« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 1007714 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,764
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19200 on: January 18, 2024, 05:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on January 18, 2024, 05:19:25 pm
By not going, I would imagine. Too many horror stories.


Paul Smith loves his Turkey teeth ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19201 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 am »
There's a car parked on the road outside my house where I usually park and it's been there for at least a month now without moving.  Doesn't look like there's anything wrong with it.

How long is a reasonable amount of time to wait before reporting it to the council?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,764
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19202 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:49 am
There's a car parked on the road outside my house where I usually park and it's been there for at least a month now without moving.  Doesn't look like there's anything wrong with it.

How long is a reasonable amount of time to wait before reporting it to the council?

4 weeks, so you can do it today
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19203 on: Yesterday at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:49 am
There's a car parked on the road outside my house where I usually park and it's been there for at least a month now without moving.  Doesn't look like there's anything wrong with it.

How long is a reasonable amount of time to wait before reporting it to the council?

I'd do it now mate, it could take them another month before anyone picks up the report to actually do anything.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,981
  • Truthiness
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19204 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:49 am
There's a car parked on the road outside my house where I usually park and it's been there for at least a month now without moving.  Doesn't look like there's anything wrong with it.

How long is a reasonable amount of time to wait before reporting it to the council?
Set it on fire, that'll get the council out to it pretty sharp-ish.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19205 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:56:49 am
There's a car parked on the road outside my house where I usually park and it's been there for at least a month now without moving.  Doesn't look like there's anything wrong with it.

How long is a reasonable amount of time to wait before reporting it to the council?

Take the rego plates off it and report it as being abandoned.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19206 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 am »
Thanks, gang.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,764
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19207 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 am »
What car is it? Is it worth keeping? ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19208 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
What car is it? Is it worth keeping? ;)

2011 Diesel Qashqai.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,530
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19209 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:58:54 am
2011 Diesel Qashqai.

Don't worry, Motability will come looking for it soon.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,981
  • Truthiness
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19210 on: Yesterday at 11:18:19 am »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19211 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 am »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,197
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19212 on: Yesterday at 11:20:17 am »
Have you done the Gov check to see if its MOT'd/taxed etc? Might speed up the process if it has neither/either of these??
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19213 on: Yesterday at 11:22:25 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:20:17 am
Have you done the Gov check to see if its MOT'd/taxed etc? Might speed up the process if it has neither/either of these??

Yeah had a look, taxed till April 1st, MOT is up at the end of Feb.  It doesn't look like it's in bad nick, bit messy inside but that's it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19214 on: Yesterday at 01:47:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
What car is it? Is it worth keeping? ;)
might be except for the dead body in the back.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19215 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm »
When a train operator announce strikes, is there a general rule on when you get to find out what trains are running  and which are not  and is there an increased chance of on the day cancellations ?


Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,764
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19216 on: Today at 08:31:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
When a train operator announce strikes, is there a general rule on when you get to find out what trains are running  and which are not  and is there an increased chance of on the day cancellations ?




Most tend to cancel a lot of the services in advance and they will publish a restricted timetable, not sure when, I think it's during the week. There's an overtime ban, so if a driver rings in sick they will likely cancel services on the day too.

Avanti I've experienced won't sell any tickets until very close to the day, like Thurs or Friday.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,099
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19217 on: Today at 08:52:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
When a train operator announce strikes, is there a general rule on when you get to find out what trains are running  and which are not  and is there an increased chance of on the day cancellations ?




No, there is no general rule, and yes, I'd expect other sudden cancellations too.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19218 on: Today at 09:05:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:28 am
Most tend to cancel a lot of the services in advance and they will publish a restricted timetable, not sure when, I think it's during the week. There's an overtime ban, so if a driver rings in sick they will likely cancel services on the day too.

Avanti I've experienced won't sell any tickets until very close to the day, like Thurs or Friday.

Its Trans pennine/Northern  Preston to Lime Street for the Chelsea game on 31st. Was suppopsed to be my birthday drinks.

Given late Kick off there is only one train they can get back home.  Its going to be too risky.



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 476 477 478 479 480 [481]   Go Up
« previous next »
 