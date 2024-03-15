Yeah as you edited, he's looking at Cranwell. His preference was the multi engined, Voyager as its the A330 so he'll be rated on that for airlines or the Atlas A400M. He had a week at Conningsby last summer and the Typhoons turned his head, seeing them in and out all day and chatting to a pilot or two. He's supposed to be flying up to Lossiemouth with a group his instructor hangs with to hang out with the Typhoon lads based up there this summer too.



Spending time at Lossie at a front line fighter base will be a fantastic experience. All the multi engine pilots I knew always said it was the most fun they had, including ex fighter jocks that had down graded to slower fatter planes. There is lots of real world flights with UN type missions and then the guys who supported the SF had some pretty fun experiences. RAF is what you make it. I failed my professional course (Air Tragic) and basically got made redundant but was able to transfer my commision as I had a structural engineering degree and was able to go straight into Royal Engineers. Military when you are young is a great experience and I am glad you are right behind him supporting him.