Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 04:14:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 24, 2023, 09:23:40 pm
How do you start a message to someone and tell them their valuation is a pile of bollocks?  :D

Looking to get my lad a cheap runaround for when he passes his driving test. Saw a decent looking motor on Marketplace with owner asking for £1350, but based on a couple of sites the value would be closer to £800.

Would offering £600 as an opening bid be insulting  :D

The dickhead has relisted this at £1500. Mustn't have been getting any offers anywhere near what she wants and decided to up the listing price to get closer to the £1350 she initially wanted  ;D
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 04:19:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2023, 04:13:02 pm
Clever sod. I remember them going for less than a grand, my mate bought a Mk2 XR2i, I hated it

A friend of mine bought her RS Escort around the same time I got my Golf but paid half what I did for a newer car.  I never liked Fiesta's of any kind, even the XR was uncomfortable as fuck, felt like you were sat on a plank of wood 😂
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 04:24:21 pm
Passports for newborns. Are they any different to a normal application?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 04:38:02 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 26, 2023, 04:24:21 pm
Passports for newborns. Are they any different to a normal application?

Pretty sure it's the same for any age up to 16. There's nothing different for a newborn that there would be for a 14 year old for example.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 04:41:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2023, 04:38:02 pm
Pretty sure it's the same for any age up to 16. There's nothing different for a newborn that there would be for a 14 year old for example.
Cheers. Will have e look online.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 04:42:23 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 26, 2023, 04:24:21 pm
Passports for newborns. Are they any different to a normal application?

You just apply for a childs passport, its a bit cheaper than an adults - doesn't matter if the baby is asleep/has eyes closed on the passport photo, my eldest was about 5 weeks old and fast asleep when we did his ;D Everything else is the same, need someone of standing to verify the identity/sign the photo.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 05:16:55 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2023, 04:38:02 pm
Pretty sure it's the same for any age up to 16. There's nothing different for a newborn that there would be for a 14 year old for example.
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2023, 04:42:23 pm
You just apply for a childs passport, its a bit cheaper than an adults - doesn't matter if the baby is asleep/has eyes closed on the passport photo, my eldest was about 5 weeks old and fast asleep when we did his ;D Everything else is the same, need someone of standing to verify the identity/sign the photo.
Cheers. All new to me. It is cheaper yeah. Best get this sorted before holidays.  ;D
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 05:23:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 26, 2023, 04:14:53 pm
The dickhead has relisted this at £1500. Mustn't have been getting any offers anywhere near what she wants and decided to up the listing price to get closer to the £1350 she initially wanted  ;D

Might well be taken as an insult to call her a "dickhead" on your next bid.

Give it a go...
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 05:29:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 26, 2023, 05:16:55 pm
Cheers. All new to me. It is cheaper yeah. Best get this sorted before holidays.  ;D

Would be an idea ;D

Oh, if you do go to Tenerife, just be aware that after security, to get to your actual gate, you have to go through another passport control, to get your leaving the EU stamp - there's fuck all in the area, so stay in the main bit with the EU people for as long as you can.

Take shit loads of baby stuff, nappies/food etc too, its bloody expensive abroad.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 05:40:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2023, 05:29:03 pm
Would be an idea ;D

Oh, if you do go to Tenerife, just be aware that after security, to get to your actual gate, you have to go through another passport control, to get your leaving the EU stamp - there's fuck all in the area, so stay in the main bit with the EU people for as long as you can.

Take shit loads of baby stuff, nappies/food etc too, its bloody expensive abroad.
Brilliant. Appreciate that. EU stuff hadn't even crossed my mind yet!

Going to go get passport pictures done tomorrow.

He'll be 6/7 months by then so have been thinking about what will be needed by then. A pram would have to go in the suitcase hold?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 26, 2023, 06:30:09 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 26, 2023, 05:40:55 pm
Brilliant. Appreciate that. EU stuff hadn't even crossed my mind yet!

Going to go get passport pictures done tomorrow.

He'll be 6/7 months by then so have been thinking about what will be needed by then. A pram would have to go in the suitcase hold?

Yeah they take the pram off you at the gate and take it to the plane, don't do what we did and forget to collect it at the other end ;D. So don't be last on. If the baby cries on the plane don't get stressed, you might get the odd miserable twat pulling faces, but most have been there and understand

Our eldest was 9 weeks when we went to Portugal and 6 months when we went to Tenerife, the youngest was 4 months when he first went away. You'll need nappies, whatever food they are on, a sun hat, factor 50 sun screen, swim nappies (get the baby in the pool, they love it). We never had a UV tent, so used to take them for walks to get them to sleep in the pram using a towel to cover the front to keep the sun off them
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 08:04:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2023, 06:30:09 pm
Yeah they take the pram off you at the gate and take it to the plane, don't do what we did and forget to collect it at the other end ;D. So don't be last on. If the baby cries on the plane don't get stressed, you might get the odd miserable twat pulling faces, but most have been there and understand

Our eldest was 9 weeks when we went to Portugal and 6 months when we went to Tenerife, the youngest was 4 months when he first went away. You'll need nappies, whatever food they are on, a sun hat, factor 50 sun screen, swim nappies (get the baby in the pool, they love it). We never had a UV tent, so used to take them for walks to get them to sleep in the pram using a towel to cover the front to keep the sun off them
Ah sound will note that re Pram. Mrs might get abit flustered if baby did cry but I couldn't give a shite about what others thought ;)

Nappies definite. Yeah the little one loves bath time already so will definitely take them to the pool! What's a UV tent? Walks for a sleep is the norm for us ;D
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 09:27:11 am
UV tent is somewhere you can plonk them to sit in and keep the sun off.

Heres one I took of Rob and family enjoying it last time we were all in Tenerife together.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 10:50:43 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 27, 2023, 08:04:13 am
Ah sound will note that re Pram. Mrs might get abit flustered if baby did cry but I couldn't give a shite about what others thought ;)

Nappies definite. Yeah the little one loves bath time already so will definitely take them to the pool! What's a UV tent? Walks for a sleep is the norm for us ;D
When ours were of that age, we bought a cheap stroller to bring instead of the full pram, as long as it reclines it is good for naps for little 'uns.
For the pool, we also packed one of those bath seats that use suckers to stick to the bottom of the bath. Plonk that on the tiles in the shallow end and you can sit with them for ages splashing and keeping cool
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 11:33:11 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2023, 09:27:11 am

Heres one I took of Rob and family enjoying it last time we were all in Tenerife together.


:lmao

Look how happy Rob and the youngest lad are in picture 3.  Heading back to an empty tent to gut a freshly caught fish and not be disturbed by Mrs. Rob's legendary farts.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 04:33:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2023, 09:27:11 am
UV tent is somewhere you can plonk them to sit in and keep the sun off.

Heres one I took of Rob and family enjoying it last time we were all in Tenerife together.


We had these for our kids when they were young , we also used to buy a blow up paddling pool , fill it with the sea water and drag it up the beach for the kids to play in , no need to keep taking trips down to the waters edge . Kids absolutely loved it , end of the day the water was like bath water and was great for getting all the sand off them too .
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 04:46:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2023, 09:27:11 am
UV tent is somewhere you can plonk them to sit in and keep the sun off.

Heres one I took of Rob and family enjoying it last time we were all in Tenerife together.



Fuck off you
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 04:52:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on July 24, 2023, 06:22:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/zcfm8mn/revision/1#:~:text=To%20move%20power%20around%20the,down'%20transformers%20to%20230%20V

Cheers Rob, always helps to go back to GCSE Physics.

However, I'm still unsure as to how the actual grid works. Are all power stations connected up on one big circuit?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 04:54:00 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 27, 2023, 04:52:13 pm
Cheers Rob, always helps to go back to GCSE Physics.

However, I'm still unsure as to how the actual grid works. Are all power stations connected up on one big circuit?
no.

there ends my expertise on this subject.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 05:54:33 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 27, 2023, 04:52:13 pm
Cheers Rob, always helps to go back to GCSE Physics.

However, I'm still unsure as to how the actual grid works. Are all power stations connected up on one big circuit?

Well if you're talking the Great Britain then no it's not one big grid, as Shetland still isn't connected though work is underway to finally get it connected. Northern Ireland not connected to mainland UK as well.

It's not that simple though, there are limits to how much capacity there is to transfer from one area of the UK to another. It's a bit of a problem for renewable generation, as up here in Scotland we produce absolutely shit tons of renewable energy with loads mor in the pipeline but there is a bottleneck in terms of how much can be transferred to where it is needed down south.

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 05:57:23 pm
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
July 27, 2023, 06:07:30 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on July 27, 2023, 04:33:31 pm
We had these for our kids when they were young , we also used to buy a blow up paddling pool , fill it with the sea water and drag it up the beach for the kids to play in , no need to keep taking trips down to the waters edge . Kids absolutely loved it , end of the day the water was like bath water and was great for getting all the sand off them too .

More importantly, they are great cover while on Perranporth beach to stop giant hungry Seagulls pinching your Cornish pasty.

The grandson was banished into the sea while I ate my pasty in peace :)
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 01:06:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 27, 2023, 09:27:11 am
UV tent is somewhere you can plonk them to sit in and keep the sun off.

Heres one I took of Rob and family enjoying it last time we were all in Tenerife together.


I've never seen any family on holiday use that?
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 01:14:26 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:06:37 pm
I've never seen any family on holiday use that?

I saw a number of families in Greece recently using them. Couples with small babies. Looked like a complete nightmare to me; the whole shebang of baby gear, taking turns at looking after the baby whilst they ate or sunbathed or napped. Didnt seem relaxing at all. Thats why you take the grandparents with you to share the burden 😂
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 01:15:37 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:06:37 pm
I've never seen any family on holiday use that?

I've seen them in Tenerife around the pool, but for babies not older kids, they're just a little pop up tent and you just stick the baby in there

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:14:26 pm
I saw a number of families in Greece recently using them. Couples with small babies. Looked like a complete nightmare to me; the whole shebang of baby gear, taking turns at looking after the baby whilst they ate or sunbathed or napped. Didnt seem relaxing at all. Thats why you take the grandparents with you to share the burden 😂

Her Ma used to volunteer to take the kids for a walk in the pushchair - it was just her excuse to go to a bar. She also volunteered to baby sit twice and turned up at our room at 5pm so pissed she couldn't fucking stand up straight, cue romantic meal out for 3.................. :butt
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 01:21:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:15:37 pm
I've seen them in Tenerife around the pool, but for babies not older kids, they're just a little pop up tent and you just stick the baby in there

Her Ma used to volunteer to take the kids for a walk in the pushchair - it was just her excuse to go to a bar. She also volunteered to baby sit twice and turned up at our room at 5pm so pissed she couldn't fucking stand up straight, cue romantic meal out for 3.................. :butt

Leaving the kids in the room?

#notjudging
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 01:26:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:21:55 pm
Leaving the kids in the room?

#notjudging

Knobhead. ;D


We did leave them asleep when we were near to the pool of a night, I could sit and see the room, so that was OK.  She's told me that when they used to go to Pontins in Southport in the 70's, the kids all got left in the room and the parents went to the on site club to get pissed, she said there'd be announcments like "can the people staying in room 117 please return to the room, we have reports of a baby crying from that room"
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:15:37 pm
She also volunteered to baby sit twice and turned up at our room at 5pm so pissed she couldn't fucking stand up straight, cue romantic meal out for 3.................. :butt

:lmao

Brilliant. 

Another member of Rob's nutty relatives enters into the equation.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 05:21:32 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm
:lmao

Brilliant. 

Another member of Rob's nutty relatives enters into the equation.

I await Nicks input on what happened to my blue Gazelles..................
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Yesterday at 05:34:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday
I await Nicks input on what happened to my blue Gazelles..................

Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18430 on: Yesterday at 06:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm
:lmao

Brilliant. 

Another member of Rob's nutty relatives enters into the equation.

Rob and Capon need to team up -- once a week, meet for a couple of pints, it'd generate enough content for a weekly sitcom.  comedy gold.
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18431 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:07:17 pm
Rob and Capon need to team up -- once a week, meet for a couple of pints, it'd generate enough content for a weekly sitcom.  comedy gold.

I wanna go driving around with Rob's brother, getting into road rage incidents and help him bounce gobshites off his car bonnet
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18432 on: Today at 08:31:44 am »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on July 27, 2023, 10:50:43 am
When ours were of that age, we bought a cheap stroller to bring instead of the full pram, as long as it reclines it is good for naps for little 'uns.
For the pool, we also packed one of those bath seats that use suckers to stick to the bottom of the bath. Plonk that on the tiles in the shallow end and you can sit with them for ages splashing and keeping cool
Didn't even know there's such a thing as bath seats ;D

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:14:26 pm
I saw a number of families in Greece recently using them. Couples with small babies. Looked like a complete nightmare to me; the whole shebang of baby gear, taking turns at looking after the baby whilst they ate or sunbathed or napped. Didnt seem relaxing at all. Thats why you take the grandparents with you to share the burden 😂
Does look like it's be a pain to be honest. Sure I could take my parents. In-laws no chance! ;D

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:15:37 pm
I've seen them in Tenerife around the pool, but for babies not older kids, they're just a little pop up tent and you just stick the baby in there
Ah sound. Even in February? Will have to think about it. Just sent off for passport now.
