Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
August 15, 2023, 10:06:02 pm
Asked this in the photography thread but no replies, so trying in here

My eldest is always taking shots of planes these days, he's been using my old Fuji Finepix S2500, must be 20 years old now at least, so thinking about getting him a used DSLR, something like a Canon EOS, there are hundreds for sale, with lenses, for around the £150/250 range.

He takes decent static shots like below, but he wants to get better moving shots



Just after a bit of advice on what would make a decent starter DSLR for him?  Ta
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
August 15, 2023, 10:24:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 15, 2023, 07:27:32 pm
Its Crosby Beach, its called Another Place.

From Lime Street, you need to go around to Central Station, so turn left out of the main entrance, down past the Lidl, right into Ranelagh St and Central is on the left. Get the Southport Train and get off at Blundellsands & Crosby, turn left after leaving the station and walk down Agnes Road to the end, then turn right and follow that road until you come to the beach.

Check the tide times, as at high tide they are covered over.
Fabulous, thank you very much Rob.  I plan on going mid September.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
August 15, 2023, 11:48:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 15, 2023, 07:44:20 pm
We need your near miss videos uploading to youtube.

U-turn skanky wanky!

Paul - for Crosby Beach Im you can also get off one stop further at Hall Road. Right out of the station and head to the beach.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 12:04:33 am
For online maps of Crosby, use Bing
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 06:55:46 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:04:33 am
For online maps of Crosby, use Bing
or give him a what3words exact location :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 07:11:06 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:55:46 am
or give him a what3words exact location :)

Woosh White Christmas
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 08:44:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 15, 2023, 11:48:24 pm
U-turn skanky wanky!

Paul - for Crosby Beach Im you can also get off one stop further at Hall Road. Right out of the station and head to the beach.
OK cool, thanks man.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 09:00:35 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August 15, 2023, 10:06:02 pm
Asked this in the photography thread but no replies, so trying in here

My eldest is always taking shots of planes these days, he's been using my old Fuji Finepix S2500, must be 20 years old now at least, so thinking about getting him a used DSLR, something like a Canon EOS, there are hundreds for sale, with lenses, for around the £150/250 range.

He takes decent static shots like below, but he wants to get better moving shots



Just after a bit of advice on what would make a decent starter DSLR for him?  Ta

Rob, he can get himself a decent pre-owned DSLR for about £100, but then by the nature of what he wants to take pictures of (aircraft), he would need a separate lens.
I use an 18-105mm lens for my Nikon D90 and have managed some decent results up on the Mach Loop, North Wales or at a couple of the bases in East Anglia.
If he wants more advice, give us a shout in the PM's.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 09:15:24 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 09:00:35 am
Rob, he can get himself a decent pre-owned DSLR for about £100, but then by the nature of what he wants to take pictures of (aircraft), he would need a separate lens.
I use an 18-105mm lens for my Nikon D90 and have managed some decent results up on the Mach Loop, North Wales or at a couple of the bases in East Anglia.
If he wants more advice, give us a shout in the PM's.


Cheers mate will do.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 09:40:12 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August 15, 2023, 10:06:02 pm
Asked this in the photography thread but no replies, so trying in here

My eldest is always taking shots of planes these days, he's been using my old Fuji Finepix S2500, must be 20 years old now at least, so thinking about getting him a used DSLR, something like a Canon EOS, there are hundreds for sale, with lenses, for around the £150/250 range.

He takes decent static shots like below, but he wants to get better moving shots

Just after a bit of advice on what would make a decent starter DSLR for him?  Ta

When you say moving objects, what kind of shots? Things moving fast but caught in focus or showing the movement while keeping the object in focus?

Not something I've done a lot to be any kind of expert in but I've done a bit of panning, focus and then follow the moving object, for a plane this might be better on a tripod. Some old ones of my first crack at panning below ;D You want a slow-ish shutter speed for this kind of image, I remember from this day I took a LOT and most were little yellow blurs, just be prepared to take a lot, helpful here cos they were on track for an hour so I got plenty of chances! If it's a fast thing that you want in focus then a faster shutter speed, but most cameras will have an action setting you can set and will be alright.





Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 10:05:24 am
Does anyone get deja vu regularly?

I used to get it as a teenager, but always the same spot in my kitchen in the family home.

I rarely got it then, but in the last month it has been happening and now getting more frequent. On Monday it happened 4 times - 4..! One time it left me with a sore head, another time I had to have a lie down and the rest have just left me feeling pretty crappy afterwards - one ruined my whole evening.

Anyone else get this?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 11:27:14 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:05:24 am
Does anyone get deja vu regularly?

I used to get it as a teenager, but always the same spot in my kitchen in the family home.

I rarely got it then, but in the last month it has been happening and now getting more frequent. On Monday it happened 4 times - 4..! One time it left me with a sore head, another time I had to have a lie down and the rest have just left me feeling pretty crappy afterwards - one ruined my whole evening.

Anyone else get this?
I do, they've never left me feeling crap as you've described, but they've certainly left me thinking where the fuck did that come from. Very frequently.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 11:31:31 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:05:24 am
Does anyone get deja vu regularly?

I used to get it as a teenager, but always the same spot in my kitchen in the family home.

I rarely got it then, but in the last month it has been happening and now getting more frequent. On Monday it happened 4 times - 4..! One time it left me with a sore head, another time I had to have a lie down and the rest have just left me feeling pretty crappy afterwards - one ruined my whole evening.

Anyone else get this?

Hopefully this wont frighten you, Ciara, I did a quick google and the sources (such as below) said you should consult a doctor if the episodes are frequent and can lead to migraine type symptoms:

https://premierneurologycenter.com/blog/what-is-deja-vu/#:~:text=D%C3%A9j%C3%A0%20vu%20may%20be%20serious,like%20memories%20or%20visual%20scenes
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:05:24 am
Does anyone get deja vu regularly?

I used to get it as a teenager, but always the same spot in my kitchen in the family home.

I rarely got it then, but in the last month it has been happening and now getting more frequent. On Monday it happened 4 times - 4..! One time it left me with a sore head, another time I had to have a lie down and the rest have just left me feeling pretty crappy afterwards - one ruined my whole evening.

Anyone else get this?
I've had it a few times.
The first time was when I was 16 and walking around St. Ives in Cornwall while on holiday, I felt like I knew exactly where to go to find certain shops, etc..even though I'd never been there before.
I was there with my girlfriend's (who was to be my 1st wife) family and they were amazed that I knew where to go.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 01:26:12 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:31:31 am
Hopefully this wont frighten you, Ciara, I did a quick google and the sources (such as below) said you should consult a doctor if the episodes are frequent and can lead to migraine type symptoms:

https://premierneurologycenter.com/blog/what-is-deja-vu/#:~:text=D%C3%A9j%C3%A0%20vu%20may%20be%20serious,like%20memories%20or%20visual%20scenes

I do have an appt for this afternoon - Im quite fortunate with work to have quick access to appts so have got one for today.

Cheers everyone - nice to hear others get it sometimes too. My Husband has never experienced it, and trying to explain it is just bizarre!
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 02:07:12 pm
If I were to win big on the lottery and wanted to give £1m to my girlfriend who I've lived together with for the past 3 years, how much would she get taxed on it?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 02:10:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:07:12 pm
If I were to win big on the lottery and wanted to give £1m to my girlfriend who I've lived together with for the past 3 years, how much would she get taxed on it?
From Google.

Quote
Do you pay tax on lottery gifts?
If you win the lottery, you may want to gift some of your winnings to your friends and family members. There should be no tax to pay on these gifts. Your loved ones can get the whole amount without any deductions. The only issue that may arise is if you die within seven years of gifting your lottery winnings.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 02:19:21 pm
Ta.  Now all I have to do is win it.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 02:51:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:19:21 pm
Ta.  Now all I have to do is win it.

Tell her to not do you in for 7 years to get the rest or she'll get battered for tax.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:19:21 pm
Ta.  Now all I have to do is win it.

Do a fake you tube video where you set fire to £1 million cos its funny and then give her the million in cash -  sorted
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 10:59:42 am
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 09:40:12 am
When you say moving objects, what kind of shots? Things moving fast but caught in focus or showing the movement while keeping the object in focus?


Fast in focus, something like this, shots at Manchester airport as they land or just airliners flying over our house.



We've done two airshows this year, we're going to the Southport one next month, he did a week at RAF Conningsby watching Typhoons scramble and he just wants to get decent pictures. I'm not looking at the £4k lens type shots like the photographers we saw at RAF Cosford, just better quality than the Fuji. We were in the Hangar last week at Blackpool and when BlackJack took off, I couldn't get a clean enough shot. The lad took this


Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 11:34:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:59:42 am
Fast in focus, something like this, shots at Manchester airport as they land or just airliners flying over our house.

We've done two airshows this year, we're going to the Southport one next month, he did a week at RAF Conningsby watching Typhoons scramble and he just wants to get decent pictures. I'm not looking at the £4k lens type shots like the photographers we saw at RAF Cosford, just better quality than the Fuji. We were in the Hangar last week at Blackpool and when BlackJack took off, I couldn't get a clean enough shot. The lad took this


Wow!
Ace them.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 02:50:05 pm
Im having to get the Bus to the game on Saturday (and back again) from Lime street or that part of town

Ill be in a clunky electric wheelchair so I the Soccer bus thing wont be appropriate


it doesnt need to get me right near the ground just nearish, somewhere in Kirkdale will do as long as its past the Sainsburys on Scotty road as thats where the kerbs get manageable
Can anyone offer any advice on which bus stops to use? 



Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 03:03:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:50:05 pm
Im having to get the Bus to the game on Saturday (and back again) from Lime street or that part of town

Ill be in a clunky electric wheelchair so I the Soccer bus thing wont be appropriate


it doesnt need to get me right near the ground just nearish, somewhere in Kirkdale will do as long as its past the Sainsburys on Scotty road as thats where the kerbs get manageable
Can anyone offer any advice on which bus stops to use?

Can't offer extensive advice but I used the soccerbus last season for the Villa game. Was early on and the first bus to leave town at 11.30 I think? It was relatively empty and definitely wheelchair accessible.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 03:07:26 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:03:11 pm
Can't offer extensive advice but I used the soccerbus last season for the Villa game. Was early on and the first bus to leave town at 11.30 I think? It was relatively empty and definitely wheelchair accessible.

The wise man that is Barney is right Kenny.

The soccer bus is accessible and the lads controlling the queues let wheelchair users on first.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:53:08 pm

Cheers Barney and Pete

Just looked at the Soccer bus, it says it leaves Sandhills station. Does it no go from anywhere in town?

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:04:09 pm
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:08:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:53:08 pm
Cheers Barney and Pete

Just looked at the Soccer bus, it says it leaves Sandhills station. Does it no go from anywhere in town?



Think it only goes from Sandhills now. Sandhills is a pain to get to from Lime Street - you'd have to get over to Liverpool central for a train to there, they don't go via Lime St.

As for busses, normally the 17 to Fazakerley goes from Queens  Square (opposite Lime St station) and stops right outside Anfield, but on match days the road is closed and I don't know where it stops instead.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:35:30 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:08:59 pm
Think it only goes from Sandhills now. Sandhills is a pain to get to from Lime Street - you'd have to get over to Liverpool central for a train to there, they don't go via Lime St.

As for busses, normally the 17 to Fazakerley goes from Queens  Square (opposite Lime St station) and stops right outside Anfield, but on match days the road is closed and I don't know where it stops instead.

Yeah I dont fancy getting to Sandhiils on the train, I could actually "walk" from Sandhills to Anfield it doesnt  look far, just I dont trust trains, too many bad experiences.

Ill look into the 17 from Queens square

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:37:12 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:04:09 pm
Can you take the 917 from Commutation Row? That's what I've done before, but I must admit I didn't pay attention to its wheelchair facilities. Surely should be Ok.

Do you know what company it is if its a stagecoach bus etc?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:37:22 pm
Fazakerley, Commutation Row...

Liverpool place/street names are so cool... ;D
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 06:59:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:37:12 pm
Do you know what company it is if its a stagecoach bus etc?
It's Stagecoach.

Commutation Row is just up the road from Lime Street

https://goo.gl/maps/LPj852z5JpJxUPMZ7

 It takes you to Walton Breck Road, just by Anfield, and the return journey after the match is from the end of Walton Breck Rd/Walton Lane junction, just a few mins from Anfield.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 07:11:39 pm
I have used the soccer bus from Commutation row many times

I can definitely remember people in wheel chairs being on the bus.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 07:12:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:59:14 pm
It's Stagecoach.

Commutation Row is just up the road from Lime Street

https://goo.gl/maps/LPj852z5JpJxUPMZ7

 It takes you to Walton Breck Road, just by Anfield, and the return journey after the match is from the end of Walton Breck Rd/Walton Lane junction, just a few mins from Anfield.



Great Thanks GT

a handy map and a picture of Anfield in case I forgot what she looked like over the summer  - now thats an answer.

Cheers  :thumbup

