  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19400 on: Today at 11:30:52 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 10, 2024, 06:58:27 pm
I told you so, Debs...

If anyone on here was going to have a Samurai Sword it was always going to be Rob :)

Barney a close second to be fair.
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 11:34:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:30:52 am
If anyone on here was going to have a Samurai Sword it was always going to be Rob :)

Barney a close second to be fair.

:thumbup

I'll have to ask our kid if he's still got my compound bow, I'll have that back if he's no longer using it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19402 on: Today at 11:48:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:34:46 am
:thumbup

I'll have to ask our kid if he's still got my compound bow, I'll have that back if he's no longer using it.

I wouldn't bet against you having one of those high-powered catapults too, Rob. :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 11:54:49 am »
UPDATE . . . .

My Pigeon posts were in jest, I have no desire to catch one, kill one or eat one.

 . . . . . . and if I did do you think I would type it out on here, ehh?

NO, I would get on the phone to that bloke who squared up to the Police Horse, I reckon he could sort a Pigeon out, no bother.    :wave
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 10:47:40 am
Sorry for all these questions but i'm just wondering what would you say is the best way to cook Pigeon, I was thinking of Pigeon Pie but there's not a lot of meat on them so looks like i'm going to have to catch and throttle at least another half dozen of the bird brained, flying shit machines.     :P

You're correct not much meat, you could try adding some cat meat, its much more filling and tasty plus you will be assisting humanity - Good luck
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:48:33 am
I wouldn't bet against you having one of those high-powered catapults too, Rob. :)

I've had in my time (and some I still own) :-

Fencing foil
Compound Bow
Samurai Sword
Wooden Bokken
Shinaii training swords
Throwing Stars
Nunchaku
Genuine 1855 French sword bayonet, issued to the french Army
Diana .177 air rifle
Weirauch HW77K .22 Air Rifle
Armi Jaeger .22 Semi automatic rim fire rifle
Colt King Cobra revolver .357 Magnum
CZ75 9mm semi automatic pistol

and

A Black Widow Catapult ;D
 
  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 01:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:06:50 pm
You're correct not much meat, you could try adding some cat meat, its much more filling and tasty plus you will be assisting humanity - Good luck

Woodys are too gamey for me.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 01:39:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:31:11 pm
I've had in my time (and some I still own) :-

Fencing foil
Compound Bow
Samurai Sword
Wooden Bokken
Shinaii training swords
Throwing Stars
Nunchaku
Genuine 1855 French sword bayonet, issued to the french Army
Diana .177 air rifle
Weirauch HW77K .22 Air Rifle
Armi Jaeger .22 Semi automatic rim fire rifle
Colt King Cobra revolver .357 Magnum
CZ75 9mm semi automatic pistol

and

A Black Widow Catapult ;D
No Spud gun ?
  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 02:04:27 pm »
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 02:05:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:31:11 pm
I've had in my time (and some I still own) :-

Fencing foil
Compound Bow
Samurai Sword
Wooden Bokken
Shinaii training swords
Throwing Stars
Nunchaku
Genuine 1855 French sword bayonet, issued to the french Army
Diana .177 air rifle
Weirauch HW77K .22 Air Rifle
Armi Jaeger .22 Semi automatic rim fire rifle
Colt King Cobra revolver .357 Magnum
CZ75 9mm semi automatic pistol

and

A Black Widow Catapult ;D
 

You forgot Manc Wife. Unless that what you call the last one.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?
Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 02:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?

I imagine theyll announce it once the midweek games are done so they leave it until they know whats still at stake (top 4 maybe). But now whatever happens the top two could both conceivably win the title on Sunday so theyre definitely going to show both those games arent they?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 02:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:19:21 pm
Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?

Im not sure?

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 02:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:20:35 pm
I imagine theyll announce it once the midweek games are done so they leave it until they know whats still at stake (top 4 maybe). But now whatever happens the top two could both conceivably win the title on Sunday so theyre definitely going to show both those games arent they?

Oh yeah I forgot about top 4. Spurs can still get it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 01:39:20 pm
No Spud gun ?

No, never had one of them, I got an air rifle when is was 12, so that did for me.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:04:27 pm
Or peashooter?

yeah I did have one of them

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:20 pm
You forgot Manc Wife. Unless that what you call the last one.

Fuck knows what category she comes under ;)
  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:17:10 pm
One for Barney perhaps;

I was planning to get a lift to the game on Sunday and the driver watch the game on TV.  Sky games are not yet announced for the day.
Are we likely to be on telly and when will they confirm?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:19:21 pm
Weren't all the Premier League final games on last season?

There were only 4 games broadcast on the final day last season, 3 on Sky with 1 on BT

Sky had Villa v Brighton, Everton v Bournemouth, Leicester v West Ham.
BT had Leeds v Spurs

3 of those were relegation games with Villa v Brighton the only other game that had any meaning (Final European spot between Villa and Spurs)

Based on that, Arsenal and 115 FC games will definitely be broadcast. Top 4 will probably be settled already. So Chelsea and Saudi Arabia games will probably be the others if 4 games are shown again.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:49:19 pm
There were only 4 games broadcast on the final day last season, 3 on Sky with 1 on BT

Sky had Villa v Brighton, Everton v Bournemouth, Leicester v West Ham.
BT had Leeds v Spurs

3 of those were relegation games with Villa v Brighton the only other game that had any meaning (Final European spot between Villa and Spurs)

Based on that, Arsenal and 115 FC games will definitely be broadcast. Top 4 will probably be settled already. So Chelsea and Saudi Arabia games will probably be the others if 4 games are shown again.

I was thinking they'd show Jurgens last ever game, but that would kill the viewing figures for the other two games, so highly doubtful they will. I'll just watch a stream
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19418 on: Today at 04:25:56 pm »
I wonder if that's why they cancelled that do in Aintree
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19419 on: Today at 04:30:35 pm »
I saw it mentioned elsewhere we'd be on TNT, but just idle gossip at this stage.

Arsenal and Abu Dhabi are certainties. It appears there will only be 3 games across the 2 broadcasters. So Sky will take those 2.
