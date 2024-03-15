« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1038073 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19320 on: March 15, 2024, 10:53:34 am »
does anyone know what that plane that was flying over L4 was about yesterday? seemed to be circling for hours, from like 5pm and I could still see it when I was walking home from the match.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19321 on: March 15, 2024, 11:48:05 am »
Quote from: Claire. on March 15, 2024, 10:53:34 am
does anyone know what that plane that was flying over L4 was about yesterday? seemed to be circling for hours, from like 5pm and I could still see it when I was walking home from the match.

Yes, its the Police, its on Flightradar, reg G-POLW. Its a plane that took off from Nottingham and circles the ground before it flew back to Nottingham. I noticed it on Sunday coming out of the City game, I would think they use the plane instead of the helicopter these days as it can stay in the air a lot longer.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19322 on: March 15, 2024, 11:52:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2024, 11:48:05 am
Yes, its the Police, its on Flightradar, reg G-POLW. Its a plane that took off from Nottingham and circles the ground before it flew back to Nottingham. I noticed it on Sunday coming out of the City game, I would think they use the plane instead of the helicopter these days as it can stay in the air a lot longer.

Wasn't your lad buzzing the tower?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19323 on: March 15, 2024, 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 15, 2024, 11:52:02 am
Wasn't your lad buzzing the tower?

He will be if he ever gets to fly Typhoons ;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19324 on: March 15, 2024, 11:53:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2024, 11:52:47 am
He will be if he ever gets to fly Typhoons ;D

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19325 on: March 15, 2024, 12:01:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2024, 11:48:05 am
Yes, its the Police, its on Flightradar, reg G-POLW. Its a plane that took off from Nottingham and circles the ground before it flew back to Nottingham. I noticed it on Sunday coming out of the City game, I would think they use the plane instead of the helicopter these days as it can stay in the air a lot longer.

cheers Rob, didn't notice it on Sunday but I'm glad they're not using the helicopter cos it's a pain in the arse. Can't remember what game it was but I was walking across Stanley Park and they had it flying low and felt like I was being pushed into the ground and could barely walk ;D says more about how pathetic I am but still, noisy fucking thing.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,058
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19326 on: March 15, 2024, 05:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 15, 2024, 10:53:34 am
does anyone know what that plane that was flying over L4 was about yesterday? seemed to be circling for hours, from like 5pm and I could still see it when I was walking home from the match.
An unusual one went over this morning about 9.30, looked military.
Where do I find out anyone?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19327 on: March 15, 2024, 05:13:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 15, 2024, 05:00:01 pm
An unusual one went over this morning about 9.30, looked military.
Where do I find out anyone?

Have a look on Flightradar24, use the Playback option and wind it back to 9:30 am - IF the Transponder was switched on, not always will be on for Military aircraft, it'll show up.  Its how I found the Police Plane which flies over Anfield on matchdays now.

Did it look like this?



Its a C295 and a Czech air force one has just left JLA
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,058
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19328 on: March 15, 2024, 07:37:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2024, 05:13:57 pm
Did it look like this?
It was bulkier than that mate.
I'll have a look at that site sometime, ta.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19329 on: March 15, 2024, 09:15:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 15, 2024, 07:37:53 pm
It was bulkier than that mate.
I'll have a look at that site sometime, ta.

Got it, it was an RAF A400M Atlas flying from Brize Norton, it did a few laps of Liverpool then flew back to Brize Norton. If my lad gets accepted into the RAF, its his first choice to fly, or the Voyager, but the RAF pick what you fly, so he could end up on Typhoons or Helicopters.

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,058
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19330 on: March 16, 2024, 12:08:49 am »
That's it Rob mate.
Clearly visible and audibly noticeable over Tesco Allerton when I was packing me boot with the weekends ale :)

Nice one.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,058
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19331 on: March 16, 2024, 12:11:55 am »
Let us know when his RAF entrance exams or interviews are. We'll RAWK will his way through it all.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19332 on: March 16, 2024, 01:01:06 am »
Quote from: John C on March 16, 2024, 12:11:55 am
Let us know when his RAF entrance exams or interviews are. We'll RAWK will his way through it all.

We have sharp and widespread flight tracking experience on these boards...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19333 on: March 16, 2024, 11:22:13 am »
Quote from: John C on March 16, 2024, 12:11:55 am
Let us know when his RAF entrance exams or interviews are. We'll RAWK will his way through it all.

He's eligible to apply at 17 and a half, so its December 2025 when he gets his application in. With a lot of luck, he'll get accepted and not have to go the University Air Squadron route.

He's also applying to BA and TUI and I think he's toying with Emirates as well. He's 16 in June, so he'll do his first solo flight then, hopefully on his birthday itself.

Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19334 on: March 18, 2024, 11:58:19 am »
A family member bought some concert tickets through experism.com for when they were in America on holiday late last year. The concert was postponed for March this year and obviously they won't be in America so can't make it.

Experism wont provide a refund and the tickets are digital (in google wallet). What is the best way to sell them? If possible at all?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,148
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19335 on: March 18, 2024, 12:16:11 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 18, 2024, 11:58:19 am
A family member bought some concert tickets through experism.com for when they were in America on holiday late last year. The concert was postponed for March this year and obviously they won't be in America so can't make it.

Experism wont provide a refund and the tickets are digital (in google wallet). What is the best way to sell them? If possible at all?
eBay?
Logged

Online owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19336 on: March 18, 2024, 01:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 18, 2024, 12:16:11 pm
eBay?
How do I send the electronic tickets though?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19337 on: March 19, 2024, 10:00:26 am »
how did you get them? pdf in email?

you can sell on viagogo.
Logged

Online owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,184
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19338 on: March 19, 2024, 11:37:46 am »
Quote from: Claire. on March 19, 2024, 10:00:26 am
how did you get them? pdf in email?

you can sell on viagogo.
They were sent like digital file which adds them to your wallet on your phone.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19339 on: Yesterday at 08:03:15 am »
Does anyone know anything about the WASPI campaign that's been on the news this morning?

First I've heard about it yet I'm one of the effected but can't seem to find out if everyone will get compensation or just those who've claimed.

Even the calculator documents don't make sense.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19340 on: Yesterday at 10:10:59 am »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 19, 2024, 11:37:46 am
They were sent like digital file which adds them to your wallet on your phone.

okay, well, you put them for sale and then you forward that file to the person you've sold it to.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,119
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19341 on: Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2024, 11:22:13 am
He's eligible to apply at 17 and a half, so its December 2025 when he gets his application in. With a lot of luck, he'll get accepted and not have to go the University Air Squadron route.

He's also applying to BA and TUI and I think he's toying with Emirates as well. He's 16 in June, so he'll do his first solo flight then, hopefully on his birthday itself.



Is he applying for Cranwell or NCO aircrew. I went through Cranwell in 92.

Edit, I guess if you are looking at Typhpoons it must be the Cranwell route. Good luck to him.

My 8 person flight at Cranwell was made of 2 graduates, 2 NCO's getting commissioned, two students from foreign air forces (Oman) and 2 kids straight from school. He should have every chance of getting in even if he will be a bit young.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:18:37 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19342 on: Yesterday at 02:36:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
Is he applying for Cranwell or NCO aircrew. I went through Cranwell in 92.

Edit, I guess if you are looking at Typhpoons it must be the Cranwell route. Good luck to him.

My 8 person flight at Cranwell was made of 2 graduates, 2 NCO's getting commissioned, two students from foreign air forces (Oman) and 2 kids straight from school. He should have every chance of getting in even if he will be a bit young.

Yeah as you edited, he's looking at Cranwell. His preference was the multi engined, Voyager as its the A330 so he'll be rated on that for airlines or the Atlas A400M. He had a week at Conningsby last summer and the Typhoons turned his head, seeing them in and out all day and chatting to a pilot or two. He's supposed to be flying up to Lossiemouth with a group his instructor hangs with to hang out with the Typhoon lads based up there this summer too.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,119
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19343 on: Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:36:59 pm
Yeah as you edited, he's looking at Cranwell. His preference was the multi engined, Voyager as its the A330 so he'll be rated on that for airlines or the Atlas A400M. He had a week at Conningsby last summer and the Typhoons turned his head, seeing them in and out all day and chatting to a pilot or two. He's supposed to be flying up to Lossiemouth with a group his instructor hangs with to hang out with the Typhoon lads based up there this summer too.

Spending time at Lossie at a front line fighter base will be a fantastic experience. All the multi engine pilots I knew always said it was the most fun they had, including ex fighter jocks that had down graded to slower fatter planes. There is lots of real world flights with UN type missions and then the guys who supported the SF had some pretty fun experiences. RAF is what you make it. I failed my professional course (Air Tragic) and basically got made redundant but was able to transfer my commision as I had a structural engineering degree and was able to go straight into Royal Engineers. Military when you are young is a great experience and I am glad you are right behind him supporting him.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,561
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19344 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm »
I suffered a calf strain/tear a couple of weeks ago and the inability to run on the tredmill is driving me mad. I can run now but i feel some tightness in my calf still and all protocols seem to indicate that two weeks is too early.

Are there any other pieces of kit i can use? Someone mentioned the cross trainer but that seemed to work the calves as well. Cant do cycling so is it just the rowing machine?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,183
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19345 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:45:48 pm
I suffered a calf strain/tear a couple of weeks ago and the inability to run on the tredmill is driving me mad. I can run now but i feel some tightness in my calf still and all protocols seem to indicate that two weeks is too early.

Are there any other pieces of kit i can use? Someone mentioned the cross trainer but that seemed to work the calves as well. Cant do cycling so is it just the rowing machine?


Try the pool, either swimming front crawl or just running lengths in the water.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19346 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
But don't do what I did when I was rehabbing my ankle & jump into the shallow end  :-\
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 479 480 481 482 483 [484]   Go Up
« previous next »
 