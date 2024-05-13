One for Barney perhaps;



I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV. Sky games are not yet announced for the day.

Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?



Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?



There were only 4 games broadcast on the final day last season, 3 on Sky with 1 on BTSky had Villa v Brighton, Everton v Bournemouth, Leicester v West Ham.BT had Leeds v Spurs3 of those were relegation games with Villa v Brighton the only other game that had any meaning (Final European spot between Villa and Spurs)Based on that, Arsenal and 115 FC games will definitely be broadcast. Top 4 will probably be settled already. So Chelsea and Saudi Arabia games will probably be the others if 4 games are shown again.