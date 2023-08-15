Asked this in the photography thread but no replies, so trying in here



My eldest is always taking shots of planes these days, he's been using my old Fuji Finepix S2500, must be 20 years old now at least, so thinking about getting him a used DSLR, something like a Canon EOS, there are hundreds for sale, with lenses, for around the £150/250 range.



He takes decent static shots like below, but he wants to get better moving shots



Just after a bit of advice on what would make a decent starter DSLR for him? Ta



When you say moving objects, what kind of shots? Things moving fast but caught in focus or showing the movement while keeping the object in focus?Not something I've done a lot to be any kind of expert in but I've done a bit of panning, focus and then follow the moving object, for a plane this might be better on a tripod. Some old ones of my first crack at panning belowYou want a slow-ish shutter speed for this kind of image, I remember from this day I took a LOT and most were little yellow blurs, just be prepared to take a lot, helpful here cos they were on track for an hour so I got plenty of chances! If it's a fast thing that you want in focus then a faster shutter speed, but most cameras will have an action setting you can set and will be alright.