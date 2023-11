I've lived on the Wirral all my life and as a kid only ever saw them by the seaside.

Went to Birkenhead Park last week with the grandkids to feed the squirrels and ducks by the pond.

They didn't stand a chance because of pigeons and gulls.



They've slowly changed their beahviour and become scavengers more than predators. The amount of food refuse we leave lying about has precipitated this, as has open landfill sites and the ban on burning refuse, from the 1950s on. It's only certain species of gull for the most part that have done this, including the big boys, the Greater Black Backed Gull and the Herring Gull, the biggest UK gull. And evil fuckers they are, too. There was one giving me the eye the other day, looked like it had the devil in it.Surprised there hasn't been a seagull-based horror movie yet.