Ask - R(ob)AWK replies

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 02:23:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 30, 2023, 02:07:30 pm
yeah I need to sort it soon. not like it's difficult but it's been damn cold the last week or so. and it is literally a pain in the ass.

:)

thanks lads.
you may over time run the risk of a puncture too

I bought a machine years ago that runs off the cigarette charger which inflates, though unfortunately it takes about 3 mins per tyre and is very loud
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 02:25:50 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November 30, 2023, 02:23:57 pm
you may over time run the risk of a puncture too

I bought a machine years ago that runs off the cigarette charger which inflates, though unfortunately it takes about 3 mins per tyre and is very loud

I got one of them without checking how it operates. Just assumed it was through a mains plug. My lighter doesn't work so a complete waste of money. Couldn't even return it for a refund as I didn't take it out of the box for about 3 months  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 02:32:01 pm


Get yourself one of these, most amazing time saving thing i've bought in the last 3 years.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 03:52:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 30, 2023, 02:07:30 pm
yeah I need to sort it soon. not like it's difficult but it's been damn cold the last week or so. and it is literally a pain in the ass.

:)

thanks lads.

I think you are inserting the pump into the wrong place.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 03:53:12 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on November 30, 2023, 03:52:29 pm
I think you are inserting the pump into the wrong place.
there's a tight ass joke in there somewhere.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 04:02:23 pm
Are you saying he is full of hot air
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 04:14:40 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November 30, 2023, 04:02:23 pm
Are you saying he is full of hot air

Hes got a very inflated opinion of himself.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 04:48:29 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on November 30, 2023, 03:52:29 pm
I think you are inserting the pump into the wrong place.
well that explains a hell of a lot actually. 
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 04:49:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 30, 2023, 04:14:40 pm
Hes got a very inflated opinion of himself.
not a good year for jokes, so far.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 06:33:30 pm
Same tyred old gags, I see
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 07:18:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 30, 2023, 06:33:30 pm
Same tyred old gags, I see
You just pneu it was gonna happen.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 07:24:39 pm
We're just treading over old ground now.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 07:26:04 pm
Careful, someone might get annoyed and come around to puncture in the face.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
November 30, 2023, 07:48:39 pm
You'd have to work flat out to keep up with these jokes.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:23:15 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 30, 2023, 06:33:30 pm
Same tyred old gags, I see

It's not been a goodyear for them.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:43:14 pm
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:47:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  1, 2023, 01:43:14 pm
tsk

Yeah, thats shoddy. As efforts go thats pretty Pirelli.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:49:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on December  1, 2023, 01:47:27 pm
Yeah, thats shoddy. As efforts go thats pretty Pirelli.

Hankook that one up yourself did you?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:50:40 pm
I'm going to go get my catapult and Firestones at the lot of you
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:54:32 pm
No harm mate, that's a shite pun.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 1, 2023, 01:59:37 pm
Rob's won that one
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 6, 2023, 02:02:17 pm
I use Avast anti-virus (free version) on my devices which is OK except they keep pushing warnings about problems they can solve as long as I upgrade to a paid version.

one problem they bug me about often is broken registry items.

just googled it and Win11 seems to have built-in utility to handle this.

1 - is this a "real" problem?
2 - is the Win11 tool sufficient? (and simple to use!)

thanks.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 6, 2023, 02:07:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  6, 2023, 02:02:17 pm
I use Avast anti-virus (free version) on my devices which is OK except they keep pushing warnings about problems they can solve as long as I upgrade to a paid version.

one problem they bug me about often is broken registry items.

just googled it and Win11 seems to have built-in utility to handle this.

1 - is this a "real" problem?
2 - is the Win11 tool sufficient? (and simple to use!)

thanks.

1) No its bullshit
2) I don't know what tool specifically you are referring to

Never let any 3rd party tool "fix" or "clean" your registry.

Personally I would ditch Avast and just use built in Defender, it's perfectly fine.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 6, 2023, 02:09:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on December  6, 2023, 02:07:03 pm
I don't know what tool specifically you are referring to
Disk Cleanup.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 6, 2023, 02:26:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  6, 2023, 02:09:26 pm
Disk Cleanup.

Yeah that doesn't touch the registry. You can run disk cleanup if you are running out of space but it's largely unnecessary.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
December 6, 2023, 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on December  6, 2023, 02:26:06 pm
Yeah that doesn't touch the registry. You can run disk cleanup if you are running out of space but it's largely unnecessary.
ta. I haven't done a disk cleanup for god knows how long.

I've felt for a while that the whole registry panic was pure bs.  thanks for confirming, Elmo.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:31:48 pm
another tech-related question from me (sorry) .....

my wife needs a new desktop (no interest in a laptop for some reason) so we'll be checking the sales the next few weeks.

her current HP PC uses wifi via a small USB-type thingee that came with it. 

I don't want to mess with cables, so want to do the same, but the PCs I've looked at so far don't mention wifi connectivity at all (just LAN).

can I assume the current thingee will work if used in any PC's USB slot -- or is this doable only with specific wifi-enabled PCs?

thanks
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:42:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  6, 2023, 02:02:17 pm
I use Avast anti-virus (free version) on my devices which is OK except they keep pushing warnings about problems they can solve as long as I upgrade to a paid version.

I've never had any anti-virus software on any computer, never had a problem.

I am a mac user though, if that makes any difference.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:47:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:31:48 pm
another tech-related question from me (sorry) .....

my wife needs a new desktop (no interest in a laptop for some reason) so we'll be checking the sales the next few weeks.

her current HP PC uses wifi via a small USB-type thingee that came with it. 

I don't want to mess with cables, so want to do the same, but the PCs I've looked at so far don't mention wifi connectivity at all (just LAN).

can I assume the current thingee will work if used in any PC's USB slot -- or is this doable only with specific wifi-enabled PCs?

thanks

Id imagine most desktops come with a WiFi enabled card, link me an example, Im fascinated that they might not 😂
