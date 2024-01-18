When a train operator announce strikes, is there a general rule on when you get to find out what trains are running and which are not and is there an increased chance of on the day cancellations ?
Most tend to cancel a lot of the services in advance and they will publish a restricted timetable, not sure when, I think it's during the week. There's an overtime ban, so if a driver rings in sick they will likely cancel services on the day too.
Avanti I've experienced won't sell any tickets until very close to the day, like Thurs or Friday.