Ethical question....



I ordered a pair of trainers online at the weekend. They still hadn't shown up so today I checked UPS tracking and they were apparently delivered yesterday and I had signed for it, but I wasn't in, and there was no photo or signature. Filed a claim with UPS. An hour or so later I got a notification that they had accepted there was no proof of delivery and had contacted the retailers to organise refunding them so they could send another pair or give me a refund. I've just been outside and since I submitted a claim they have been left outside my door. No one knnocked.



Would you own up and contact the retailer to say you had received them?