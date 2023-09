My Mum has a Facebook account and has been selling stuff on marketplace. She’s not very tech savvy though and agreed to sell something to someone in Belgium via Bpost.



I’m aware Bpost itself is legit but there seems to be several bad examples online of people being scammed. She’s given her number and email to this guy, and has now received a WhatsApp message saying money has been deposited for her.



I want to simply block both the buyer on marketplace and this supposed Bpost number on WhatsApp. Is there any danger to this though? Since she technically agreed to sell it. I’m wondering if there’s any way he could then report her for not sending the item, even if she doesn’t receive the money.