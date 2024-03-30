« previous next »
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19320 on: March 30, 2024, 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 30, 2024, 03:17:07 am
Has anyone got the Eufy doorbell? Or any other doorbell cam for that matter. Ive currently got an old version of the battery powered ring and it seems as if its ready to pack in. With ring putting their subscription charges up now may be a good time to see what else is out there.
I got a Google Nest doorbell camera a couple of years ago, really like it.  chose it coz it's wired (uses existing doorbell wiring) so no battery worries.  has been handy a few times.

I don't subscribe to the stored-video service though -- vids are stored for (I think) 3 hours only.  I might subscribe one day but don't feel the need right now.  hope I don't regret that decision.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19321 on: March 30, 2024, 12:48:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 30, 2024, 12:06:48 pm
I got a Google Nest doorbell camera a couple of years ago, really like it.  chose it coz it's wired (uses existing doorbell wiring) so no battery worries.  has been handy a few times.

I don't subscribe to the stored-video service though -- vids are stored for (I think) 3 hours only.  I might subscribe one day but don't feel the need right now.  hope I don't regret that decision.
Thanks Sam. Will do some more research and see whats the best option.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19322 on: March 30, 2024, 11:51:33 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 30, 2024, 03:17:07 am
Has anyone got the Eufy doorbell? Or any other doorbell cam for that matter. Ive currently got an old version of the battery powered ring and it seems as if its ready to pack in. With ring putting their subscription charges up now may be a good time to see what else is out there.
I have the wired Ring Video Door bell and it is brilliant.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19323 on: April 10, 2024, 10:04:27 pm »
Has Amorim always favoured 3-4-3?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19324 on: April 16, 2024, 11:59:18 am »
Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?

We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19325 on: April 16, 2024, 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 16, 2024, 11:59:18 am
Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?

We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.

Im being thick, but what do you mean? I went to Australia and NZ over Christmas and turned on data roaming/paid a monthly fee that gave me unlimited access. Whats an eSIM?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19326 on: April 16, 2024, 12:36:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 16, 2024, 11:59:18 am
Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?

We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.

Yes, before the advent of eSims, I have bought physical SIMs whilst abroad.

Some countries are more strict than others (e.g. some require ID when purchasing etc.) so make sure you check the rules before heading to the shop when you're out there.

If you're travelling to three countries, it might be worth exploring whether the cost of acquiring three overseas SIM cards exceeds the costs you'd incur whilst roaming.

I've used this site before which is good at outlining rules and prices:

https://www.traveltomtom.net

Oh, worth mentioning too that my Whatsapp has always worked as usual too.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2024, 12:07:52 pm
Im being thick, but what do you mean? I went to Australia and NZ over Christmas and turned on data roaming/paid a monthly fee that gave me unlimited access. Whats an eSIM?

You've enabled roaming, Nick. Sometimes it is cheaper to buy a SIM card abroad with an included data allowance rather than paying to roam on your UK SIM.

An eSim is the new tech which is replacing a physical SIM card. You just install it and it acts in the same way as a physical SIM card. I usually use Airalo for eSIMs. You can buy the eSIM before going out on holiday and when you land it'll be enabled and ready to go.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19327 on: April 16, 2024, 04:30:22 pm »
Thanks Adam. You've explained it better than I would.

Yeah my network likes to ramp up those roaming charges.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19328 on: April 17, 2024, 06:21:46 pm »
New oven arrived this morning, the guy set it to heat for 45 minutes when he left to burn the element off. Started using it now and it still stinks to the point that it'd either be dangerous to cook in it, or at least ruin the food.

How long did it take for anyone else who's done this?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19329 on: April 17, 2024, 06:29:03 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on April 17, 2024, 06:21:46 pm
New oven arrived this morning, the guy set it to heat for 45 minutes when he left to burn the element off. Started using it now and it still stinks to the point that it'd either be dangerous to cook in it, or at least ruin the food.

How long did it take for anyone else who's done this?

Should go after a quick burn off, check for polystyrene.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19330 on: April 25, 2024, 05:10:43 pm »
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19331 on: April 25, 2024, 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on April 25, 2024, 05:10:43 pm
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?
You might as well get them from Holland and Barrett

https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/shop/vitamins-supplements/cbd/


https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/cannabidiol-cbd

Not exactly unbiased.
https://britishcannabis.org/shop/cbd-gummies/

Depends what you need them for & all of those use hemp. If it's for pain then you might want to look at getting actual oil, there are a few places that you can get it from, places like curaleaf.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19332 on: April 25, 2024, 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on April 25, 2024, 05:10:43 pm
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?

John Aldridge has been pushing them as well. Jodie Marsh is constantly tweeting about it, oil as well as gummies.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19333 on: April 25, 2024, 09:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 25, 2024, 09:01:40 pm
John Aldridge has been pushing them as well. Jodie Marsh is constantly tweeting about it, oil as well as gummies.

They'd push shit butties if they got paid for it
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19334 on: April 25, 2024, 09:07:57 pm »
Anthony Fowler has been doing hemp CBD for years, called Supreme CBD.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19335 on: April 26, 2024, 12:20:28 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 25, 2024, 09:01:40 pm
John Aldridge has been pushing them as well.

Saw Aldo in Bergamo last week.  Had a chat with him and shook his hand.  SUPERB!

He didn't try and flog me any CBD Gummies though :(
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19336 on: April 26, 2024, 11:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 26, 2024, 12:20:28 am
Saw Aldo in Bergamo last week.  Had a chat with him and shook his hand.  SUPERB!


Marriage still alright?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19337 on: April 27, 2024, 08:49:25 am »
One for the computer techs...

My boot drive died yesterday - at least in as far as it not booting windows any longer, the data might still be retrievable, I suppose.

Windows was installed on the thing using the media creation tool and my Win7 license key off my old store bought PC, then upgraded to Win10. Can this process simply be repeated on a new boot drive or is it a one-time thing?

I was thinking of outright buying Win11 anyway, whether my old license is fine or not, just for the cleanest of starts.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19338 on: Yesterday at 02:52:21 pm »
How do you read The Times for free? There's an article from last week I want to read but it's paywalled
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19339 on: Yesterday at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:52:21 pm
How do you read The Times for free? There's an article from last week I want to read but it's paywalled

Ive not tried it myself but try putting the url in here

https://archive.is/
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19340 on: Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:57:04 pm
Ive not tried it myself but try putting the url in here

https://archive.is/

My work have blocked that site it appears. Not working on my phone either  :butt

This is the article I want to read

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/child-maintenance-service-uk-news-loopholes-pay-fbfq39f8x
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19341 on: Yesterday at 04:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm
My work have blocked that site it appears. Not working on my phone either  :butt

This is the article I want to read

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/child-maintenance-service-uk-news-loopholes-pay-fbfq39f8x

Sorry mate, cant get it to work.  Jiminy Cricket is the RAWK expert
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19342 on: Yesterday at 04:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm
My work have blocked that site it appears. Not working on my phone either  :butt

This is the article I want to read

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/child-maintenance-service-uk-news-loopholes-pay-fbfq39f8x
I've PM'ed it to you, if you're still after it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19343 on: Yesterday at 05:14:05 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 04:38:13 pm
I've PM'ed it to you, if you're still after it.

Nice one, cheers  :wave
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19344 on: Today at 02:13:06 pm »
Wasnt sure where to ask this,

My mate used his LFC Membership to buy Pink tickets for two people who are not LFC members, how do I transfer these tickets.  How will my mate who purchased them receive the tickets, will it go into his wallet like match tickets ?
