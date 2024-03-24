« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1048147 times)

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19360 on: March 24, 2024, 07:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 24, 2024, 06:53:53 pm
Cheers Rob. Im visiting some mates in London for a day and theyre acting like Im being high maintenance or something trying to arrange rough timing and book tickets, ones saying just show up at the station and buy an open return. Surely Id get charged way more doing that and risk the train being full, lime street to euston on a Friday afternoon has to be a busy train I would think? Back me up here because theyre pissing me off

The nearer it gets to the journey, the more Avanti can bang up the prices, I went to Milton Keynes from Manc in November and the price went up from £35 in advance to over £130 the night before, I could have got 1st class for £68. You can pick up offers in advance, like down on the 19th Apr, back on the sat for £68 return, although an Open Return for the same Friday is only £109. You could keep an eye on Friday tickets and see what they do price wise, that'll give you an idea whats best.

I've just booked to go into town next week from Manc, for the two of us its £23 return on Trainline, if we could be arsed with specified trains, I could have got it for £12
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19361 on: March 24, 2024, 10:16:01 pm »
Only downside with Trainline was I booked tickets well in advance once (like about 3 months). Came to the day of travel and there was a train striker. Despite paying a couple of quid extra for some insurance (I didnt read the small print!) it didnt cover striker action. Because there was a very skeleton service they said I wasnt entitled to a refund. Had I booked directly though the network provider (GWR) I would have been so I bear that in mind now on the rare occasions I do a longer journey by train.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19362 on: March 24, 2024, 10:26:13 pm »
I use trainline for local, when we're going to London I'll book that train direct with Avanti
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19363 on: March 25, 2024, 08:37:43 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 24, 2024, 05:05:07 pm
Whats the best site for buying train tickets (Formby to euston return)? Theres a few out there, are they all the same or is one RAWK endorsed?
As Rob says trainline is good but there's adverts in Merseyrail stations that they offer the best national rail travel deals, it might be worth popping in to your local Merseyrail station mate.







Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19364 on: March 25, 2024, 08:46:31 am »
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19365 on: March 25, 2024, 02:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 25, 2024, 08:46:31 am
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.

I usually use LNER as they have no booking fees and often have good cashback deals on Monzo.

They all use the same database for fares so there is no cost saving to be had other than saving on the booking fee and maximising any cashback.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19366 on: March 25, 2024, 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on March 25, 2024, 08:46:31 am
Last time I checked Trainline charge a booking fee. whereas booking through National Rail doesn't. Often worth checking Trainline first though as sometimes they have deals that make it worth it.

Just checked, yeah got charged 99p booking fee. Like you say sometimes its worth it though, as I'd never heard of a split ticket before and not sure of others offer it. We get Manc to Birchwood or Warrington, then Warrington to Lime Street, pricing is nuts as you don't get off the train, I've had them for £10 return for the two of us before now
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19367 on: March 26, 2024, 09:31:35 pm »
I have a staff member who is causing major issues with their teammates; theyre under investigation for aggressive behaviour but the investigation is paused as theyve gone off sick. Theyve dragged it out for a while and produced a sick note that looks a bit odd to me.

It has no signature on it, I was under the impression that even digitally produced sick notes (from a UK GP) always have a signature. The surgery its from is also absolutely ages away - a good 40 minutes - from where this individual lives and I know theyve never lived near that surgery. Its also been issued by a nurse as opposed to a Dr or Practitioner (which may be fine, I just dont know).

Anything in the above or am I overthinking it because I dislike the person and want to actually have some resolution to the long saga?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19368 on: March 26, 2024, 10:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2024, 09:31:35 pm
I have a staff member who is causing major issues with their teammates; theyre under investigation for aggressive behaviour but the investigation is paused as theyve gone off sick. Theyve dragged it out for a while and produced a sick note that looks a bit odd to me.

It has no signature on it, I was under the impression that even digitally produced sick notes (from a UK GP) always have a signature. The surgery its from is also absolutely ages away - a good 40 minutes - from where this individual lives and I know theyve never lived near that surgery. Its also been issued by a nurse as opposed to a Dr or Practitioner (which may be fine, I just dont know).

Anything in the above or am I overthinking it because I dislike the person and want to actually have some resolution to the long saga?
Fit notes can be issued by doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and physiotherapists.

It must show the issuers name, profession and medical practice details. If it does not include the issuers name or signature it is not valid. An ink signature is no longer required and that box should be where the professionals name is instead.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19369 on: March 26, 2024, 11:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 26, 2024, 09:31:35 pm
I have a staff member who is causing major issues with their teammates; theyre under investigation for aggressive behaviour but the investigation is paused as theyve gone off sick. Theyve dragged it out for a while and produced a sick note that looks a bit odd to me.

It has no signature on it, I was under the impression that even digitally produced sick notes (from a UK GP) always have a signature. The surgery its from is also absolutely ages away - a good 40 minutes - from where this individual lives and I know theyve never lived near that surgery. Its also been issued by a nurse as opposed to a Dr or Practitioner (which may be fine, I just dont know).

Anything in the above or am I overthinking it because I dislike the person and want to actually have some resolution to the long saga?
Is it the first time you've had a note from that practice?
I've contacted a few of my old members of staff GP's on several occasions mate. Call them, introduce yourself, state you can send them an email to verify who you are, state that you do not want them to disclose any personal information but you are enquiring if they are the issuer of the note.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19370 on: March 27, 2024, 06:51:56 am »
Thanks for the responses, Ill contact them to ensure its legitimate. I mean these days people seem to ask for a fit note and get one regardless of whether theyve been examined or not, so I dont know why he would fabricate one. Something about how the inputs dont overlay the boxes quite right and the lack of noticeable signature make it suspicious.

John, it is the first time weve had a note from that practice because its over 40 minutes away from where the lad lives, in the opposite direction of work and over an hour and ten away from the office. Different county and council. Its bizarre its from there to be honest.

Thanks both.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19371 on: March 27, 2024, 07:47:48 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2024, 06:51:56 am
John, it is the first time weve had a note from that practice because its over 40 minutes away from where the lad lives, in the opposite direction of work and over an hour and ten away from the office. Different county and council. Its bizarre its from there to be honest.

Thanks both.
Sounds a bit suspect. If it's a falsified doc the main thing is that you follow your own internal disciplinary procedure to the letter.
I had some very unusual absence related cases over the years.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19372 on: March 27, 2024, 07:53:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2024, 06:51:56 am
Thanks for the responses, Ill contact them to ensure its legitimate. I mean these days people seem to ask for a fit note and get one regardless of whether theyve been examined or not, so I dont know why he would fabricate one. Something about how the inputs dont overlay the boxes quite right and the lack of noticeable signature make it suspicious.
It seems mad but these days you don't need to be physically examined, especially for a first note, to be given a fit note.

Good luck sorting it out.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19373 on: March 27, 2024, 11:55:33 am »
Does anyone here shop online with sainsburys? I was doing my shop and it has like Sunday roast veg and stuff and it says 'donating product*' as a little tag which made me think it's for the donations box thing in store and I'd be happy enough adding a load BUT does anyone know for 100% suresies that if I add 10 x bags of spuds on this they're deffo not gonna turn up with the delivery man tomorrow?

(I am asking because those products marked like this don't appear to be also available without the donating tag so now I'm scared)

Thanks ;D
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19374 on: March 27, 2024, 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 27, 2024, 11:55:33 am
Does anyone here shop online with sainsburys? I was doing my shop and it has like Sunday roast veg and stuff and it says 'donating product*' as a little tag which made me think it's for the donations box thing in store and I'd be happy enough adding a load BUT does anyone know for 100% suresies that if I add 10 x bags of spuds on this they're deffo not gonna turn up with the delivery man tomorrow?

(I am asking because those products marked like this don't appear to be also available without the donating tag so now I'm scared)

Thanks ;D

I like that its asterisked and goes nowhere!

Looks like its to donate directly to food banks

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/food-and-drink/sainsburys-food-banks-christmas-labels-charity-argos-toys-donations-poverty-supermarket-a8653191.html
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19375 on: March 28, 2024, 08:52:10 am »
Haha I know, I was looking round everywhere in the help centre and couldn't find any mention of it. It's a bit weird that you can't buy the items without it so that's why I'm really unsure of what happens but I guess I'll find out pretty soon ;D I found another thing which let me do a donation so I did that and then just added a couple of the 'donating product' items because the fear was too great I'd end up with a 20kg of spuds and parsnips.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19376 on: March 28, 2024, 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 27, 2024, 01:50:15 pm
I like that its asterisked and goes nowhere!



A bit like the News and Current Affairs threads on here.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19377 on: March 28, 2024, 09:08:51 am »
okay my shopping just arrived and they are not donated directly to food banks as they showed up! Glad I only added a couple now and I'll get onto their feedback to say it's confusing.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19378 on: March 28, 2024, 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 28, 2024, 09:08:05 am
A bit like the News and Current Affairs threads on here.

 ;D
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19379 on: March 30, 2024, 03:17:07 am »
Has anyone got the Eufy doorbell? Or any other doorbell cam for that matter. Ive currently got an old version of the battery powered ring and it seems as if its ready to pack in. With ring putting their subscription charges up now may be a good time to see what else is out there.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19380 on: March 30, 2024, 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 30, 2024, 03:17:07 am
Has anyone got the Eufy doorbell? Or any other doorbell cam for that matter. Ive currently got an old version of the battery powered ring and it seems as if its ready to pack in. With ring putting their subscription charges up now may be a good time to see what else is out there.
I got a Google Nest doorbell camera a couple of years ago, really like it.  chose it coz it's wired (uses existing doorbell wiring) so no battery worries.  has been handy a few times.

I don't subscribe to the stored-video service though -- vids are stored for (I think) 3 hours only.  I might subscribe one day but don't feel the need right now.  hope I don't regret that decision.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19381 on: March 30, 2024, 12:48:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March 30, 2024, 12:06:48 pm
I got a Google Nest doorbell camera a couple of years ago, really like it.  chose it coz it's wired (uses existing doorbell wiring) so no battery worries.  has been handy a few times.

I don't subscribe to the stored-video service though -- vids are stored for (I think) 3 hours only.  I might subscribe one day but don't feel the need right now.  hope I don't regret that decision.
Thanks Sam. Will do some more research and see whats the best option.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19382 on: March 30, 2024, 11:51:33 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 30, 2024, 03:17:07 am
Has anyone got the Eufy doorbell? Or any other doorbell cam for that matter. Ive currently got an old version of the battery powered ring and it seems as if its ready to pack in. With ring putting their subscription charges up now may be a good time to see what else is out there.
I have the wired Ring Video Door bell and it is brilliant.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19383 on: April 10, 2024, 10:04:27 pm »
Has Amorim always favoured 3-4-3?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19384 on: April 16, 2024, 11:59:18 am »
Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?

We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19385 on: April 16, 2024, 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 16, 2024, 11:59:18 am
Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?

We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.

Im being thick, but what do you mean? I went to Australia and NZ over Christmas and turned on data roaming/paid a monthly fee that gave me unlimited access. Whats an eSIM?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19386 on: April 16, 2024, 12:36:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 16, 2024, 11:59:18 am
Has any had a physical SIM for data while abroad?

We have a big trip to Australia, Phillipines and Singapore later this year. Our phones aren't eSim compatible. I know we'll have wifi but just thinking about a back up when we are out and out about for maps/etc.

Yes, before the advent of eSims, I have bought physical SIMs whilst abroad.

Some countries are more strict than others (e.g. some require ID when purchasing etc.) so make sure you check the rules before heading to the shop when you're out there.

If you're travelling to three countries, it might be worth exploring whether the cost of acquiring three overseas SIM cards exceeds the costs you'd incur whilst roaming.

I've used this site before which is good at outlining rules and prices:

https://www.traveltomtom.net

Oh, worth mentioning too that my Whatsapp has always worked as usual too.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2024, 12:07:52 pm
Im being thick, but what do you mean? I went to Australia and NZ over Christmas and turned on data roaming/paid a monthly fee that gave me unlimited access. Whats an eSIM?

You've enabled roaming, Nick. Sometimes it is cheaper to buy a SIM card abroad with an included data allowance rather than paying to roam on your UK SIM.

An eSim is the new tech which is replacing a physical SIM card. You just install it and it acts in the same way as a physical SIM card. I usually use Airalo for eSIMs. You can buy the eSIM before going out on holiday and when you land it'll be enabled and ready to go.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19387 on: April 16, 2024, 04:30:22 pm »
Thanks Adam. You've explained it better than I would.

Yeah my network likes to ramp up those roaming charges.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19388 on: April 17, 2024, 06:21:46 pm »
New oven arrived this morning, the guy set it to heat for 45 minutes when he left to burn the element off. Started using it now and it still stinks to the point that it'd either be dangerous to cook in it, or at least ruin the food.

How long did it take for anyone else who's done this?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19389 on: April 17, 2024, 06:29:03 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on April 17, 2024, 06:21:46 pm
New oven arrived this morning, the guy set it to heat for 45 minutes when he left to burn the element off. Started using it now and it still stinks to the point that it'd either be dangerous to cook in it, or at least ruin the food.

How long did it take for anyone else who's done this?

Should go after a quick burn off, check for polystyrene.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19390 on: Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm »
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19391 on: Yesterday at 05:47:24 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?
You might as well get them from Holland and Barrett

https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/shop/vitamins-supplements/cbd/


https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/cannabidiol-cbd

Not exactly unbiased.
https://britishcannabis.org/shop/cbd-gummies/

Depends what you need them for & all of those use hemp. If it's for pain then you might want to look at getting actual oil, there are a few places that you can get it from, places like curaleaf.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19392 on: Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 05:10:43 pm
Keep seeing adverts for CBD gummies. Always endorsed by people who I associate with having a screw loose - Merson, Le-Tissier, Kerry Katona etc. Anyways all seems like a load of boll*cks. Is there any actual unbiased research into this type of product that one can read?

John Aldridge has been pushing them as well. Jodie Marsh is constantly tweeting about it, oil as well as gummies.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19393 on: Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm
John Aldridge has been pushing them as well. Jodie Marsh is constantly tweeting about it, oil as well as gummies.

They'd push shit butties if they got paid for it
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19394 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm »
Anthony Fowler has been doing hemp CBD for years, called Supreme CBD.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19395 on: Today at 12:20:28 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 09:01:40 pm
John Aldridge has been pushing them as well.

Saw Aldo in Bergamo last week.  Had a chat with him and shook his hand.  SUPERB!

He didn't try and flog me any CBD Gummies though :(
