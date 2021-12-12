« previous next »
Ask - R(ob)AWK replies

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19000 on: Yesterday at 04:30:22 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 04:00:32 pm
Been waiting since June 22 to recieve inheritence from a firm of solicitors that were given probate of my fathers estate. A family purchased his property and have been living there for 3 months, everything else was cash in bank accounts. I asked the solicitors a month ago for an estimate of when we should expect to recieve the inheritance but was met with a flurry of out of office replies & then eventually an "update you when we're ready". Is this commonplace or should I get a bit more 'insistant'?

Definitely get more insistent. Put you request in writing asking for a timescale.

The money is resting in their account earning interest:
Logged

Offline Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19001 on: Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 04:00:32 pm
Been waiting since June 22 to recieve inheritence from a firm of solicitors that were given probate of my fathers estate. A family purchased his property and have been living there for 3 months, everything else was cash in bank accounts. I asked the solicitors a month ago for an estimate of when we should expect to recieve the inheritance but was met with a flurry of out of office replies & then eventually an "update you when we're ready". Is this commonplace or should I get a bit more 'insistant'?

Have they been living in it for three months because they have completed on it if so and the sale went through in September then they are taking the piss

Edit thought you meant June 22nd this year , realise now you mean June 2022 thats deffo taking the piss.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:33 pm by Listen to 1963 christmas hits on Shazam »
Logged

Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19002 on: Yesterday at 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm
Isnt there always 3 work days in-between, if that's what you mean

I swear I havent made this up, maybe its only weekends they do it. Just tryna work out when the first day back after Xmas is and looks like it might be the 2nd
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19003 on: Yesterday at 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:44:35 pm
I swear I havent made this up, maybe its only weekends they do it. Just tryna work out when the first day back after Xmas is and looks like it might be the 2nd

If Christmas Day and New Years Day fall in a weekend then you do normally get an extra Bank Holiday. In fact if Christmas Day is a Saturday I think 27th and 28th would normally be Bank Holidays. But otherwise 2nd Jan will always be a working day. Unless you move to Scotland. Its always a Bank Holiday there. Soz.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19004 on: Yesterday at 06:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:44:35 pm
I swear I havent made this up, maybe its only weekends they do it. Just tryna work out when the first day back after Xmas is and looks like it might be the 2nd

It's the second for us.

You only get a substitute day if the bank holiday fall on a weekend.
Logged
Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19005 on: Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm »
Up here in Scotland we get 4 bank holidays over Christmas period. 25-26th and 1st-2nd Jan (carried over if they fall on a weekend).  ;D
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19006 on: Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 06:40:14 pm
Up here in Scotland we get 4 bank holidays over Christmas period. 25-26th and 1st-2nd Jan (carried over if they fall on a weekend).  ;D

But you have to work Good Friday or Easter Monday dont you?
Logged

Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19007 on: Yesterday at 07:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm
But you have to work Good Friday or Easter Monday dont you?

Think so. To be honest at my work the only bank holidays I actually get off by default without asking for it is the Christmas/New Year holidays as they are the only days the office actually closes.

We definitely have less elsewhere to make up for it.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19008 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm »
Might need about 5 meters of flashing replacing on the extension. Any idea how much that might cost?
Logged
Offline Claire.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19009 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
*blames tories for it all*
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19010 on: Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 07:34:39 pm
Think so. To be honest at my work the only bank holidays I actually get off by default without asking for it is the Christmas/New Year holidays as they are the only days the office actually closes.

We definitely have less elsewhere to make up for it.

Really, you work easter?  When I was based in Asia, the only time I wanted to be home was Easter weekend.  A Friday/Monday off is ace
Logged

Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19011 on: Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm
Really, you work easter?  When I was based in Asia, the only time I wanted to be home was Easter weekend.  A Friday/Monday off is ace

Yeah I work Easter. I have no interest in getting Easter off, I'm not religious and unlike Christmas it's not something we celebrate in any substantial way despite not being religious. I much prefer getting extra holiday entitlement that I can take off whenever the fuck I want, rather than having it forced on me.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19012 on: Today at 12:22:18 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Yeah I work Easter. I have no interest in getting Easter off, I'm not religious and unlike Christmas it's not something we celebrate in any substantial way despite not being religious. I much prefer getting extra holiday entitlement that I can take off whenever the fuck I want, rather than having it forced on me.

Triple pay helps with the motivation.
Logged
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19013 on: Today at 12:24:24 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm
Might need about 5 meters of flashing replacing on the extension. Any idea how much that might cost?

Depends how high it is really, easy enough job, cost of the actual flashing varies too much to guess that.
Logged
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19014 on: Today at 12:24:58 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Yeah I work Easter. I have no interest in getting Easter off, I'm not religious and unlike Christmas it's not something we celebrate in any substantial way despite not being religious. I much prefer getting extra holiday entitlement that I can take off whenever the fuck I want, rather than having it forced on me.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:22:18 am
Triple pay helps with the motivation.

*Makes note about fucking Easter off stateside...*
Logged
Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19015 on: Today at 12:28:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:22:18 am
Triple pay helps with the motivation.

It's just regular pay.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19016 on: Today at 12:30:57 am »
Logged
Offline Elmo saves christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19017 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:30:57 am

Fuck that.  ;D

How many days holiday do you get?
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19018 on: Today at 12:39:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 12:32:48 am
How many days holiday do you get?

I worked out ages ago that if I took all the legitimate leave possible for me to take, I'd only have to work something like 160 days a year.
Logged
Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19019 on: Today at 12:47:39 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 11:42:09 pm
Yeah I work Easter. I have no interest in getting Easter off, I'm not religious and unlike Christmas it's not something we celebrate in any substantial way despite not being religious. I much prefer getting extra holiday entitlement that I can take off whenever the fuck I want, rather than having it forced on me.

I meant if there given for free, if I had to work an easter but got another 2 days leave, Im never picking March/April, but as 2 mandatory bank holidays its great
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19020 on: Today at 01:03:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 12:32:48 am
How many days holiday do you get?

Self employed now, years ago when I used a knife I got 29 days + Bank holidays, when I worked on a BH I got double pay + the days holiday pay or day extra hol, worked a couple of Christmas mornings and got triple + holiday pay.
Logged
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19021 on: Today at 01:35:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:03:08 am
Self employed now, years ago when I used a knife I got 29 days + Bank holidays,
That's a pretty lenient sentence for a knife crime. Fucking do-gooder magistrates!
Logged
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #19022 on: Today at 01:36:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:35:04 am
That's a pretty lenient sentence for a knife crime. Fucking do-gooder magistrates!

 ;)
Logged
