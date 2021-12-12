Been waiting since June 22 to recieve inheritence from a firm of solicitors that were given probate of my fathers estate. A family purchased his property and have been living there for 3 months, everything else was cash in bank accounts. I asked the solicitors a month ago for an estimate of when we should expect to recieve the inheritance but was met with a flurry of out of office replies & then eventually an "update you when we're ready". Is this commonplace or should I get a bit more 'insistant'?
Have they been living in it for three months because they have completed on it if so and the sale went through in September then they are taking the piss
Edit thought you meant June 22nd this year , realise now you mean June 2022 thats deffo taking the piss.