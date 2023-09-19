High up looking at the photo I got of the sunrise but from where I am it was to the east, definitely not my south.



I was out and about and driving about 4am; Jupiter was about 50 degrees up in the southern sky. So if you think of the horizon as 0 degrees and directly above your head as 90 degress, Jupiter was more than half way up.Venus was only about 10 -15 degrees or so up from the horizon in the east, being chased by the rising sunIt was a beautiful early dawn to be out and about inEDIT: Just saw that you took a picture of the sunrise, so it depends on what time exactly. By 6.45 to 7.00am ish, when the sun rose Venus would have been much higher, arouund 30-35 degrees, so it looks like that's what you saw if it was in the lead up to the sunrise