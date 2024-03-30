Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?



We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.



Im being thick, but what do you mean? I went to Australia and NZ over Christmas and turned on data roaming/paid a monthly fee that gave me unlimited access. Whats an eSIM?



Yes, before the advent of eSims, I have bought physical SIMs whilst abroad.Some countries are more strict than others (e.g. some require ID when purchasing etc.) so make sure you check the rules before heading to the shop when you're out there.If you're travelling to three countries, it might be worth exploring whether the cost of acquiring three overseas SIM cards exceeds the costs you'd incur whilst roaming.I've used this site before which is good at outlining rules and prices:Oh, worth mentioning too that my Whatsapp has always worked as usual too.You've enabled roaming, Nick. Sometimes it is cheaper to buy a SIM card abroad with an included data allowance rather than paying to roam on your UK SIM.An eSim is the new tech which is replacing a physical SIM card. You just install it and it acts in the same way as a physical SIM card. I usually use Airalo for eSIMs. You can buy the eSIM before going out on holiday and when you land it'll be enabled and ready to go.