Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:23:17 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:03:08 am
My question is why do people on the internet assume you don't know what you're talking about?
OK, will have a go at an actual answer...

It's the disconnect between your own self image and that of a stranger reading words on the internet without any context of the person you are. The written word often struggles to convey the depths that a person would otherwise communicate in person. When you write something then read it back to yourself, believing it to contain insight or wisdom, you are reading back through your own filter, the wisdom might not be in the actual words but your unique interpretation of them. When someone else does it, they lack your filter, see only words, potentially miss the nuance you have applied.

The complexities we think and feel in our own minds, don't always come out whole when we try to put them down on paper, even if we think they do ;D

That, or you chat wham on the regular ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:42:16 am
Forget it I can take a hint

":D" if it helps ya
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask - R(ob)AWK replies
Today at 05:46:40 am
Yeah, I just find it creepy when I've posted about taking SSRIs for trauma and a few hours later my every post's reply is a guy doing

 ;D ;D

I'm logging off. Thanks
