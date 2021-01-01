I can't be the only one wanting to see a picture of this antique cheese grater!





Speaking of cheese graters, the side of a grater that's all spiky, what is that for?



Usually for citrus fruit.I can't do a pic but it's a nifty piece of kit that I'll try to describe.There's a cylindrical spikey barrel with an arm and winding handle that's separate from the main part which has 2 pieces joined on a hinge.One end has a cradle for the barrel to sit in then a square metal box that flicks over and sits on top of the barrel then the other handle has a curved metal end that sits on top of the box.You put the cheese into the box, put the other bit over the top to hold it in place then by turning the handle that turns the cylinder and the grated cheese comes out of the bottom 😁And OMG I've just googled old fashioned cheese grater and you can still buy them 😯