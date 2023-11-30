another tech-related question from me (sorry) .....



my wife needs a new desktop (no interest in a laptop for some reason) so we'll be checking the sales the next few weeks.



her current HP PC uses wifi via a small USB-type thingee that came with it.



I don't want to mess with cables, so want to do the same, but the PCs I've looked at so far don't mention wifi connectivity at all (just LAN).



can I assume the current thingee will work if used in any PC's USB slot -- or is this doable only with specific wifi-enabled PCs?



thanks