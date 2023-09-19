« previous next »
I have a credit card with 0% interest on the balance and 0% on purchases in the first 60 days, 22.94% annual effective thereafter.

Lets say the balance is £1000 and I've just made a purchase of £100 after the 60 days. I now owe £1000+(£100+22.94%) = £1,122.94

Can I contact the credit card company and ask to pay off specifically the transactions that took place after 60 days so as to not be charged interest?

How long can jet lag last? Flew back from the USA on a 7 hour flight last Thursday/into Friday and still feel absolutely knackered.

Doesn't help that I came from the high 80's/90's to chilly old England and that the old hag by me on the plane coughed most of the way home.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September 19, 2023, 01:58:40 pm
How long can jet lag last? Flew back from the USA on a 7 hour flight last Thursday/into Friday and still feel absolutely knackered.

Doesn't help that I came from the high 80's/90's to chilly old England and that the old hag by me on the plane coughed most of the way home.

Depends on the person and how long it takes you to acclimate, but usually around 3-4 days to get back into a normal sleep cycle.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on September 19, 2023, 01:58:40 pm
How long can jet lag last? Flew back from the USA on a 7 hour flight last Thursday/into Friday and still feel absolutely knackered.

Doesn't help that I came from the high 80's/90's to chilly old England and that the old hag by me on the plane coughed most of the way home.

Its believed to be a day to a day and a half per time zone, the Eastern Seaboard is 5 hours behind the uk, so you're looking at about 5 to 7.5 days for returning from the USA and can take a couple of days to start in the first place. My missus doesn't suffer for some odd reason, but last time we flew back from Orlando I was knackered for days.

You we're probably awake for about 36 hours as well from the time you woke in America to the time you went to bed at home, I know I didn't sleep a wink on the plane.
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2023, 02:07:00 pm
Its believed to be a day to a day and a half per time zone, the Eastern Seaboard is 5 hours behind the uk, so you're looking at about 5 to 7.5 days for returning from the USA and can take a couple of days to start in the first place. My missus doesn't suffer for some odd reason, but last time we flew back from Orlando I was knackered for days.

You we're probably awake for about 36 hours as well from the time you woke in America to the time you went to bed at home, I know I didn't sleep a wink on the plane.

Apparently the way to deal with jetlag is to try go to sleep at the time of the place you are visiting 2-3 days before you get there. It's a good theory but totally impractical and never tried it.
Quote from: owens_2k on September 19, 2023, 11:18:35 am
I have a credit card with 0% interest on the balance and 0% on purchases in the first 60 days, 22.94% annual effective thereafter.

Lets say the balance is £1000 and I've just made a purchase of £100 after the 60 days. I now owe £1000+(£100+22.94%) = £1,122.94

Can I contact the credit card company and ask to pay off specifically the transactions that took place after 60 days so as to not be charged interest?



I think they pay the oldest/longest balance first so not sure you can pay off the after 60 day purchase firstbut its hard to decipher so I could be wrong!
Quote from: Chakan on September 19, 2023, 02:09:15 pm
Apparently the way to deal with jetlag is to try go to sleep at the time of the place you are visiting 2-3 days before you get there. It's a good theory but totally impractical and never tried it.

East to West is dead easy, you just stay up as late as you can when you get there, we stay up til 11pm at least in Orlando first night, wake up about 7am and you flick straight to USA time. Travelling East, I'd love to know how you are supposed to deal with going to bed to be asleep by 6pm, I certainly can't do that, I'd still be awake at 11pm. I'd also think that would fuck you up worse, as say you are asleep at 6pm in Florida, you're going to be up at 2 or 3am. I'm almost certain the earliest flight to the UK is 6pm US time, so you're going to be awake for over 40 hours unless you are a freak who can sleep solidly on a plane.
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 19, 2023, 02:11:09 pm
I think they pay the oldest/longest balance first so not sure you can pay off the after 60 day purchase firstbut its hard to decipher so I could be wrong!

You're right there, that's why I never spend on a card with a balance transfer, unless it a 0% purchase. If you've £3k on the card and buy something for £300, you're paying interest on the £300 until the £3K is paid off.
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2023, 04:22:12 pm
You're right there, that's why I never spend on a card with a balance transfer, unless it a 0% purchase. If you've £3k on the card and buy something for £300, you're paying interest on the £300 until the £3K is paid off.

Fucking hell I didn't know that.  I have an MBNA card I specifically use for low %APR Balance transfers.  It has a bit of juice on it and I considered using it for a big purchase recently, happy I didn't now.
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2023, 04:22:12 pm
You're right there, that's why I never spend on a card with a balance transfer, unless it a 0% purchase. If you've £3k on the card and buy something for £300, you're paying interest on the £300 until the £3K is paid off.

Quote from: Buck Pete on September 19, 2023, 06:26:25 pm
Fucking hell I didn't know that.  I have an MBNA card I specifically use for low %APR Balance transfers.  It has a bit of juice on it and I considered using it for a big purchase recently, happy I didn't now.

This isn't true anymore.

Quote
Which debts are paid off first?

When you make a payment towards your credit card bill, your provider will allocate this to the most expensive debt first.

For example, if you've got a 0% balance transfer deal in place but are being charged 18.9% on purchases, the purchases will be paid off first.

This means that if you don't tend to pay off your full balance each month, your most expensive debt will be paid off faster, cutting the amount of interest you pay in total.

https://www.which.co.uk/money/credit-cards-and-loans/credit-cards/credit-cards-explained/credit-card-interest-explained-afptx7w8uLx3
I think Elmo is right - I did a few K onto a Sainsburys card at 0% for 19 months last year and then used it as a small spending card for the Nectar points and didn't pay interest.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,991
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18732 on: September 19, 2023, 07:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 19, 2023, 07:06:34 pm
Is that Consumer Duty related?

Maybe?  :D

I just remember it was in the news a few years back and thought a law had been brought into to force it.
Best place to get personalized t shirts from?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 20, 2023, 06:04:10 am
Best place to get personalized t shirts from?

Don't know about best but I've got a few from optimal print, not looked anywhere else as I use them for photo prints and other stuff.
Anyone any idea which star was visible over Liverpool way at dawn this morning?

I'm guessing it was Jupiter due to its size.
Quote from: reddebs on September 21, 2023, 04:09:20 pm
Anyone any idea which star was visible over Liverpool way at dawn this morning?

I'm guessing it was Jupiter due to its size.
Low down or high up?

Jupiter was quite high in the sky in the south, but the really bright one lower down in the east was Venus.

Both planets, of course, not stars
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2023, 04:48:44 pm
Low down or high up?

Jupiter was quite high in the sky in the south, but the really bright one lower down in the east was Venus.

Both planets, of course, not stars

High up looking at the photo I got of the sunrise but from where I am it was to the east, definitely not my south.
Quote from: reddebs on September 21, 2023, 04:52:15 pm
High up looking at the photo I got of the sunrise but from where I am it was to the east, definitely not my south.
I was out and about and driving about 4am; Jupiter was about 50 degrees up in the southern sky. So if you think of the horizon as 0 degrees and directly above your head as 90 degress, Jupiter was more than half way up.

Venus was only about 10 -15 degrees or so up from the horizon in the east, being chased by the rising sun

It was a beautiful early dawn to be out and about in

EDIT: Just saw that you took a picture of the sunrise, so it depends on what time exactly. By 6.45 to 7.00am ish, when the sun rose Venus would have been much higher, arouund 30-35 degrees, so it looks like that's what you saw if it was in the lead up to the sunrise
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2023, 04:58:20 pm
I was out and about and driving about 4am; Jupiter was about 50 degrees up in the southern sky. So if you think of the horizon as 0 degrees and directly above your head as 90 degress, Jupiter was more than half way up.

Venus was only about 10 -15 degrees or so up from the horizon in the east, being chased by the rising sun

It was a beautiful early dawn to be out and about in

EDIT: Just saw that you took a picture of the sunrise, so it depends on what time exactly. By 6.45 to 7.00am ish, when the sun rose Venus would have been much higher, arouund 30-35 degrees, so it looks like that's what you saw if it was in the lead up to the sunrise

In case anyone was wondering, Ghost Town's planetary dork status has been thoroughly established... ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2023, 04:58:20 pm
I was out and about and driving about 4am; Jupiter was about 50 degrees up in the southern sky. So if you think of the horizon as 0 degrees and directly above your head as 90 degress, Jupiter was more than half way up.

Venus was only about 10 -15 degrees or so up from the horizon in the east, being chased by the rising sun

It was a beautiful early dawn to be out and about in

EDIT: Just saw that you took a picture of the sunrise, so it depends on what time exactly. By 6.45 to 7.00am ish, when the sun rose Venus would have been much higher, arouund 30-35 degrees, so it looks like that's what you saw if it was in the lead up to the sunrise

It just after 6am so the sun wasn't up yet.
Quote from: reddebs on September 21, 2023, 07:39:05 pm
It just after 6am so the sun wasn't up yet.

Looking east at that time it may have been sirius, that's in the east at this time of the year in the mornings
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2023, 09:04:19 pm
Looking east at that time it may have been sirius, that's in the east at this time of the year in the mornings

Interesting. 

I've inadvertently got pics of Jupiter and Venus when the moon's rising but it's the first time I've noticed a bright star at dawn.
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2023, 09:04:19 pm
Looking east at that time it may have been sirius, that's in the east at this time of the year in the mornings
Are you sirius?
Quote from: rob1966 on September 21, 2023, 09:04:19 pm
Looking east at that time it may have been sirius, that's in the east at this time of the year in the mornings
Yeah Sirius was in the south east, but it was lower down than Venus and not as bright, at that time of the morning

Anyway it's all beautiful esp at that time of the day
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 20, 2023, 02:08:31 pm
Don't know about best but I've got a few from optimal print, not looked anywhere else as I use them for photo prints and other stuff.
Cheers. Decided against it. It's like £20+ just for one t shirt with photo on it. It was only going to be for one day.
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 21, 2023, 11:02:07 pm
Yeah Sirius was in the south east, but it was lower down than Venus and not as bright, at that time of the morning

Anyway it's all beautiful esp at that time of the day

I love that time in the summer, not so much when its freezing cold

My avatar was taken at about 5:50am, cant remember if it was spring or autumn though
Guys.  Can anyone point me in the direction of a 0% balance transfer Credit card, please?

(Reason = See Holiday Thread :) )
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Guys.  Can anyone point me in the direction of a 0% balance transfer Credit card, please?

(Reason = See Holiday Thread :) )

I've got two, one with Tesco, one with Virgin
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Guys.  Can anyone point me in the direction of a 0% balance transfer Credit card, please?

(Reason = See Holiday Thread :) )

credit karma keep emailing me about this one: https://bank.marksandspencer.com/credit-card/transfer-plus-offer/ 28 months.
Cheers both.

I will give that M&S one a whirl first.  Depends on how much they allow me to transfer

cheers!
Anyone had an issue transferring a ticket via Ticketmaster?

Have 2 tickets for The National in London tomorrow and need to sell one. Listed it on Twickets today, sold it and went to transfer it and it says 'transfer unavailable'.

I can access both tickets via the app and add them to my wallet, but can't transfer them either via the app nor is there the 'share' feature in the wallet.

Any ideas? I guess meeting the person at the doors and scanning the ticket for them is the obvious answer but I don't really want to do that!
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:47:50 pm
credit karma keep emailing me about this one: https://bank.marksandspencer.com/credit-card/transfer-plus-offer/ 28 months.

Claire.  Looks like this has a 3% fee attached when you balance transfer

Do they always have a fee?

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:51 pm
I've got two, one with Tesco, one with Virgin

Did you pay a fee on these Rob?
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:56:43 pm
Claire.  Looks like this has a 3% fee attached when you balance transfer

Do they always have a fee?

Did you pay a fee on these Rob?

I'm not exactly Martin Lewis on this stuff, but every one I've ever done has had a fee of about 3% yeah.
Yeah never done a balance tranfer myself, but as I understand it, while interest free is common, you're always going to pay a fee.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:04:23 pm
Guys.  Can anyone point me in the direction of a 0% balance transfer Credit card, please?

(Reason = See Holiday Thread :) )

Moneysavingexpert will give you a list, and also run pre-approve checks.
Cheers again guys
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:56:43 pm
Claire.  Looks like this has a 3% fee attached when you balance transfer

Do they always have a fee?

Did you pay a fee on these Rob?

yeah, about 3%
