Can you report a building for having pigeons living in it?



There’s a place that’s being done up, but they’ve stopped work on it and there’s no windows so pigeons must’ve got in there, there’s fucking loads of them knocking about at the back of mine and they’re causing a nuisance.



Pretty sure you can report it to the council and they will deal with them, pigeons are classed as vermin, but are protected, so only professionals can control them legally