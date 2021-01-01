Well ain't that right. Haha debs you're rambling is the right answeringYou both make sense. I should be honest and say I don't actually think there's an answer. I do find it incredible like and not in a good way.Further thoughts on this theory welcomeI just find the tangible world brilliant and online is like this room with no windows or sounds but it can punch you and it's like - you wouldn't invent this. Except we didWhen exactly did the dream change from machines doing our work to free us as artists and full human beings to machines make the art and we clean the toilets? It can't help thingsInteresting point about how compassion is weak. I think it's the strongest thing you can do. That's a vile part of culture. I would say also it's a masculinity thing, women can do it but of course!.. but some people it's like they're been put in a box and even if the walls are hate they will not even try to break out and the male I Never Hurt stuff is so stupidMy own like attempt at my impossible question basically puts it at our society having top-down values, so you get the money-obsessed in power who keep it that way and yer painters and poets can go whistle.I don't know what motivates the ghouls who glory in football's bad news. That Chants thread my god.But like. I won't fixate. Don't worry about me folks. I didn't move to a park to cry about morons. I did it to listen to Scott Walker while the trees provide a natural umbrella.Internet is like:'I am a fisherman, my father taught me and I know how to catch a fish'VS'I read the wiki on fishing you need Maver's brand tackle and this elite pole I know all about it ask me anything also you're gay haha'I don't think I go online enough.