My eldest is always taking shots of planes these days, he's been using my old Fuji Finepix S2500, must be 20 years old now at least, so thinking about getting him a used DSLR, something like a Canon EOS, there are hundreds for sale, with lenses, for around the £150/250 range.
He takes decent static shots like below, but he wants to get better moving shots
Just after a bit of advice on what would make a decent starter DSLR for him? Ta