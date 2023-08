Has anyone got from Euston station to T3 at Heathrow before using public transport? Not looking forward to the prospect of the London Underground at 4.00pm on a weekday trying to lug my case from Euston out to Heathrow.

I am tempted to take the hit and get an Uber, but then it could be just sitting in traffic for ages.



Yeah, would be quicker on the train I think. Your best bet is to get the Elizabeth Line. Newer trains, can still be busy but they tend to feel less crowded/sweaty than other options. Would mean getting on the Northern Line at Euston for a couple of stops down to Tottenham Court Road and changing to the Elizabeth Line there.If you do that, just keep an eye on the notifications as some other of the trains will be going to Reading, and some terminate at Paddington so just make sure you get a Heathrow one.