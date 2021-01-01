« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies  (Read 917388 times)

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,536
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18360 on: Yesterday at 05:23:17 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:03:08 am
My question is why do people on the internet assume you don't know what you're talking about?
OK, will have a go at an actual answer...

It's the disconnect between your own self image and that of a stranger reading words on the internet without any context of the person you are. The written word often struggles to convey the depths that a person would otherwise communicate in person. When you write something then read it back to yourself, believing it to contain insight or wisdom, you are reading back through your own filter, the wisdom might not be in the actual words but your unique interpretation of them. When someone else does it, they lack your filter, see only words, potentially miss the nuance you have applied.

The complexities we think and feel in our own minds, don't always come out whole when we try to put them down on paper, even if we think they do ;D

That, or you chat wham on the regular ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18361 on: Yesterday at 08:01:44 am »
Like all animals we need to be taught socialisation from birth but our lives just don't allow for that now. 

All those nuances you learn from physical and verbal interaction have been removed and it's become a dog eat dog world. 

Plus we're all so busy we miss those little hints and clues that maybe somebody isn't feeling right or fitting in and before we know it they've taken their own life.

Compassion and concern is seen as a weakness.  We don't know what is happening in people's lives or we know too much but can't help as there is no help. 

It's survival of the fittest but too many of us no longer know how to survive.

Sorry I'm rambling.  As you were 👍
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,373
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18362 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 am »
Well ain't that right. Haha debs you're rambling is the right answering  :D

You both make sense. I should be honest and say I don't actually think there's an answer. I do find it incredible like and not in a good way.

Further thoughts on this theory welcome

I just find the tangible world brilliant and online is like this room with no windows or sounds but it can punch you and it's like - you wouldn't invent this. Except we did

When exactly did the dream change from machines doing our work to free us as artists and full human beings to machines make the art and we clean the toilets? It can't help things

Interesting point about how compassion is weak. I think it's the strongest thing you can do. That's a vile part of culture. I would say also it's a masculinity thing, women can do it but of course!.. but some people it's like they're been put in a box and even if the walls are hate they will not even try to break out and the male I Never Hurt stuff is so stupid

My own like attempt at my impossible question basically puts it at our society having top-down values, so you get the money-obsessed in power who keep it that way and yer painters and poets can go whistle.

I don't know what motivates the ghouls who glory in football's bad news. That Chants thread my god.

But like. I won't fixate. Don't worry about me folks. I didn't move to a park to cry about morons. I did it to listen to Scott Walker while the trees provide a natural umbrella.

Internet is like:

'I am a fisherman, my father taught me and I know how to catch a fish'
VS
'I read the wiki on fishing you need Maver's brand tackle and this elite pole I know all about it ask me anything also you're gay haha'

I don't think I go online enough.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:07 am by ToneLa »
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,824
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
« Reply #18363 on: Today at 01:46:17 pm »
How does the National Grid and pylons and that work? I understand energy generation in a power station and I understand circuits, but are they all connected in one big circuit by the pylons? Where does the electricity go?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 