May 15, 2024, 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 15, 2024, 06:59:59 pm
Well..

No the kick off is because Georgia wants to follow the example of Russian legislation requiring NGOs to give details of foreign funding.

Actually maybe we should introduce a law to investigate foreign funding of political institutions in this country.

Yeah I know what Georgia are fighting over, but why has the Pro Russia Fico been shot
Or am I missing6 something obvious?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,325
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19425 on: May 15, 2024, 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 15, 2024, 07:07:56 pm
Yeah I know what Georgia are fighting over, but why has the Pro Russia Fico been shot
Or am I missing6 something obvious?

Obviously shot by someone who doesnt agree with the legislation or a CIA/Ukranian/MI5 assassin or a FSB dupe or .. who knows.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,140
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19426 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 13, 2024, 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?

We're on Sky on Sunday  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19427 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:07:18 am
We're on Sky on Sunday  :wave

Nice one Barney, makes my life easier
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,140
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19428 on: Today at 09:12:50 am »
Are there any sort of rules and regulations about what time companies can deliver things?

We were due a delivery today between 9 and 2. They delivered at 6.15 and were calling us from 5.30am.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19429 on: Today at 09:42:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:12:50 am
Are there any sort of rules and regulations about what time companies can deliver things?

We were due a delivery today between 9 and 2. They delivered at 6.15 and were calling us from 5.30am.
Id be fucking livid,
I found this site, but I cant find anything that helps

https://www.deliverylaw.uk/
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,270
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19430 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:12:50 am
Are there any sort of rules and regulations about what time companies can deliver things?

We were due a delivery today between 9 and 2. They delivered at 6.15 and were calling us from 5.30am.

Fucking hell that's early, I'd be fuming

I used to hate it when I was on the vans, doing deliveries to cash customers at the weekend, as you knew on the first deliveries that the lazy bastards would still be in bed at 8:30
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19431 on: Today at 10:10:33 am »
Is there some type of subliminal indoctrination been happening towards women's place in the world.

I've read about that utter claptrap some NFL dickhead's come out with about homemaker being the most satisfying career a woman can have but I've also heard two different youngish females say almost word for word "damn those suffragettes for fighting for our rights to a life"!

What the fucks happening?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,672
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19432 on: Today at 11:45:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:48:29 am
Fucking hell that's early, I'd be fuming

I used to hate it when I was on the vans, doing deliveries to cash customers at the weekend, as you knew on the first deliveries that the lazy bastards would still be in bed at 8:30
I resemble that remark.  ;)
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,672
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19433 on: Today at 11:50:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:10:33 am
Is there some type of subliminal indoctrination been happening towards women's place in the world.

I've read about that utter claptrap some NFL dickhead's come out with about homemaker being the most satisfying career a woman can have but I've also heard two different youngish females say almost word for word "damn those suffragettes for fighting for our rights to a life"!

What the fucks happening?
Reminds me of this.  :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LS37SNYjg8w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LS37SNYjg8w</a>

or this..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Ivsb79-h90&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Ivsb79-h90&amp;t=2s</a>
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,140
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19434 on: Today at 01:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:42:30 am
Id be fucking livid,
I found this site, but I cant find anything that helps

https://www.deliverylaw.uk/

Cheers. Yeah can't find anything relating to delivery times.

Will just give the c*nts a call and moan about it. Expect at least a refund for the delivery fee.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19435 on: Today at 01:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:25:30 pm
Cheers. Yeah can't find anything relating to delivery times.

Will just give the c*nts a call and moan about it. Expect at least a refund for the delivery fee.

Good luck with the refund  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 481 482 483 484 485 [486]   Go Up
« previous next »
 