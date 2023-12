Iím off to NZ and Australia later this week (woop)Öwill things like Sky Go and the TNT app work on my phone when Iím out their or will I need some kind of VPN or whatever itís called? And are they easy to sort? Bear in mind, Iím an idiot.



I think, and itís only a think, that sky downloads might work but to stream youíll need a VPN. You could set something up to connect to your home network, or pay for one. Windscribe (or my work 😂) is what I use, pro, unlimited custom acc is only $2/mo.