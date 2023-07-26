Brilliant. Appreciate that. EU stuff hadn't even crossed my mind yet!



Going to go get passport pictures done tomorrow.



He'll be 6/7 months by then so have been thinking about what will be needed by then. A pram would have to go in the suitcase hold?



Yeah they take the pram off you at the gate and take it to the plane, don't do what we did and forget to collect it at the other end. So don't be last on. If the baby cries on the plane don't get stressed, you might get the odd miserable twat pulling faces, but most have been there and understandOur eldest was 9 weeks when we went to Portugal and 6 months when we went to Tenerife, the youngest was 4 months when he first went away. You'll need nappies, whatever food they are on, a sun hat, factor 50 sun screen, swim nappies (get the baby in the pool, they love it). We never had a UV tent, so used to take them for walks to get them to sleep in the pram using a towel to cover the front to keep the sun off them